Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Asus Back to School Offers! Asus Vivobook for 15768 with cashback, exchange and EMI discounts

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Discover five ASUS VivoBooks with top specs, no-cost EMI, bank discounts, cashback and trade-in offers, perfect for students.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Backlit KB/50WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP258WS View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 2.0GHz, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz 400nits, 14, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Neutral Black, 1.3KG, M5406WA-PP961WS AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹64,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WS View Details checkDetails

₹115,726

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Foggy Silver/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ345WS View Details checkDetails

₹112,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED(2024), Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD OLED Touch, 155H, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Gray, 1.65KG, UX8406MA-QL761WS, Intel Arc Graphics, Dual Screen AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹167,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz, 14, Windows 11, Office 2021, Foggy Silver, 1.28KG, UX3405MA-PZ751WS, Backlit, Touchscreen, 75WHr AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Zenbook A14,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+/14/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Zabriskie Beige/0.98 kg) UX3407QA-QD258WS View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS ZenBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14 inches FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Office 2019/Windows 10/Lilac Mist/1.22Kg), UM425UA-AM502TS View Details checkDetails

₹62,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Zenbook S16,16 Touch Screen,3K OLED,AMD Ryzen AI 7 Octa Core 350,Copilot+ AI PC(24GB/1TB/AMD Radeon iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Scandinavian White/1.5 Kg)UM5606KA-RJ108WS View Details checkDetails

₹149,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Heading back to school or college? It’s the perfect time to upgrade your tech, and ASUS has rolled out some exciting deals on its VivoBook range. Whether you need something light for daily commutes or powerful enough to handle AI tasks and creative work, there’s a VivoBook that fits the bill—and your budget. From sleek designs and vibrant OLED displays to strong processors and generous storage, these laptops tick all the right boxes. And with offers like no-cost EMI, cashback, bank discounts, and exchange bonuses, you can save big while gearing up for a fresh academic year.

Get top-spec ASUS VivoBooks with EMI-free plans, cashback and trade-in savings for students.
Get top-spec ASUS VivoBooks with EMI-free plans, cashback and trade-in savings for students.

Loading Suggestions...

Weighing just 1.7 kg, the ASUS VivoBook 15 2022 edition blends portability with productivity in a slender silver chassis. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and backlit keyboard enhance usability on the move, while the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD deliver responsive performance. Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2021 come pre-installed for seamless workflow from day one.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022)

  • Up to 3000 discount on selected credit card EMI or non-EMI payments.
  • No-cost EMI is also available on major bank credit cards.
  • When using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment, you'll receive 982 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance.
  • Additional 13,000 off when trading in your old device.

With up to 13,050 off on exchange and 982 Amazon Pay cashback, the effective price drops to just 18,718. Add in card-based discounts or EMI savings, and it goes as low as 15,768—a steal for students on a budget.

Loading Suggestions...

Whether you’re working on campus or binge-watching at home, the ASUS VivoBook 15 (2023) X1504VA-NJ320WS delivers dependable performance. This sleek silver laptop pairs a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and backlit keyboard with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8 GB DDR4 memory and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for swift multitasking. Windows 11 Home (lifetime), Office 2021, and McAfee safeguard productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 15 (2023)

  • No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.
  • Up to 1,665.61 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.
  • Up to 3,000 discount on select credit cards.
  • Up to 1,109 cashback as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Exchange Offer: Save up to 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

Apply an exchange offer of up to 13,050 and get 1,109 cashback, and this stylish performer comes down to 22,831 effectively. Additional bank discounts and EMI savings sweeten the deal further.

Loading Suggestions...

Blending advanced AI smarts with everyday mobility, the VivoBook 16 X1607QA-MB049WS features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X1 26 100 CPU and Hexagon NPU delivering 45 TOPS for AI-accelerated workflows. Its spacious 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display and dedicated Copilot+ AI key streamline creative tasks, while 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure snappy performance. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 come pre-installed for instant productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 16

  • No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.
  • Up to 5,380.30 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.
  • Cashback: Up to 1,979 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Bank Offer: Up to 1,000 discount on RBL Bank credit cards.
  • Exchange Offer: Save up to 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

Take advantage of 13,050 exchange value, 1,979 cashback, and no-cost EMI benefits. That brings the effective price to around 50,961, making this AI-powered laptop a smart pick.

Loading Suggestions...

Tackling demanding workloads with ease, the ASUS VivoBook 16 (2023) X1605VA-MB946WS is a slim powerhouse. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H and Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver seamless multitasking on a spacious 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display, while 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure rapid responsiveness. At just 1.88 kg with a 42 WHr battery (up to six hours), it’s built for productivity on the move.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 16 (2023)

  • No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.
  • Up to 5,082.02 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.
  • SBI Bank Offer: Flat 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions (min. purchase 5,000).
  • Cashback: Up to 2,399 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Exchange Offer: Save up to 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

With 13,050 off via exchange, 2,399 cashback, and up to 3,250 in bank discounts, this powerhouse drops to an impressive 61,291 effective price.

Loading Suggestions...

Thanks to its AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip with Hexagon NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS, the Vivobook S 14 OLED handles AI-enhanced tasks effortlessly. The vibrant 14-inch 3K OLED panel (120 Hz, 400 nits) and backlit Chiclet keyboard with Copilot key shine in any setting. Housed in a Neutral Black frame weighing just 1.3 kg, this ultra-portable laptop includes Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021 to boost productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED

  • No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.
  • Up to 6,670.33 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.
  • SBI Bank Offer: Flat 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions.
  • HDFC Bank EMI Offer: Flat 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.
  • Cashback: Up to 3,149 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Exchange Offer: Save up to 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

After applying the 13,050 exchange, 3,149 cashback, and bank discounts up to 3,250, the effective price dips to 85,541—a solid deal for a premium AI-ready OLED laptop.

Check out more Asus laptops on Amazon

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

Best laptop brands in March 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading in performance, reliability, and advanced tech

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that punch above their price point from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Best thin and light laptops with long-lasting battery life: Top 10 sleek laptops with efficient processors and displays

FAQs

  • What is the cheapest ASUS VivoBook in the Back to School offer?

    The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022) is the most affordable, with an effective price starting around 15,768 after discounts and exchange.

  • Are these offers available on all payment methods?

    No, specific discounts and cashback are applicable only on select bank credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, or EMI transactions.

  • Can I combine exchange offers with bank discounts and cashback?

    Yes, most of these offers can be stacked—meaning you can use exchange, cashback, and card discounts together for maximum savings.

  • Do these laptops come with pre-installed software?

    Yes, all models include Windows 11 and MS Office (Home & Student or Office 2024), with some also offering Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year.

  • Is no-cost EMI available on all models?

    Yes, no-cost EMI is offered on most major credit cards across all the listed VivoBook models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Asus Back to School Offers! Asus Vivobook for 15768 with cashback, exchange and EMI discounts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On