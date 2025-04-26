Asus Back to School Offers! Asus Vivobook for 15768 with cashback, exchange and EMI discounts

Heading back to school or college? It’s the perfect time to upgrade your tech, and ASUS has rolled out some exciting deals on its VivoBook range. Whether you need something light for daily commutes or powerful enough to handle AI tasks and creative work, there’s a VivoBook that fits the bill—and your budget. From sleek designs and vibrant OLED displays to strong processors and generous storage, these laptops tick all the right boxes. And with offers like no-cost EMI, cashback, bank discounts, and exchange bonuses, you can save big while gearing up for a fresh academic year. Get top-spec ASUS VivoBooks with EMI-free plans, cashback and trade-in savings for students.

Weighing just 1.7 kg, the ASUS VivoBook 15 2022 edition blends portability with productivity in a slender silver chassis. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and backlit keyboard enhance usability on the move, while the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD deliver responsive performance. Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2021 come pre-installed for seamless workflow from day one.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022)

Up to ₹ 3000 discount on selected credit card EMI or non-EMI payments.

No-cost EMI is also available on major bank credit cards.

When using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment, you'll receive ₹ 982 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance.

Additional ₹ 13,000 off when trading in your old device.

With up to ₹13,050 off on exchange and ₹982 Amazon Pay cashback, the effective price drops to just ₹18,718. Add in card-based discounts or EMI savings, and it goes as low as ₹15,768—a steal for students on a budget.

Whether you’re working on campus or binge-watching at home, the ASUS VivoBook 15 (2023) X1504VA-NJ320WS delivers dependable performance. This sleek silver laptop pairs a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and backlit keyboard with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8 GB DDR4 memory and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for swift multitasking. Windows 11 Home (lifetime), Office 2021, and McAfee safeguard productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 15 (2023)

No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.

Up to ₹ 1,665.61 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Up to ₹ 1,665.61 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Up to ₹ 1,109 cashback as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Exchange Offer: Save up to ₹ 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

Apply an exchange offer of up to ₹13,050 and get ₹1,109 cashback, and this stylish performer comes down to ₹22,831 effectively. Additional bank discounts and EMI savings sweeten the deal further.

Blending advanced AI smarts with everyday mobility, the VivoBook 16 X1607QA-MB049WS features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X1 26 100 CPU and Hexagon NPU delivering 45 TOPS for AI-accelerated workflows. Its spacious 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display and dedicated Copilot+ AI key streamline creative tasks, while 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure snappy performance. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 come pre-installed for instant productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 16

No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.

Up to ₹ 5,380.30 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Up to ₹ 5,380.30 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Cashback: Up to ₹ 1,979 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Bank Offer: Up to ₹ 1,000 discount on RBL Bank credit cards.

Exchange Offer: Save up to ₹ 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

Take advantage of ₹13,050 exchange value, ₹1,979 cashback, and no-cost EMI benefits. That brings the effective price to around ₹50,961, making this AI-powered laptop a smart pick.

Tackling demanding workloads with ease, the ASUS VivoBook 16 (2023) X1605VA-MB946WS is a slim powerhouse. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H and Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver seamless multitasking on a spacious 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display, while 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure rapid responsiveness. At just 1.88 kg with a 42 WHr battery (up to six hours), it’s built for productivity on the move.

Offers and deals on ASUS VivoBook 16 (2023)

No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.

Up to ₹ 5,082.02 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Up to ₹ 5,082.02 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

SBI Bank Offer: Flat ₹ 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions (min. purchase ₹ 5,000).

Cashback: Up to ₹ 2,399 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Exchange Offer: Save up to ₹ 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

With ₹13,050 off via exchange, ₹2,399 cashback, and up to ₹3,250 in bank discounts, this powerhouse drops to an impressive ₹61,291 effective price.

Thanks to its AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip with Hexagon NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS, the Vivobook S 14 OLED handles AI-enhanced tasks effortlessly. The vibrant 14-inch 3K OLED panel (120 Hz, 400 nits) and backlit Chiclet keyboard with Copilot key shine in any setting. Housed in a Neutral Black frame weighing just 1.3 kg, this ultra-portable laptop includes Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021 to boost productivity.

Offers and deals on ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED

No-cost EMI available on major bank credit cards.

Up to ₹ 6,670.33 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

Up to ₹ 6,670.33 EMI interest savings on select credit cards.

SBI Bank Offer: Flat ₹ 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions.

HDFC Bank EMI Offer: Flat ₹ 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Cashback: Up to ₹ 3,149 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Cashback: Up to ₹ 3,149 as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Exchange Offer: Save up to ₹ 13,050 when you trade in your old device.

After applying the ₹13,050 exchange, ₹3,149 cashback, and bank discounts up to ₹3,250, the effective price dips to ₹85,541—a solid deal for a premium AI-ready OLED laptop.

FAQs What is the cheapest ASUS VivoBook in the Back to School offer? The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022) is the most affordable, with an effective price starting around ₹15,768 after discounts and exchange.

Are these offers available on all payment methods? No, specific discounts and cashback are applicable only on select bank credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, or EMI transactions.

Can I combine exchange offers with bank discounts and cashback? Yes, most of these offers can be stacked—meaning you can use exchange, cashback, and card discounts together for maximum savings.

Do these laptops come with pre-installed software? Yes, all models include Windows 11 and MS Office (Home & Student or Office 2024), with some also offering Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year.

Is no-cost EMI available on all models? Yes, no-cost EMI is offered on most major credit cards across all the listed VivoBook models.

