Annoyed with Alexa saying ‘OK’? Here is how to stop it

Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant technology, responds with an ‘OK’ as a standard reply for almost every command issued to her. This often becomes annoying for users who have been using the device for a long time. Here's the good news - users can stop Alexa from saying ‘OK’ by enabling the Brief Mode. Under this mode, Alexa follows all commands with a brief beep instead of a voice response.

Here is how to enable the Brief Mode:

> Open the Alexa app.

> Go to Menu.

> Select Settings.

> Under Alexa Preferences, select Voice Responses.

> Find Brief Mode and use the Toggle to turn it on or off.

Once the Brief Mode is enabled, it will be connected to all Alexa devices.

The Brief Mode was launched back in 2018. It was initially limited to the United States but was later launched in other countries including India.

Apart from this, Alexa also has a Whisper Mode where users can whisper a command to Alexa and she replies in a whisper too.

To activate this, users just have to whisper, “Alexa, turn on Whisper Mode.”

In June this year, Amazon announced that Alexa could soon replicate the voice of family members - even if they were dead.

According to Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, the desire behind the feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more “human attributes of empathy and affect”.

