An 85-inch TV sounds excessive, but here is why I would consider buying one

An 85-inch television might sound excessive for a regular home, but large-screen TVs are becoming an interesting option for people looking to upgrade their living room entertainment setup. From watching films and live sports to playing games on a much larger display, there are several reasons why I would consider going this big. However, a bigger screen does not automatically mean a better viewing experience, especially if your room cannot accommodate it comfortably.

An 85-inch smart TV can bring a more cinematic viewing experience to your living room.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Before spending money on an 85-inch smart TV, I would look at things such as viewing distance, room dimensions, picture quality and installation requirements. It is also worth understanding what you actually gain over a 65-inch or 75-inch television. Here is why an 85-inch TV makes sense and who should consider buying one.

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The Samsung M70H is an 85-inch Mini LED television designed for large-screen entertainment with improved contrast and colour reproduction. Its Mini LED backlighting offers better light control than conventional LED televisions, helping produce deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The TV also features Samsung Vision AI, a 4K Mini LED Processor and Pure Spectrum Colour technology for picture enhancement. Motion Xcelerator, Object Tracking Sound Lite and the Tizen-based smart TV interface round off its entertainment features, making it suitable for films, sports and everyday streaming.

Specifications - Display 85-inch 4K UHD Mini LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 50Hz native, DLG 120Hz - Picture processing Mini LED Processor 4K, 4K upscaling, Pure Spectrum Colour, HDR10+ - Audio 20W, 2-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony - Smart TV platform Tizen OS with Vision AI Companion - Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and eARC Reasons to Buy - Mini LED technology offers improved contrast and backlight control. - Vision AI, Tizen OS and seven years of OS upgrades add long-term smart TV value. Reasons to Avoid - Native refresh rate is limited to 50Hz, which is less suitable for high-refresh-rate gaming. - The 20W speaker system may need an external soundbar for a large living room.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The available Samsung customer feedback highlights picture quality, vibrant colours, deep blacks and easy smart TV navigation. However, these impressions are not a verified Amazon-specific review summary.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung M70H if you want an 85-inch Mini LED television with Vision AI, improved contrast, reliable smart features and an established Tizen ecosystem.

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The LG NANO85A is an 86-inch 4K NanoCell television that focuses on colour reproduction, AI picture processing and smart home features. It uses the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 to upscale lower-resolution content and improve picture quality. Its Nano Color technology is designed to deliver more vivid and accurate colours, while HDR10 and HLG support improve compatibility with HDR content. The television also features Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode and LG's webOS 25 platform, along with an AI Magic Remote for easier navigation and voice control.

Specifications - Display 86-inch 4K UHD NanoCell, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 60Hz native - Picture processing α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, 4K Super Upscaling, HDR10, HLG - Audio 20W, 2-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro - Smart TV platform webOS 25, AI Chatbot, Google Cast and LG ThinQ - Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and eARC Reasons to Buy - Nano Color technology and AI processing help improve colour reproduction and upscaling. - webOS 25, Magic Remote and Google Cast offer a convenient smart TV experience. Reasons to Avoid - The 60Hz native refresh rate is limited compared with 144Hz gaming televisions. - The 20W speaker system may feel underpowered for an 86-inch screen.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific feedback for this exact 86-inch model could not be independently established. Buyers should pay particular attention to comments about panel uniformity, colour reproduction, software performance and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the LG NANO85A if you want an exceptionally large screen with NanoCell colour technology, AI picture processing, Dolby Atmos and LG's familiar webOS experience.

The Acer Super Series is an 85-inch QLED television designed for buyers who want a large display with vibrant colours and powerful built-in audio. Its 4K resolution, quantum dot technology and Dolby Vision support help deliver detailed pictures with a wider colour range. Unlike some of the other televisions in this list, Acer focuses on its 60W speaker system with Dolby Atmos, which should provide more audio output without immediately requiring an external soundbar. Google TV brings access to popular streaming applications, Chromecast and voice search, while gaming features include VRR and ALLM.

Specifications - Display 85-inch 4K UHD QLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 60Hz native, up to 120Hz VRR - Picture processing Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and 4K upscaling - Audio 60W speakers, Dolby Atmos, GIGA BASS - Smart TV platform Google TV with Chromecast built-in - Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and Ethernet Reasons to Buy - 60W speaker output is higher than most televisions in this comparison. - QLED display, Dolby Vision and Google TV offer a well-rounded entertainment package. Reasons to Avoid - The 60Hz native refresh rate is lower than the 144Hz panels offered by Toshiba and TCL. - Its 2024 model year means it lacks some of the newer processing and smart TV features.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The available product rating information shows positive overall feedback, although detailed Amazon-specific comments could not be verified. Picture quality, sound output and Google TV performance are worth checking in recent reviews.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Acer Super Series if you want an 85-inch QLED television with Dolby Vision and a powerful 60W built-in speaker system for films and everyday entertainment.

