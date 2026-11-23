Have you ever noticed how some earphones promise to block the noise around you, while others advertise clearer calls even in crowded places? The difference often comes down to two technologies: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The names sound similar and brands sometimes use both terms prominently on their packaging. But they are not interchangeable features. ANC is designed to reduce the noise you hear, while ENC generally helps make your voice clearer to someone listening on the other end of a call. If you are comparing wireless earbuds for commuting, office meetings or everyday music, knowing what each technology does can help you avoid paying for a feature you may not actually need.

ANC vs ENC: What is the actual difference?

ANC vs ENC explained: Know which earphone feature suits your everyday needs. (AI Generated) more less

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The simplest way to understand the distinction is to look at who benefits from the noise reduction.

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ANC works for the person wearing the earphones. It uses microphones to pick up surrounding sounds and electronics to generate an opposing sound signal that reduces some of the incoming noise. The result is a quieter listening experience, particularly in environments with steady background sounds.

ENC, meanwhile, is generally focused on the microphone system. It helps reduce unwanted environmental noise picked up while you speak, allowing your voice to sound clearer during calls. The person on the other end of the conversation benefits from this processing.

So, if you are sitting inside a noisy bus and want to listen to music without constantly increasing the volume, ANC is the feature to look for. If you need to take a call from the same bus and want the other person to hear you more clearly, ENC and microphone noise reduction become important.

1. How ANC works: Less background noise while listening

ANC uses microphones to monitor the sounds around you. The earphones then process those sounds and produce an opposing signal to reduce the noise reaching your ears. This is known as destructive interference.

There are different ANC implementations. Feedforward ANC uses microphones on the outside of the earphones, while feedback ANC uses microphones closer to the ear canal. Hybrid ANC combines both approaches to monitor and manage noise more effectively.

In practical terms, ANC is particularly useful against continuous low-frequency sounds. Think of an aircraft cabin, the hum of an air conditioner, a train or the engine noise inside a car. It can make these environments noticeably more comfortable for listening.

However, ANC is not a magic mute button. Sudden sounds, nearby conversations, traffic horns and high-pitched noises can still come through. The quality of the implementation also varies between earphones, so a product advertising ANC does not automatically offer excellent noise reduction.

2. How ENC works: Making your voice clearer during calls

ENC focuses on the microphones that capture your voice. During a call, these microphones can also pick up traffic, people talking nearby, wind and other environmental sounds. Noise-processing algorithms attempt to distinguish your voice from this background noise and reduce unwanted sounds before the audio reaches the other person.

This is useful if you regularly attend online meetings, take calls while travelling or speak to clients from busy environments.

The number of microphones can help, but it is not the only factor that matters. Microphone placement, voice-processing algorithms and wind-noise handling all influence call quality. A pair of earphones with four microphones is not necessarily better than another with two.

There is another limitation worth remembering. ENC cannot make your voice perfectly clear in every environment. Very loud surroundings, strong wind or multiple people speaking nearby can still affect the call.

3. ANC vs ENC for travel, office work and everyday use

Your daily routine should determine which feature matters more.

For commuting and flights

ANC is generally the more useful feature if you spend time on buses, trains or aircraft. It can reduce persistent engine and ventilation noise, making music and podcasts easier to hear at comfortable volumes. A good passive seal from the ear tips also helps.

ENC is useful if you frequently answer calls during your commute, but it will not make the environment quieter for you.

For office meetings and remote work

If your day involves frequent calls, pay attention to microphone quality and ENC or other voice-noise reduction features. Your colleagues will appreciate being able to hear you without constant background interruptions.

ANC can also be useful in shared offices, particularly if you need to concentrate on calls or work without surrounding chatter.

For music and entertainment

ANC is the feature that directly affects your listening environment. It can make music, films and podcasts more enjoyable in noisy surroundings. ENC has little to do with how your music sounds during playback.

For home listening in a quiet room, however, ANC may not be essential. Sound quality, comfort and battery life could matter more.

4. Do you need earphones with both ANC and ENC?

If your budget allows, choosing earphones with both features can be a practical decision. ANC helps reduce the noise you hear, while ENC or microphone noise reduction helps manage background sounds during calls.

This combination makes sense for people who travel regularly, work remotely or switch between music and meetings throughout the day.

That said, do not treat the presence of both labels as proof of good performance. Some budget earphones advertise ANC but offer only modest noise reduction. Similarly, ENC claims do not guarantee that your voice will sound natural in a crowded place.

Look for independent reviews that test both listening noise cancellation and microphone performance. Ideally, check how the earphones handle steady traffic noise, nearby conversations and wind.

5. What else should you check before buying?

ANC and ENC are important, but they should not be the only deciding factors.

Fit and passive isolation: Ear tips that seal properly can block a fair amount of outside noise even before ANC is switched on.

Battery life: ANC can increase power consumption, so check battery figures with the feature enabled, not just the maximum advertised duration.

Transparency mode: This allows outside sounds to pass through the earphones, which is useful when you need to hear announcements or speak to someone nearby.

Microphone quality: Check real-world call tests rather than relying only on the number of microphones.

Comfort: Earphones that become uncomfortable after an hour are unlikely to be good travel companions, regardless of their noise cancellation features.

Controls and app support: Adjustable ANC levels and customisable controls can make everyday use more convenient.

ANC vs ENC: Major differences

Feature ANC ENC Full form Active Noise Cancellation Environmental Noise Cancellation Primary purpose Reduces surrounding noise for the wearer Reduces background noise captured during calls Main benefit Quieter listening experience Clearer voice transmission Works during music playback Yes Not its primary purpose Helps during calls Can reduce noise heard by the wearer Helps the other person hear your voice Common use cases Flights, trains, commuting and noisy offices Calls, meetings and conversations in busy places Technology Uses microphones and opposing sound signals Uses microphones and digital noise processing Main limitation Less effective against some sudden or high-frequency sounds Cannot eliminate every background sound

Which one should you choose?

If your priority is listening to music, watching videos or travelling without constantly hearing traffic and engine noise, ANC should be higher on your checklist. It makes the listening experience more comfortable, particularly during long commutes and flights.

If you spend more time on calls, attend online meetings or regularly speak from noisy surroundings, ENC and microphone quality deserve greater attention.

For someone who uses earphones for both work and entertainment, buying a pair with ANC and effective call noise reduction makes the most sense. Just remember that the labels alone do not tell the whole story. Check real-world performance, comfort and battery life before making the final decision.

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FAQs Is ANC better than ENC in earphones? Neither is universally better. ANC reduces noise for the wearer, while ENC helps reduce background noise during calls.

Does ENC block outside noise while listening to music? No. ENC is primarily intended to improve voice pickup during calls, not to create a quieter listening environment.

Can ANC earphones improve call quality? ANC can reduce background noise you hear, but it does not automatically improve the microphone audio sent to the other person.

Do all ANC earphones also have ENC? No. ANC and ENC are separate features. Check the product specifications and microphone performance before buying.

Should I buy ANC earphones for office use? ANC can help reduce surrounding noise in a shared office. If you attend frequent meetings, also look for good microphone performance and call noise reduction.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.