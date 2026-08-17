Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 may debut next month with performance gains and a stronger health focus

The Apple Watch could be in line for its annual refresh alongside the next-generation iPhones in September. Apple is expected to introduce two new models at the event: the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4. However, details about the upcoming smartwatches have been relatively limited compared with the steady stream of reports on the new iPhone 18 Pro series. Still, a few reports have offered clues about what Apple could have in store, with the company expected to focus on fewer but more meaningful upgrades this year.

Apple Watch Series 12: A much-needed chip upgrade

The Apple Watch Series 12 could focus on a more powerful processor, smarter Siri features and longer battery life. (Apple)

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The Apple Watch Series 12 could deliver one of the most meaningful performance upgrades to the standard Apple Watch in years. Apple does not introduce a completely new CPU architecture every year. The S6 chipset arrived in 2020, while the S9 processor in 2023 brought the most recent major CPU upgrade. The S10 chipset used in the current Watch Series 10 and Watch Series 11 models has not delivered a comparable jump in CPU performance.

That makes the expected chip on the Watch Series 12 more important than its name might suggest. Gurman says both the Series 12 and Ultra 4 will receive a new chip with improved performance. This should also give Apple more headroom for features such as the AI-powered Siri experience introduced with watchOS 27.

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{{^usCountry}} There have also been reports of improved battery life on the Watch Series 12. Apple could combine a more efficient chip with other internal changes to extend usage between charges. A Touch ID sensor was previously rumoured, but reports now suggest Apple has dropped the idea because the hardware could take up space better used for battery capacity or health sensors. Apple Watch Ultra 4: New sensors and a possible redesign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have also been reports of improved battery life on the Watch Series 12. Apple could combine a more efficient chip with other internal changes to extend usage between charges. A Touch ID sensor was previously rumoured, but reports now suggest Apple has dropped the idea because the hardware could take up space better used for battery capacity or health sensors. Apple Watch Ultra 4: New sensors and a possible redesign {{/usCountry}}

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The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could receive a more substantial hardware update. DigiTimes has reported that Apple is preparing a “major redesign” alongside a significant upgrade to the watch’s sensing capabilities. Earlier reports from the publication suggested that the number of sensor components could double.

The additional sensors could reduce the watch’s reliance on algorithms to interpret health data. That could improve measurement accuracy while also reducing the device's processing workload. DigiTimes has also linked the sensor changes to improved power efficiency, which could translate into better battery life.

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The redesign would be notable because Apple has so far made only relatively small exterior changes to the Ultra line. However, Gurman has said not to expect a major design overhaul across this year’s Apple Watch lineup. This suggests the Ultra 4 could see more noticeable internal changes than the standard Series 12.

Hypertension feature: Another health upgrade in the works

Apple introduced hypertension notifications with watchOS 26. The feature does not measure blood pressure directly. Instead, it analyses heart-rate data over time to identify patterns that may indicate hypertension. It is available on several recent Apple Watch models, including Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2 and Ultra 3.

DigiTimes has reported that Apple is developing a new high blood pressure notification feature, which is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. It is unclear how the new feature would differ from the existing hypertension system.

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Apple could therefore use the Series 12 and Ultra 4 launch to introduce an expanded hypertension feature alongside its new hardware. Other health upgrades, including blood glucose monitoring, have been rumoured for years, but there is no strong indication that non-invasive glucose monitoring will arrive this year.