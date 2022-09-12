Need a reminder for medicines? Apple's new feature in iOS 16 is there to help

Apple is rolling out a new Medication reminder feature with iOS 16 in its Health app that will let users create a medication list and remind them to take medicines at scheduled time. The software will bring new ways to manage and track medications, and will include features to organise important health information and to enhance its sharing, the tech giant informed. iOS 16 is scheduled to be available on eligible devices by 10pm on September 12.

What is the system requirement to run the feature?

This medication app will only run on an iPhone model not older than 8, that too running on the latest iOS 16.

To support reminders on the Apple Watch, the configuration should be of an Apple Watch model not older than Series 4, running on the latest watchOS 9.

How to add medications?

In the Health app on your iPhone, go to Browse > Medications.

After moving inside the Medications, select Add Medication. Enter the name of medicine in the search bar or directly scan the medicine bottle.

Then you determine the dose and choose if the medicine is a tablet or capsule.

Thereafter, you need to tell the number of days and frequency you need to take the medicines. This process needs to be repeated for every medication you take.

The notifications are customisable. With no added setup, the reminders can even be sent to an Apple Watch running on the latest OS.

However, the Apple Watch does not support a feature to make medications list. As the small screen of the watch is prone to make mistakes while setting the medications list, it is allowed to chart medications list only through the iPhone.

Which iPhone models are eligible for the iOS 16 update?

Find out if your iPhone qualifies for the new updated iOS 16 operating system by checking the following list. These are the iPhone models that will get the update:

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 Mini

-iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11

