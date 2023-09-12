Apple Event 2023: Watch Series 9 unveiled, to be available from October
As per the tech giant, the device will be powered by a new S9 chip, which the company says is its ‘most powerful’ Watch chip till date.
Apple on Tuesday unveiled the next generation Watch Series 9, doing so at its annual launch event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust’ this year.
The product, introduced by Apple COO Jeff Williams, will be available starting next month, the company said.
(Story being updated. Please check again for details)
Get Latest Technology News and Apple Event 2023 Live News