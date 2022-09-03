Apple introduces new safety option to replace passwords: Report

Apple is planning to replace passwords with ‘passerkey’, a biometric sign-in system, to upgrade the safety of its devices. Passerkey, the new authentication method, is expected to be launched with the iOS 16 update in Far Out event scheduled for September 7, reports LiveMint.

The announcement for reinforcing the security of Apple devices was made during this year Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The Cupertino giant said that the devices will become less prone to hacks of passwords as the passkeys would do away with the need for passwords.

The report says that macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be the first operating systems to get the passkeys system.

Safer than passwords

The new login mechanism requires a passkey rather than a password for iPhone users to access websites and apps. Since it is a digital key, you don’t need to keep track of it. You must use Touch ID or Face ID on your iPhone or Mac to verify your identity before logging in.

Users will be able to rapidly log in with a passkey just like they can with a password. The major benefit of Passkey is that it won’t get leaked, rendering it hacker-proof.

The passkey will be saved on the user’s device and Apple's iCloud will keep it synchronised across all devices. This passkey is even hidden from Apple and it can’t access it .

This new security feature is being tested in the iOS 16 public beta, and the stable release is the report expects it to be released soon.

