Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go for sale. Check price and details

Apple has recently launched 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) powered by the Apple M2 chip. It has also unveiled the revamped iPad (2022) model powered by the Apple A14 Bionic SoC. Now, the tablets are up for sale on e-commerce platform Amazon and Apple India store.

Price of iPad Pro (2022)

The price of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 ranges from 81,900 for the standard Wi-Fi model to 96,900 for the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular model. Both models are available on Amazon and the Apple India store.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022, the Wi-Fi model' price starts at 1,12,900, and the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular model has a starting price of 1,27,900 on both Amazon and the Apple India store.

Purchases of the brand-new iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 from the Apple India Store are available with EMI and No-Cost EMI options. Additionally, users may purchase them from Amazon with an exchange offer of up to ₹14,050. It is available in Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow hues.

Specs of iPad Pro (2022)

The Liquid Retina display of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) has a resolution of 1688x2388 pixels. Meanwhile, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display will be available on the 12-inch iPad Pro (2022). Both of these devices have ProMotion technology and a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Apple claims that for better accuracy, they are made to sense the Apple Pencil when it is hovering up to 12mm over the panels. An Apple M2 SoC powers the iPad Pro versions from 2022.

Price of iPad (2022)

For the 64GB and 256GB storage Wi-Fi only variants, the price of the iPad 10th generation in India is set at ₹44,900 and ₹59,900, respectively. The cost of the cellular variant, which come in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities, is ₹59,900 and ₹74,900, respectively.

Specs of iPad (2022)

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display on the iPad (2022) has a resolution of 1640x2360 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. This tablet has an Apple A14 Bionic SoC inside. According to claims of the company, this chipset offers up to 10% better graphics and up to 20% higher performance than the previous model. The iPad additionally has optional 5G cellular network compatibility and Wi-Fi 6 capability.

