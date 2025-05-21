Android Auto to get video, browsing, and more weather apps support soon - Google I/O 2025

Drivers may soon find more to do on their infotainment screens as Google prepares to bring video and browser apps to Android Auto. During Google I/O 2025, the company confirmed upcoming changes that will expand Android Auto's functionality in ways that could change how users interact with their car displays. Google is preparing to bring video, browser, and more weather apps to Android Auto in upcoming updates.(Pexels)

Android Auto: Video and Browser Apps Coming Soon

Google stated that Android Auto will soon support two new app categories, video and browser apps. These apps will only work under specific conditions. For video apps, the connected smartphone must run Android 16, and the vehicle must be compatible. Moreover, these video apps are expected to function only when the vehicle is parked. The move follows Google's gradual loosening of restrictions on what kind of apps can operate through Android Auto, which traditionally focused on navigation, communication, and media playback.

More Weather Apps on the Horizon

In addition to video and browsing support, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in will also see expanded access to weather apps. These apps are no longer in beta, and developers can now publish them more freely. Google clarified that any developer can now distribute weather apps on Android Auto, provided the app meets its quality guidelines. This shift will allow more weather services to be accessible to drivers across a range of vehicles.

Weather apps have been available in a limited form since early 2023, but only a small number of them received approval for public use. That restriction has now lifted. Google began relaxing developer requirements for weather apps in December 2024, leading to speculation that more apps were on the way. With this latest announcement, the assumption has proven correct.

Google noted that more than 250 million vehicles currently support Android Auto, and over 50 car models now ship with Google software integrated into the infotainment systems. These vehicles are also set to benefit from Gemini, Google’s AI model, which is expected to further enhance the platform in future updates.

These announcements signal Google's intent to turn Android Auto into a broader in-car experience. As more types of apps become available, users may soon see their infotainment systems offer features that go beyond traditional driving support and will create more ways to interact with content while remaining mindful of safety and context.