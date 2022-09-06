Apple iPhone 14 launch a day away, here are products it unveiled in last 1 year

Apple's much anticipated ‘Far out’ event is only a day away. The third LIVE event in the year by the Cupertino-based technology giant has triggered immense excitement about the possible announcements during the marquee event.

Here we have compiled the list of announcements made during the previous events in past one year.

Apple conducts Worldwide Developers Conference annually. (Apple)

WWDC event: Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 6 revealed the new MacBook Air, 13‑inch MacBook Pro and saw some high-end software revamp by the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.

The iOS 16 brought many new features and increased the productivity of the iPhone. It features like widgets and Lock Screen customisation, brought important updates for Messages, Mail, Home, Health, Wallet, Maps.

The newly introduced MacBook Air, built on an M2 chip, boasted a battery life of up to 18 hours. Introduced in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options, it came with two Thunderbolt ports, a fast charging adapter, new beamforming mics, Dolby Atmos speakers and a 1080p webcam.

The event also saw the introduction of the 13-inch MacBook - the another M2-based machine, with a reworked processor.

The MacOS 13 – introduced with the name Ventura and the iPadOS 16 came with a few handy, multitasking tools. One such tool, the Stage Manager facilitates grouping multiple windows and allows users to switch rapidly between apps.

The WatchOS 9 was introduced with new features to watch faces, notifications, and an ability to pin apps. Along with this, the keynote also introduced the new Apple M2 SoC for PCs.

The March 8 event of Apple was termed as ‘Peek performance’ (Apple)

The Apple Event: This event held on March 8 was titled ‘Peek performance’, witnessed the debut of Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPad Air with 5G chip, new 5G supported version of iPhone SE, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The Mac Studio came with the M1 Max chip or a new M1 Ultra chip, with a claim to offer 3.8x more speed than the iMac 27-inch. The M1 ultra chip came as an option in the Mac studio and boasted a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU and 32-core Neural Engine.

A 27-inch panel with 5K resolution Apple Studio Display was also released that incorporated a 12MP camera and powerful speaker system.

The iPhone SE 3 released in this event, runs on the same A15 Bionic chip coming with iPhone 13 models but has 5G connectivity. Whereas the iPad Air, also with 5G connectivity, got improved Apple’s M1 chip, which gives it a much better performance and now also supports the Magic keyboard.

Apple's October 18, 2021 event. (Apple)

Apple 'Unleashed Event (October 18, 2021): At this' Unleashed' event which was pre-recorded at the Apple Park in Cupertino, the tech giant revealed the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max, new AirPods, and HomePod mini in five bold colours.

The redesigned MacBook Pro was launched in 14 inch and 16 inch sizes, where the thinner bezels allowed a bigger display than the earlier versions. They are powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which are expected to provide a huge performance and power efficiency boost over the existing M1 chip.

After a couple of years, AirPods came with an updated version. The third generation Airpods came with a shorter stem and horizontal charging case, but lacked replaceable ear tips. The HomePod mini was also introduced with minor updates and added colour options, including yellow, orange, and blue than the already available white and space grey.

Apple's September 14, 2021 event. (Apple)

Apple Event (September 14, 2021): The event was virtually held from Cupertino, Apple's headquarter in California.

Rubbishing the rumour that Apple will avoid the unlucky number 13, it revealed iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

Available in graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue colours, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max featured the same A15 Bionic chip, already present in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. But iPhone 13 came with a new A15 Bionic chip, claimed by the company as the fastest CPU in any smartphone.

Apart from these smartphones, Apple also announced Apple Watch Series 7, which flaunts a wider screen and a slimmer body than its predecessor- Apple 6 series.

It also got new features in the fitness+ program, particularly working in Apple Watch.

The other big product launch was that of the new version of iPad – a 10.2-inch device with A13 chip, and 8.3-inch iPad mini.