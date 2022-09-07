Apple's Far Out event today: Where to watch, what are the timings? Details here

Apple's much-awaited Far Out event will be held on Wednesday at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the company's headquarters at Cupertino, California. The event, which will begin at 10am Pacific Time (10:30pm in India), will be attended by a limited number of audience and will also be streamed online.

Where to Watch Apple's Far Out event?

The tech giant will live stream Far Out on multiple platforms. Enthusiasts can watch the event on Apple.com, the Apple YouTube channel, as well as on the Apple TV app. iPhone users can watch it on the Safari browser from the company's website as well.

Latest iPhone to be launched

At Far Out, its third live event of the year, Apple is likely to unveil iPhone14, and a host of other products. Also expected to be launched alongside iPhone 14 are iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ahead of the unveiling, a host of rumours have surfaced online about iPhone 14's possible look, features, specifications etc.

