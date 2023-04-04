Apple's ‘roadmap’ for future iPhones revealed? Check details

According to reports, Apple is currently busy developing its 2023 iPhone family, which will be the seventeenth generation of its flagship device, and which is likely to be called iPhone 15. Meanwhile, Ross Young, an analyst at DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has put out on Twitter what he says is Apple's ‘roadmap’ detailing the future of iPhone display technology through to 2027, when the tech giant is likely to release the twenty-first generation of its flagship smartphones.

The 2023 iPhones will be the seventeenth generation of the company's flagship device (AP)

“Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. bit.ly/3ZAsEcP,” tweeted Young.

“With years and models this time:” he added.

Here are the details:

(1.) According to Young, starting 2025, the company will equip all its future iPhone models with the LTPO screen technology, which was introduced in September 2021 with iPhones 13 Pro and Pro Max, and has been exclusive to the Pro models so far (including 14 Pro and Pro Max).

(2.) The introduction of LTPO in future smartphones will finally also bring the 120 Hz ProMotion and Always-On-Display (AOD) support to the non-Pro units.

(3.) In the iPhone 15 and 16 series, each model will come with the Dynamic Island feature, which was introduced with iPhones 14 Pro and Pro Max, and which turns the pill-shaped ‘hole-punch’ in the OLED display into a notification feature.

(4.) Devices in the 17 lineup (2025) will have an under-display face ID, while a hole punch cutout will house the selfie camera. The Pro models in the following generation will have the same design.

(5.) Finally, Apple may launch its maiden full-screen smartphone in 2017. Likely to be called iPhone 19 Pro and iPhone 19 Pro Max, these will be its first devices with an under-display face ID and an under-screen front camera.

