Apple to manufacture latest iPhone 14 in India, says it is ‘excited to…’

Technology giant Apple will be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India, the company said. "Excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India", the Cupertino-headquartered company said.Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook had unveiled the latest iPhone 14 series in India during the company's annual ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The latest iPhone 14 series includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new line-up is equipped with an improved camera, powerful sensors and satellite connectivity feature to send SOS texts in emergency situations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. The company is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and an iPhone assembler, PTI reported.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," an Apple spokesperson told PTI.

According to a recent report by JP Morgan, Apple is likely to move about five per cent of iPhone 14 production to India from late 2022 and reach 25 per cent by 2025. Nearly 25 per cent of all Apple products will be manufactured outside China by 2025.

The report added that the US-China trade tensions triggered the production relocation cycle and the search for a ‘China 1’ manufacturing approach for the Apple supply chain from 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apple had launched its online store in India in September 2020. The manufacturing expansion builds on several initiatives by the tech giant in India, including the App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru and programmes with local organisations to support renewable energy training and development for communities.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had said: "We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam and a near doubling of revenue in India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON