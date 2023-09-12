Apple Event 2023: Watch Series 9 unveiled, to be available from October

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the next generation Watch Series 9, doing so at its annual launch event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust’ this year.

The Apple Watch Series 9 (Image courtesy: Apple)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The product, introduced by Apple COO Jeff Williams, will be available starting next month, the company said.

(Story being updated. Please check again for details)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON