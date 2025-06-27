Anthropic adds new tool that turns Claude into an AI app builder for everyone

Building your own AI app might sound like something only tech pros can do, but not anymore. Anthropic has made it possible for anyone to create apps right inside the Claude chat. With just a few prompts and Claude’s help, you can go from idea to working app without any technical setup. New Claude feature helps users build AI apps without setup or coding skills

This new update takes Claude’s earlier Artifacts feature to a new level. Before, you could write and edit code with Claude in a side panel. Now, you can actually build and run full apps within that space. That means you can see your app live, adjust it, and send it to friends all from the same chat.

How to get started?

It’s very simple, all you need to do is just describe the app you want to build. Claude then writes the code, helps you tweak it, and explains how everything works. When you are happy with the result, you can share it with others through a link.

There is no need to manage hosting or worry about others using up your subscription. If someone opens your app, their usage will count on their Claude account. This makes it easy to share your ideas widely without paying extra.

You can also make your apps look clean and professional. The system supports React, which is a popular tool for building user interfaces. You can upload files, make edits, and preview changes as you go. Just keep in mind that the feature still has a few limits. For now, it does not connect to external services and your app data is not saved once you close it.

This new ability is part of a beta rollout, and it is available to all Claude users, including those on the free tier. That means anyone curious about app building or AI can jump in and start experimenting today.

Anthropic is turning AI into a playground for ideas. With this update, Claude becomes not just a chat assistant but a creative tool you can build with.