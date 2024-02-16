Apple Vision Pro triggering headaches? Returns of futuristic headset on the rise

Apple's new and most expensive product till date, the Vision Pro headset, received a wild reception on its release on February 2 this year. But now, Apple fans are lining up at the stores to return the high-tech product. Apple Vision Pro users complain of headaches

People who bought the Apple Vision Pro are returning it to the Apple store after a hoard of complaints, including headaches and vision problems, after using the product for an extended amount of time.

Apple Vision Pro is currently the most expensive Apple product, priced at $3499, and has a 14-day return policy, which is now being used by several customers.

Apple's new mixed reality headset has triggered reports of headaches, vision issues and motion sickness, prompting a spike in the return of the product less than a month after its release, reported The US Sun.

An X user named Rjey wrote, “Can’t wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind blowing piece of tech I’ve ever tried. Can’t deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though. Just for the record I’ve tried other VR headsets before and have never dealt with headaches of any sort.”

Another user tweeted that the headset gave them motion sickness, triggering a sensory overload. In a review, Parker Ortolani from The Verge wrote that the headset was too uncomfortable to wear and is a major strain on the eyes.

Users said that the Apple Vision Pro headset “works like magic” but the physical consequences of wearing it are not worth it, hence triggering a wave of returns. It must be noted that Apple has previously warned that the headset may potentially aggravate some health issues.

Apple said in a disclaimer that the Vision Pro headset may trigger some existing health issues and "increase your risk of injury or discomfort". Some of these issues included headaches, vertigo, vision conditions, inner ear discomfort, seizures, skin issues and more.

Apple suggests limited use

Apple suggests that one should ease into using the augmented reality headset, and not start with long hours. The iPhone maker advised customers to “start using Apple Vision Pro gradually to get adjusted” and take regular breaks.

Apple's website reads, “Immersive content that has a higher probability of causing certain people to experience motion sickness is labeled in the App Store as having high motion.”