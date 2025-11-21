Apple’s 799 Theft Protection plan: Strict verification rules that you need to know

Apple in India has announced new AppleCare+ plans that include the iPhone Theft and Loss Protection plan, starting at Rs. 799. This new plan has overjoyed iPhone users, giving them a sense of security if their device gets lost or stolen. However, it also raises concerns about fake claims to secure a new iPhone. However, Apple has strict verification rules, making it impossible to file a fake claim. Know in detail about what users will have to provide or secure to report theft or loss under the new plan, and what verification they will have to go through to claim a new iPhone. Apple has strict rules under its Rs. 799 Theft Protection plan to prevent fake claims.(AP)

Apple’s theft plan comes with strict verification rules in India

Apple’s Theft and Loss Protection plan comes with a series of verification processes and rules that make it harder for people to fake their claims. Within the plan, iPhone users may have to keep these rules and verifications in mind if it's a genuine theft or loss case.

The rules highlight that Find My iPhone must be enabled at the time of loss, and it should remain active during the claim process. This will allow the Apple team to track the device’s status and location. Another thing iPhone users need to do is mark the device as “Lost” in the Find My app immediately. In addition, you may also be asked to provide proof of theft or a police report.

The users will also have to pay a deductible fee to claim a new device as a replacement. This is said to reduce fake claims since it will require paying a significant amount. In addition, Apple will cover only two incidents per year, limiting the misuse of the plan. Lastly, when the claim is processed, Apple blacklists the old device’s serial number. This way, if a lost device is activated, Apple can immediately detect it.

These measures have been taken to prevent misuse of the plan and reduce the chances of fake claims. If suspected, users can lose the coverage or could have through go through serious consequences. Therefore, make sure to keep the verification process in mind when enrolling on the new Theft and Loss Protection plan.