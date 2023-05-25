Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay trailer unveils a return to the franchise's roots

Ubisoft has unveiled a highly-anticipated glimpse into the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage through a captivating 2.04sec gameplay trailer at Sony's PlayStation Showcase event. Assassin's Creed Mirage: A nostalgic journey into stealth and assassinations. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

The upcoming entry in the fan-favourite Assassin's Creed franchise has been shrouded in secrecy since its official announcement last year, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more information. Now, with the release of the gameplay trailer, Ubisoft has provided a tantalizing taste of what players can expect from Assassin's Creed Mirage, including its tone and gameplay mechanics.

One of the key aspects that have piqued the interest of fans is the notion that Assassin's Creed Mirage will mark a return to the franchise's roots, reminiscent of its early games.

This comeback concept, combined with the various rumours and leaks surrounding Assassin's Creed Mirage, has generated significant excitement among the AC community. The newly unveiled trailer further reinforces the idea that Ubisoft is aiming to recapture the essence of the pre-RPG era of the Assassin's Creed series.

In the gameplay trailer, viewers are treated to an immersive experience as they follow the protagonist, Basim, through a meticulously and intricately crafted medieval Baghdad.

The core emphasis is placed on stealth, parkour, and the art of assassination, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the classic AC games featuring iconic characters like Altair, Ezio, and Edward.

Ubisoft has also introduced exciting new abilities, such as Assassin Focus, which enables Basim to mark and eliminate multiple targets quickly, consecutively, and precisely. A new parkour element known as the Pole Vault adds fresh air to the gameplay mechanics. To the delight of fans, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to be released on October 12.

This gameplay teaser arrives at a critical juncture for Ubi, as the company seeks to revitalize the Assassin's Creed franchise following a disappointing 2022, which saw a decline in revenue and net bookings. With their immense commitment to the franchise, The studio plans to extend the development time of future Assassin's Creed titles by up to 40% over the next 12 months. This bold move demonstrates their determination to steer the franchise toward a prosperous future.

Mirage is not the only project in the pipeline for the series. Ubisoft has been actively working on multiple entries, including one set in feudal Japan and another centered around the 16th-century witch trials in Central Europe. They have hinted at a hub-based project known as Assassin's Creed Infinity, although specific details about this endeavor remain under wraps.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to go live on October 12, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.