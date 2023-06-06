WWDC 2023: Apple brings ‘Adaptive Audio’ mode to AirPods. Check details

Apple has brought three new features to AirPods as part of software updates to the device, with these being unveiled on the opening day of the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

Adaptive Audio

Apple Airpods get 'Adaptive Audio' feature (Image courtesy: Apple)

It is a listening mode that ‘dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience in the moment.'

The mode seamlessly tailors a person's noise control experience even as they move between constantly changing environments and interactions.

Personalized Volume

This feature aims to improve personal audio experience. For this, it uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and listening preferences to fine-tune the media experience.

Conversation Awareness

While wearing AirPods (2nd generation), people can simply start speaking. This ability will lower the music volume, enhancing the voice in front of the user, and at the same time, reducing the background noise.

Additional abilities

With updates to Automatic Switching, the connection time between Apple devices becomes 'significantly faster and more reliable.' You can, therefore, move from listening on one device to another, with greater ease.

Finally, Mute or Unmute allows unmuting during calls. It is available for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generations), AirPods (3rd generations) and AirPods Max.

