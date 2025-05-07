Apple introduces iOS 18.5 release candidate: Know what’s new

Apple is expected to roll out the awaited iOS 18.5 update next week with some new features and fixes. Now, just before the rollout, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released the iOS 18.5 release candidate, revealing upcoming features and small changes coming to iPhones. Based on the RC, the new software update does not include any major features or incremental changes, but a few iterations to enhance or simply the user experience. Apple has confirmed that the iOS 18.5 will bring Pride Harmony wallpaper, fixes to Apple Mail categories and contact photos, and much more. Therefore, know what the upcoming iOS 18.5 update has in store for iPhone users. Know what the upcoming iOS 18.5 update has in store for iPhone and iPad users.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iOS 18.5 release candidate is here: What’s new

The upcoming ios 18.5 update majorly focuses on feature improvements and bug fixes of certain features to simplify the user experience. Based on Apple’s release candidate for iOS 18.5, Apple will be rolling out 2025 Pride Harmony wallpaper for iPhones and iPads and a new feature where parents will receive notifications when the Screen Time passcode is being accessed to change settings.

The update will also include tweaks to the Mail app, such as easy Contact Posters control and a new "All Mail" category for easy discovery of emails. Furthermore, Apple will bring support for carrier-provided satellite services on the iPhone 13. However, it should not be that this satellite service is not similar to Globalstar-powered satellite connectivity, which is provided to new generation iPhone models. Apple also claims to simplify Apple TV app purchases on third-party devices. Alongside these enhancements, the iOS 18.5 will also include bug fixes to the Apple Vision Pro app, where the screen was going black.

iOS 18.5 release

As of now, Apple has not confirmed any rollout date for iOS 18.5 public release. However, we expect it to take place next week, since the release candidate has been rolled out. Once the update is available, you can go to your iPhone settings and locate the software update within “General” to install the latest OS version.

