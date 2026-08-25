Apple launches new Mac mini with M6, M5 Pro chips, Mac Studio with M5 Max, M5 Ultra in India: Price, features

Apple launched two new products in India today. First is the new Mac mini, which has arrived with the M6 and M5 Pro chipsets. Second, the company also launched the new Mac Studio with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chipsets. With these new devices, the company also added two new chipsets to its Apple Silicon portfolio, that is M6 and the M5 Ultra. Before the new Mac mini and the new Mac Studio go on sale in India. Take a look at their detailed features and specifications.
Apple Mac mini and Apple Mac Studio India price and availability
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The Apple Mac mini with M6 chip starts at ₹99,990 and ₹89,990 for Education. Mac mini with M5 Pro starts at ₹2,09,900 and ₹1,97,900 for Education.
Similarly, the Apple Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,56,900 for Education. The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra starts at ₹6,29,900 and ₹5,84,900 for Education.
Both these devices are up for pre-orders in India now and they will be available for purchase in the country starting September 22.
This story is developing….