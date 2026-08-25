Apple launches new Mac mini with M6, M5 Pro chips, Mac Studio with M5 Max, M5 Ultra in India: Price, features

Apple launched two new products in India today. First is the new Mac mini, which has arrived with the M6 and M5 Pro chipsets. Second, the company also launched the new Mac Studio with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chipsets. With these new devices, the company also added two new chipsets to its Apple Silicon portfolio, that is M6 and the M5 Ultra. Before the new Mac mini and the new Mac Studio go on sale in India. Take a look at their detailed features and specifications.

Apple Mac mini and Apple Mac Studio India price and availability

New Apple Mac Mini launched in India. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The Apple Mac mini with M6 chip starts at ₹99,990 and ₹89,990 for Education. Mac mini with M5 Pro starts at ₹2,09,900 and ₹1,97,900 for Education.

Similarly, the Apple Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,56,900 for Education. The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra starts at ₹6,29,900 and ₹5,84,900 for Education.

Both these devices are up for pre-orders in India now and they will be available for purchase in the country starting September 22.

This story is developing….