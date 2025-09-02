Apple Hebbal store opens, first customer queues 7 hours for entry

Apple Hebbal Store in Bengaluru finally opened to the public today, September 2, at 1 p.m. We were there to experience the opening firsthand, with crowds lining up in multiple queues. At the event, many people had queued up from as early as 6 a.m., waiting almost seven hours for the store to finally open so that they could check it out in person and even buy products directly from Apple, something that had eluded customers in Bengaluru all this while. Apple Hebbal Store opened for the public today, on September 2. (HT)

We also had a chance to interact with several customers across the store, with many expressing enthusiasm about buying products, and we also interacted with the very first customer who was there to attend the Apple Store opening, Apoorv V.K. Rao, who has also previously been seen attending various Apple events. Notably, Apoorv V.K. Rao has also been at Apple’s BKC and Apple’s Saket openings, standing in queues.

Holding a big hoarding that says “My Pride. My City Apple, Welcome to Bengaluru,” (translated) Apoorv V.K. Rao, who was standing right in front of the line at Apple Hebbal, said that this was certainly the most convenient Apple Store launch he had seen, considering it was his hometown and the cool Bengaluru weather. He also said that he would rate Apple Hebbal as the second-best Apple Store in India currently, after Apple BKC and ahead of Apple Saket in New Delhi.

V.K. Rao also told us that he is particularly excited for the iPhone 17 series. But it is not the iPhone 17 Pro he is most excited about; it is actually the iPhone 17 Air.

“I’ve been here since 6 a.m.,” Rao said. He said it was better compared to Apple Saket because he had reached Apple Saket at 3 a.m. and then had to sleep on a pavement as the store launch was at 11 a.m, and the mall personnel didn’t allow him inside. But now, considering Apple Hebbal belongs to his hometown, he did not have to sleep in an unfamiliar place. All he had to do was come from his home at six o’clock, wait in line, and then finally attend the launch event.

We also interacted with several other customers who were there to purchase goods. One of them, Hassan Fazl, was there to buy an iPad mini because he had heard good things about it.

Hassan Fazl said that he was passing by and wanted to see what the hype was all about. He said that he had previously bought from other Apple Stores, including in the US. But this one was special, considering it was in Bengaluru, his own hometown.

Apple Hebbal: Key Details

Apple says the Hebbal store currently has 70 team members representing 15 different states across India. Like all Apple facilities, the store is powered by 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Customers can purchase the full range of Apple products available in India, including the latest iPhone 16 series, AirPods, iPads, and more. The store also features a Genius Bar for support, dedicated Business Pros to assist small businesses, and daily Today at Apple sessions for learning and creativity.

In addition, there’s a dedicated pickup zone for customers who prefer to order online and collect their products in-store.