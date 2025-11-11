Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro could change everything: 3 big shifts ahead

Apple is reportedly preparing for a major shift in its AirPods Pro lineup. Just weeks after launching the AirPods Pro 3, new reports suggest the company is already developing its next version, expected to bring three notable changes that could redefine Apple’s approach to its wireless earbuds. Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3 may launch with new health features and upgrades.(Apple)

Upcoming Model May Feature IR Cameras

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is planning to add infrared (IR) cameras to the next AirPods Pro model. These cameras are said to enable enhanced interaction features supported by Apple Intelligence, the company’s expanding suite of AI-powered tools. The addition would represent a significant upgrade beyond the standard audio and design improvements seen in past models.

New Launch Cycle (Expected)

The new AirPods Pro model is expected to arrive in 2026, possibly during the fall. If this timeline holds true, it will mark the first time Apple has introduced a new AirPods Pro version in consecutive years. The company has previously maintained a consistent three-year gap between Pro models. The shorter cycle suggests Apple may be accelerating its product release strategy to match the pace of AI-related advancements.

Furthermore, Apple may also alter its AirPods Pro lineup for the first time. Reports suggest that instead of releasing a completely new generation, the company will introduce two variants of AirPods Pro 3, one with cameras and one without. This mirrors the approach taken with the AirPods 4 lineup, which offers two versions, one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and one without. The move signals Apple’s effort to diversify its premium earbud range while maintaining flexibility in pricing and features.

Price Shift on the Horizon

The inclusion of new hardware is also expected to affect pricing. While the AirPods Pro 3 currently retail for Rs. 25,900, the camera-equipped version is rumoured to cost more than $279 (roughly Rs. 24,750). Some reports suggest it could even reach or exceed $299 (Roughly Rs. 26,525), placing it at the higher end of Apple’s audio portfolio.

If these reports hold true, Apple’s next AirPods Pro release will represent a shift in three key areas: timing, product structure, and pricing. It seems that the company is moving towards a faster, more segmented release strategy, driven by its focus on integrating Apple Intelligence features into an increasing number of devices.