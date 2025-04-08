Apple, Samsung likely to boost production in India as Trump revises tariff order- All details

The entire market was shaken after the US president, Donald Trump, announced the revised tariff order. While the US stock market saw a big dip in three days, some countries like India could actually benefit from these changes. Last week, several analysts highlighted iPhone prices skyrocketing in the upcoming years and they could touch as high as $2300. However, this might not be the case for India. Tech brands such as Apple and Samsung have heavily relied on China for production and manufacturing, but after Trump’s traffic, this may encourage these companies to ramp up local production. This is where India could play a key role with more “Made in India” products and it could be highlighted as a cost-effective option. Know how Trump traffic could benefit India. (Bloomberg)

More “Make in India” products with Trump’s tariff

One of the key highlights from Trump’s tariffs was the revised 54% tariff on China, causing major speculation for iPhone prices increasing in the US. Over the years, Apple has been heavily reliant on China for manufacturing and importing the devices from the country. However, the Cupertino-based company is already working to reduce the dependence by slowly shifting its work to India. Therefore, in coming years, we can see more export demands in India for the iPhones, eventually increasing the “Made in India” iPhones.

As far as Samsung is concerned, it has already worked on the largest production plant in India, bringing the production of flagship Galaxy S25 series and foldable models to India. This could also lead to more exports from India to the US, making India one of the major export hubs for the tech giants.

However, with the ongoing market conditions, we can not be certain since there may be changes in tariffs as countries plan to renegotiate terms with the US. However, if this remains, then India could benefit in promoting the “Make in India” move, bringing tech giants like Apple and Samsung to rely on the country for their major decisions. Now, we simply have to wait and see how these decisions turn out and help India as a country to grow.