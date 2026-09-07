Apple’s September 9 event could bring its biggest product lineup yet under John Ternus

Apple is gearing up for its major product launch on September 9, and this time the company could have more than just new iPhones to show. The upcoming “Surprise and Shine” event will also mark one of the first major product launches under new CEO John Ternus.

Apple’s next launch could be packed with new iPhones, wearables and smart home products. (File Photo/AFP)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Apple has already started its autumn hardware cycle, however. On August 25, the company unveiled a new Mac mini with the M6 and M5 Pro chips, alongside a refreshed Mac Studio powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra. Apple also introduced updated Magic Keyboards and a new Polishing Cloth. The new Mac mini with M6 is based on Apple’s first 2nm chip and brings major gains in AI performance.

The September 9 event is expected to shift the focus to the iPhone, wearables and potentially Apple’s smart home ambitions.

iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to headline the event. Both models could feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, camera upgrades and a smaller Dynamic Island. The Pro Max is also expected to focus on battery improvements.

The bigger announcement could be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra. The device is expected to use a book-style folding design and could become Apple's most significant iPhone redesign in years.

Apple Watch upgrades

Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Rumours point to faster chips and new health-related features, while the Series 12 could bring back a ceramic case option and introduce an always-on heart monitoring feature.

AirPods 5 could also arrive

AirPods 5 are expected to make their debut, potentially in standard and ANC versions. However, reports suggest the much-rumoured AirPods with built-in cameras are unlikely to arrive this year and could instead launch in 2027.

Apple could also surprise with new home products, including a touchscreen-equipped HomePad, HomePod mini 2 and an updated Apple TV 4K with stronger AI capabilities.

With the M6 Mac mini and new Mac Studio already announced, September 9 could therefore be less about Macs and more about Apple’s next major shift in phones, wearables and smart home devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}