Apple's new iOS16 update rolled out. Check new features

Apple rolled out its latest iOS 16 operating system update late night on Monday. The 3 GB-heavy update, announced during this year Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, brings quite a revamp in the operation of the iPhone.

Along with this, WatchOS 9 is also available now for Watch Series 4 and above models with features like new watch faces, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature and an all-new Medications app.

iPhone models that are eligible for updates

Look in the following list to find if your iPhone is eligible to get this new updated iOS 16 operating system. These are the iPhone models that will get the update:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

These are the new features of iOS 16:

The lock screen of the iPhone has received huge improvements in the latest iOS update. It allows users to add widgets which can act as a way of presenting notifications. iPhone 14 Pro models flaunt an always-on display which will make these widgets appear even if the device is off.

Apple is also reinforcing the security of its device with this update by incorporating a powerful protection feature termed as ‘Lockdown Mode’. It also introduced a new authentication method with a biometric sign-in system termed as ‘passkeys’ as a more safe and secure alternative of passwords.

With this update, the iMessage has become more flexible as the users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after it is sent, and they can also reverse it in two minutes of sending.

The Cupertino tech giant's built in Mail app will have a new scheduled send option in iOS 16 alongside the functionality to quickly unsend an email.

Another crucial update introduced in the eligible iPhones is the enhancement in built-in keyboard haptics as it helps in experiencing the vibrations while typing.

The update revamps the Home app with new camera views and widgets on the lock screen.

The update also brings a radical technology which allows iPhone users to copy text from videos now. Earlier, with iOS 15 Apple introduced Live text feature which allowed users to copy text within a photo or while using the camera.

