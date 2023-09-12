Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Technology / Apple Event 2023: Watch Series 9 unveiled, to be available from October

Apple Event 2023: Watch Series 9 unveiled, to be available from October

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2023 10:55 PM IST

As per the tech giant, the device will be powered by a new S9 chip, which the company says is its ‘most powerful’ Watch chip till date.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the next generation Watch Series 9, doing so at its annual launch event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust’ this year.

The Apple Watch Series 9 (Image courtesy: Apple)

The product, introduced by Apple COO Jeff Williams, will be available starting next month, the company said.

(Story being updated. Please check again for details)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Technology News and Apple Event 2023 Live News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
apple tim cook
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP