Apple iPhone 15 series includes ISRO-made NavIC satellite system, a milestone for India: Union minister

Union minister of state for electronics information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the recently launched Apple iPhone 15 series includes the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-made NavIC satellite system referring to it as a ‘milestone for India’. He also mentioned that these phones are available in India on the same day as they are in New York and London, which he described as a ‘proud moment’.

“The world's largest company in technology Apple has launched its new iPhone 15. During this launch, India is achieving two milestones. First, the availability of the iPhone 15 in India would be on the same day as the availability of it in New York and London...And the second is that the NavIC GPS satellite system developed by ISRO would be present in the iPhone 15,” new agency ANI quoted Union minister as saying.

Apple Inc. launched its highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series on Tuesday at its annual event ‘Wonderlust’.

What is NavIC?

ISRO has established a regional navigation satellite system named Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), to fulfill the nation's positioning, navigation, and timing requirements. It was initiated to reduce dependency on global navigation satellite systems controlled by foreign governments.

Developed independently by ISRO, NavIC was originally sanctioned in 2006 at a cost of $174 million ( ₹1,426 crore), with an expected completion date in late 2011, according to Reuters. It became operational in 2018.

NavIC provides two services: the Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and the Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users. These services are available in both L5 (1176.45 MHz) and S band (2498.028 MHz).

The coverage area of NavIC spans India and extends up to 1500 km beyond India's borders. NavIC SPS signals are compatible with signals from other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), including GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and BeiDou.

NavIC applications include, terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation, location-based services, personal mobility, monitoring of resources, surveying, scientific research, time dissemination, synchronization, as well as the dissemination of safety-of-life alerts.

