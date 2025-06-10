Apple unveiled macOS Tahoe 26 with redesigned interface, smarter Spotlight

Apple has announced macOS Tahoe 26, the next version of its desktop operating system. The update includes a redesigned interface, improved Spotlight search, a Phone app for Mac, and expanded AI tools through Apple Intelligence. The developer beta is available now, with a public beta in July and a full release later in the year. macOS Tahoe 26 will be compatible with Apple Silicon Macs and select Intel models.(Apple)

Interface Changes: Liquid Glass and More Customisation

macOS Tahoe 26 introduces a new Liquid Glass visual style, with translucent elements across the Dock, menu bar and app windows. Users can now customise folder colours, app icons, Control Centre, and widgets.

Folders can include emoji labels or appear transparent. App toolbars and sidebars have been adjusted for better content focus. Icons now adjust to light and dark mode automatically.

Phone App and Live Activities on Mac

For the first time, the Phone app is available on Mac. It allows users to make and receive calls via a nearby iPhone. The app includes Recents, Favourites, Voicemail, Call Screening and Hold Assist.

Live Activities from iPhone now appear in the Mac’s menu bar, such as cab bookings, flights or sports updates. These can open directly in iPhone Mirroring.

Spotlight Search Adds New Features

Spotlight now shows search results in a unified list sorted by relevance. Users can filter results by file type, see clipboard history, and search across iPhone apps using iPhone Mirroring.

The update adds support for hundreds of system and app actions directly within Spotlight, including sending emails or adjusting settings. A new Quick Keys feature enables shortcut-based command access.

Apple Intelligence Integration

Apple Intelligence is now available across more apps on macOS, with AI models running on-device or via Private Cloud Compute.

-Live Translation supports real-time translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone.

-Shortcuts can use AI to summarise or generate text.

-Genmoji and Image Playground now support style customisation and prompt-based creation.

-Reminders includes AI-generated task suggestions and automatic categorisation.

Gaming Improvements: Apple Games App and Metal 4

A new Apple Games app allows users to browse, manage, and launch games. Metal 4, Apple’s updated graphics API, adds support for ray tracing, frame interpolation, and denoising.

Titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are confirmed to support Metal 4 on Mac.

Additional Updates

-Safari now loads frequently visited websites faster and extends battery life during video streaming.

-Messages adds polls, chat backgrounds, and improved group chat tools.

-Journal app arrives on Mac, with support for multimedia entries and Apple Pencil (via iPad).

-Photos adds pinned collections and improved navigation.

-Notes supports Markdown and integrates call transcripts.

-Accessibility features include a systemwide reader, iPhone camera magnifier, and motion assistance tools.

-A new Passwords app allows users to manage and track credentials.

