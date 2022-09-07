Apple 'Far Out' 2022 : 'Swimproof, crackproof...', Apple Watch 8 launched

Technology giant Apple on Wednesday launched its latest smartwatch series, what it calls it a product to make women's health better.

Apple watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 has been equipped with high end features including a new temperature sensor. the company says that similar to all Health data on Apple Watch, all cycle data is encrypted and stored only on your device, it’s not uploaded to Apple’s servers in any way.

Apple watch can contact emergency services automatically at time of car crash with its motion sensors.

The colour options available with the Apple watch 8 series are:

Four Aluminium colours: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red.

Stainless steel: Silver, Gold and Graphite.

It can be pre booked starting from today and will be available by September 16 and is priced at $399 for GPS, $499 for cellular.

Apple watch SE

Along with this, Cupertino giant also announced fresh Apple Watch SE. It is priced at $249 whose orders start today and will be delivered by launches September 1.

It will come in silver, midnight, and starlight. It has the same chip as the SE, but it’s 20% faster than before. The back case is composed from nylon composite materials. It covers fall detection, crash detection, and other SE features.

Apple Watch Ultra

The biggest revelation in the watch segment is Apple Watch Ultra specially designed for athletes. It comes in 49mm case and has the biggest battery ever came in any Apple Watch with upto 36 hours of battery on a single charge. The 60 hours version with a battery optimization setting will come later this fall..

It is composed of aerospace grade titanium, sapphire front crystal.

It has action button in orange, customizable which offers quick physical control. It flaunts larger digital control with protruding side button.

