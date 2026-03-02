Thinking of upgrading your smart TV this year? These 10 options make sense in 2026
Featuring vivid UHD clarity and smoother motion handling, the top 4K smart TVs of 2026 bring next-level immersion to streaming, movies, and gaming.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
Best picture quality
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹55,990
Value for moneyXiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
Best picture qualityLG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
₹40,590
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXLView Details
Budget friendlyRedmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)View Details
₹30,249
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If your current TV still runs at 1080p or lower, stepping up to a 4K smart TV can feel like seeing your favourite shows and films for the first time. With four times the pixel count of standard HD screens, 4K TVs offer finer detail and sharper imagery that make everyday viewing noticeably better. Plus, smart features simplify access to streaming, apps and voice control.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Why you should upgrade to 4k smart TV in 2026?
- AI driven cignitive processoring: Like every other tech, smart TVs are also getting AI-driven processing for many things, like improving picture quality or recommending content to watch. This is more usful that intrusive in the smart TV landscape.
- Peak brightness revolution: Brands are more focused on providing brighter panels than before. This is a great thing for large smart TVs because with high brightness, the HDR content will look more life-like than forced brightness.
- Unified ecosystem: Smart TVs are not becoming a part of the smart home ecosystem. With smart TVs coming with a smart hub pre-installed, it is easier to control all your smart home devices using your smart TV remote.
BEST OVERALL
1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers sharp 3840×2160 resolution powered by the 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO for enhanced clarity and colour accuracy. It supports HDR10 and HLG with MotionFlow XR 100 for smoother motion. The 20W open baffle speakers support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Alexa compatibility, it offers versatile smart features alongside four HDMI ports for gaming consoles and home theatre systems.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent picture clarity and contrast
Strong Dolby Atmos sound output
Reliable brand service support
Reason to avoid
Mixed long-term performance feedback
60Hz panel limits high-end gaming
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the superb picture clarity, strong Dolby Atmos sound, and smooth installation experience. However, some Buyers report performance issues, with some customers mentioning the TV not turning on in rare cases.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for trusted brand quality, strong 4K processing, and immersive Dolby-supported audio performance.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Fire TV offers 4K resolution with HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support. Its QLED panel covers up to 94% DCI-P3 for vibrant colour reproduction. The 34W speakers support Dolby Audio and DTS-X, delivering powerful sound for their segment. Built-in Fire TV provides access to 12,000+ apps with Alexa voice control. Connectivity includes three HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it suitable for gaming consoles and streaming devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant QLED colour reproduction
Powerful 34W speakers
Good value pricing
Reason to avoid
Mixed durability feedback
Occasional colour fading complaints
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and powerful sound output. Some Buyers report smooth performance, while any customer mentions colour fading or device failure after a short period.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for QLED visuals, strong built-in sound, and Fire TV convenience at a competitive price.
BEST PICTURE QUALITY
3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA
The LG UA82 AI Series 55-inch 4K TV features the α7 AI Processor Gen8 for 4K upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. With HDR10, HLG and FILMMAKER MODE, it enhances cinematic viewing. The 20W down-firing speakers support Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mix. Running webOS 25, it supports over 125 free channels and popular streaming apps. It also includes ALLM for gaming and smart integration with Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good AI upscaling performance
Budget-friendly family option
Wide viewing angles
Reason to avoid
Sluggish webOS interface reported
Mixed display and performance feedback
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the value for money and decent picture quality. However, Buyers report slow UI response, and any customer highlights display failures or lag during app usage.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for balanced AI features and affordable 4K smart entertainment.
4. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL
The Samsung Vision AI QLED 55-inch TV features Quantum Dot technology with Quantum HDR and HDR10+ support. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it enhances contrast and colour depth. It offers 20W sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony compatibility. With Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC and SmartThings Hub integration, it suits modern connected homes. Gaming features include ALLM, Game Motion Plus and HGiG support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent QLED colour reproduction
Strong gaming feature set
Smart home integration
Reason to avoid
Mixed sound quality feedback
Remote usability criticised
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the sharp QLED display and deep blacks. However, Buyers share mixed opinions on sound and remote usability, with any customer noting colour tone concerns.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for QLED brightness, smart integration, and gaming-focused features.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
5. Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
The Redmi F Series 55-inch UHD 4K Fire TV features a bezel-less metal design with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support through 30W speakers. Powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it offers Fire TV integration with Alexa voice remote. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 provide stable connectivity. It includes a 2-year warranty, adding extra value for budget-conscious users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good audio output
Competitive pricing
Bezel-less design
Reason to avoid
Lag reported by Buyers
Mixed durability feedback
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the sound and value for money. However, Buyers report lag during startup, and any customer mentions connectivity or functionality issues over time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for affordable 4K streaming with strong audio output.
6. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black)
The Hisense E6N Series 55-inch Google TV features Direct Full Array LED with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. With VRR, ALLM and MEMC, it supports smoother gaming visuals. The 24W speakers support Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual X. Google Assistant, Chromecast and AirPlay integration enhance usability. It offers three HDMI ports and dual-band Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good feature set for price
Dolby Vision support
Decent audio output
Reason to avoid
Mixed motherboard reliability feedback
Lag and colour tint issues reported
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it a good value with solid picture quality. However, Buyers report lag and colour tone issues, and any customer mentions motherboard problems.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for affordable Dolby Vision support and Google TV features.
The Acer Super Series 55-inch QLED Google TV features an Ultra QLED panel with Dolby Vision and 120Hz VRR support. It stands out with a powerful 80W speaker system, including a woofer and tweeter configuration with Dolby Atmos support. Running Android 14-based Google TV, it offers 16GB storage and multiple streaming hotkeys. With HDMI 2.1 ports and ALLM, it targets gamers and cinema enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional 80W sound system
Good gaming connectivity
Budget-friendly QLED
Reason to avoid
UI responsiveness concerns
Mixed colour calibration feedback
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the powerful audio and immersive viewing experience. However, Buyers report slow UI performance, and any customer mentions colour saturation or connectivity issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for strong built-in sound and gaming-ready QLED features.
8. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black)
The Samsung QA55Q7FAAULXL QLED TV offers Quantum Dot technology with Quantum HDR and HDR10+ support. It includes built-in Alexa and Bixby voice assistants and SmartThings integration. The 20W audio system supports Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony. Gaming features include ALLM and Game Motion Plus, making it suitable for console players.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant QLED panel
Smart assistant integration
Strong gaming features
Reason to avoid
50Hz panel
Sound output limited compared to rivals
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for Samsung’s QLED display quality and smart ecosystem integration.
9. Haier 139 cm (55) P7GT Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P7GT-P (Grey)
The Haier P7GT Series 55-inch Google TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 with MEMC for smoother visuals. It features 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv surround sound. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, it provides ample space for apps. Four HDMI ports add flexibility for multiple devices. It also includes a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good storage capacity
Dolby Vision support
2-year warranty
Reason to avoid
Average brightness
Energy consumption higher than rivals
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for extended warranty coverage and balanced smart features.
10. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV
The Vu Vibe Series 55-inch 4K QLED TV features Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support with 400 nits brightness. It includes a powerful 88W integrated soundbar system with Dolby Atmos and dialogue clarity modes. Running Google TV with 16GB storage, it provides smooth streaming and AI picture optimisation. HDMI 2.1 with eARC makes it suitable for gaming consoles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional 88W audio output
Strong QLED colour performance
Good value premium features
Reason to avoid
Mixed installation feedback
Occasional software lag reported
What are Buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vibrant QLED panel and powerful built-in sound. However, Buyers report mixed installation experiences, and any customer mentions occasional lag.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for cinema-level sound and vibrant QLED visuals at competitive pricing.
What’s the real advantage of a 4K smart TV upgrade?
4K smart TVs offer sharper detail and finer image quality compared with older HD or Full HD sets, especially noticeable on larger screens.
They also include smarter interfaces and streaming convenience that make content discovery and everyday use easier.
Do I need HDR if I’m upgrading to 4K?
Yes, HDR (High Dynamic Range) significantly boosts contrast and colour depth, making scenes feel more lifelike and vibrant.
It’s especially useful for content in HDR formats and improves viewing for movies and series with wide brightness ranges.
Should the refresh rate influence my choice?
For sports, fast-paced content and gaming, higher refresh rates (120 Hz or motion enhancement technologies) reduce blur and improve smoothness.
Even for everyday use, better motion handling makes action scenes look more natural and less stuttered.
Top 3 features for 4K smart TVs
|4K smart TV
|Display
|Sound Output
|OS
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2
|4K LED
|20W
|Google TV
|Xiaomi FX Pro
|QLED
|34W
|Fire TV
|LG UA82
|4K LED
|20W
|webOS
|Samsung Vision AI
|QLED
|20W
|Tizen
|Redmi F Series
|4K LED
|30W
|Fire TV
|Hisense E6N
|4K LED
|24W
|Google TV
|Acer Super Series
|QLED
|80W
|Google TV
|Samsung Q7F
|QLED
|20W
|Tizen
|Haier P7GT
|4K LED
|20W
|Google TV
|Vu Vibe
|QLED
|88W
|Google TV
Similar articles for you
Price drop on Sony TVs with up to 59% off | Limited time offer on top-rated Sony TVs with extra ₹2500 off via coupons
Price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon! Grab up to 75% off on all screen sizes, resolutions and smart features
Massive price drop on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon: Up to 50% off on large screen TVs
Smart TVs starting at just ₹8,999 from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and more
Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value
Best 4K TVs: Experience crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with our top 10 picks from renowned brands
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More