The Toshiba Z570SP is an 85-inch QLED television that puts considerable emphasis on gaming performance, picture processing and built-in audio. It features a 144Hz native refresh rate, making it better suited to fast-paced sports and gaming than standard 60Hz televisions. Its Mini Dimming technology, REGZA Engine ZRi and quantum dot colour technology aim to improve contrast and colour reproduction. Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support add to its entertainment capabilities, while REGZA Power Audio and hands-free voice control provide additional convenience.

Specifications - Display 85-inch 4K UHD QLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 144Hz native - Picture processing REGZA Engine ZRi, Mini Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, MEMC - Audio 60W, four-speaker system, Dolby Atmos, REGZA Power Audio - Smart TV platform VIDAA OS with hands-free voice control - Connectivity 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and eARC Reasons to Buy - 144Hz native refresh rate with VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium makes it suitable for gaming. - 60W audio output and Dolby Atmos offer a powerful built-in sound system. Reasons to Avoid - VIDAA OS has a different app ecosystem from Google TV and webOS. - QLED with Mini Dimming is not equivalent to a full Mini LED backlight with independently controlled local dimming zones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The exact Amazon buyer feedback could not be independently verified. Available product feedback mentions good picture quality and speaker performance, although long-term software and panel performance deserve attention.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Toshiba Z570SP if you want an 85-inch television with a 144Hz panel, gaming features, Dolby Vision IQ and powerful built-in speakers.

The TCL P8L is one of the more feature-rich televisions in this comparison, combining QD-Mini LED dimming with a 144Hz native refresh rate. Its quantum dot technology is designed to deliver vibrant colours, while Mini LED backlighting helps improve contrast through more precise light control. The television also gets an AiPQ Pro processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and gaming features such as VRR and FreeSync Premium. Another highlight is its 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel sound system with a dedicated subwoofer, alongside Google TV for streaming and smart home integration.

Specifications - Display 85-inch 4K UHD QD-Mini LED QLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 144Hz native, VRR and DLG support - Picture processing AiPQ Pro processor, local dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC - Audio 46W, Onkyo 2.1-channel system with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos - Smart TV platform Google TV, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage - Connectivity 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and eARC Reasons to Buy - QD-Mini LED dimming and a 144Hz native panel make it suitable for films, sports and gaming. - Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system with a dedicated subwoofer offers a more complete sound experience. Reasons to Avoid - The 85-inch version's 46W audio system is less powerful than the Acer and Toshiba Z570SP. - Google TV's performance can depend on software optimisation and available system resources.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific reviews for the exact 85-inch P8L variant could not be verified. Buyers should look for feedback on local dimming performance, Google TV responsiveness, gaming and Onkyo audio.

Why choose this product?

Choose the TCL P8L if you want QD-Mini LED picture technology, 144Hz gaming support, Google TV and a dedicated Onkyo subwoofer in one television.

The Toshiba Z670SP is an 85-inch Mini LED television that combines full-array local dimming with QLED colour technology for improved picture contrast and brightness. Its 144Hz native panel makes it suitable for fast-moving sports and gaming, while the REGZA Engine ZRi handles picture processing and upscaling. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for compatible content. One of its biggest highlights is the 54W front-firing speaker system with REGZA Power Audio+, which is designed to deliver a more direct and immersive sound experience.

Specifications - Display 85-inch 4K UHD Mini LED QLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels - Refresh rate 144Hz native - Picture processing REGZA Engine ZRi, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, QLED Colour - Audio 54W, 3-channel front-firing speakers, REGZA Power Audio+, Dolby Atmos - Smart TV platform VIDAA OS with REGZA Intelligence - Connectivity 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay Reasons to Buy - Mini LED with Full Array Local Dimming offers better backlight control and contrast. - 54W front-firing speakers provide a more powerful audio setup than conventional TV speakers. Reasons to Avoid - VIDAA OS has a smaller app ecosystem than Google TV. - Its large screen and advanced display technology require considerable installation space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback for the exact 85-inch variant could not be independently established. Check recent reviews for picture uniformity, local dimming performance, audio quality and VIDAA software reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Toshiba Z670SP if you want Mini LED picture technology, Full Array Local Dimming, a 144Hz panel and powerful front-firing speakers for a home entertainment setup.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV model Screen size Display technology Resolution Refresh rate Samsung UA85M70HAULXL 85 inches Mini LED 4K UHD 50Hz LG 86NANO85A6A 86 inches NanoCell LED 4K UHD 60Hz Acer AR85QDXGU2875AT 85 inches QLED 4K UHD 120Hz Toshiba 85Z570SP 85 inches QLED with Mini Dimming 4K UHD 144Hz Game Mode Pro TCL 85P8L 85 inches QLED with QD-Mini LED dimming 4K UHD 144Hz Toshiba 85Z670SP 85 inches QLED Mini LED with Full Array Local Dimming 4K UHD 144Hz native

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