Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder review: Does its smart approach justify the price?

There's a sound many Indian kitchens grew up with - the scrape of a silbatta crushing coconut, chillies and spices into a coarse mixture. Modern mixer grinders replaced that ritual long ago, but they also replaced the texture that came with it, turning almost everything into a smooth paste.

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder is priced at Rs. 6,999 on its official website. (HT Photo)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Atomberg believes its new Zenova Mixer Grinder can bring some of that texture back. The company claims its Coarse Mode can recreate the consistency of stone-ground chutney while offering the convenience of a modern mixer grinder. That was enough to make me curious and sceptical. I spent time testing the Zenova's performance, Coarse Mode, build quality and day-to-day usability to see whether those claims hold up in a real kitchen.

What's in the box

The Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder ships with a compact base unit and four stainless steel jars - a 1.5-litre liquidising jar, a 1-litre multipurpose jar, a 0.5-litre chutney and spice jar, and a 0.5-litre chopper jar. It's available in Black, Red Wine, Pearl White, and a couple of finishes with brass or copper trim, though the colour doesn't affect anything beyond looks.

One design choice worth noting: there are no vents on the motor housing. A BLDC motor doesn't need the airflow a standard AC motor relies on for cooling, so Atomberg has sealed the body instead. The upside is that flour and chutney don't find their way into the motor over time, which is a common failure point in conventional mixers. The trade-off is that the lack of visible airflow paths makes it harder to judge from the outside how hard the motor is working at any given moment; you're relying on the LED indicators instead of instinct.

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder Review: Performance, Motor and Features

The Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder is powered by a 550W Brushless DC (BLDC) motor.

The Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder boasts 550W of BLDC power, which performs on par with a 1000W AC motor. Wattage and effective grinding power aren't the same thing, so this isn't an unreasonable claim, but it also isn't one to accept just because a brand says so. A BLDC motor's advantage is variable, efficient speed control rather than raw force; it can run a 2,000 RPM task on far less power than an AC motor would need to throttle down to that range. Whether that translates into "1000W-equivalent" performance on genuinely tough ingredients: dry turmeric, whole spices, hard pulses, is the part that actually needs testing, not the marketing line.

In practice, turmeric sticks and dry masala are both ground down without the motor straining audibly or producing a burning smell, which is a reasonable bar to clear. That's evidence that the motor handles tough ingredients competently. It is not, on its own, proof that it matches a 1000W motor across every use case - heavier, sustained loads over longer sessions weren't something a short test period could verify.

Coarse Mode: what it actually does, and what it doesn't

Coarse Mode runs at roughly 5,000 RPM, well below the motor's 18,000 RPM ceiling, and the idea is to stop the grind before everything turns uniformly smooth. Tested against the same ingredients on a regular speed setting, the difference is measurable: chutney made in Coarse Mode retains small fragments of coconut and chilli instead of becoming a single, blended paste. That part of the claim checks out.

Coarse mode.

What it doesn't do is replicate stone-grinding exactly. A silbatta works through crushing and shearing at a human, irregular pace; Coarse Mode is still a blade spinning at a fixed, lower speed, which produces a coarser texture but not an identical one. Calling it "sil-batta like" is closer to accurate than most marketing comparisons of this kind, but it's an approximation, not a replacement. Worth knowing before paying a premium specifically for that feature.

For routine tasks like idli batter, wet grinding, and dal for vada batter, the Zenova performed within the range expected of a mid-to-premium mixer. The batter came out smooth without noticeable heating, which matters for fermentation later. The pulse button, which jumps to the motor's top 18,000 RPM in short bursts, was useful for thicker loads that the standard speed settings struggled with slightly. None of this is exceptional; it's competent, which is the more relevant standard for a kitchen appliance used daily.

Features That Matter More Than Expected

Where the product makes a stronger case is in safety and usability. The jar-locking system, fault alerts, and restart protection are not headline-grabbing features, but they address common annoyances associated with conventional mixer grinders. These additions make the appliance feel more contemporary without fundamentally changing how it is used.

That said, electronic systems also introduce additional points of failure compared to purely mechanical designs. Long-term reliability will ultimately determine whether these features remain an advantage over several years of ownership.

The Chopper Jar

0.5-Litre chopper jar.

The 0.5-litre chopper jar automatically caps the motor at around 2,000 RPM when locked in, without any manual speed selection required. The result is chopped onion and tomato that holds its shape rather than turning into the wet, semi-blended mix typical of using a grinding jar for the same task. This is a genuine functional difference, not a cosmetic one; the auto speed-limiting feature is performing a real function here. However, it's a small jar suited to single-meal quantities rather than batch preparation, and it can't replace a knife for anything beyond basic dicing.

Build, noise, and limitations

Noise levels are lower than those of older AC-motor mixers, though "quiet" is relative; there's still an audible hum at the top speed setting. The base felt stable on the counter at full RPM, without the vibration-induced movement some lighter mixers exhibit.

The limitations are straightforward rather than dramatic. The power cord is shorter than ideal if your kitchen socket isn't close to your preferred counter space. The 1-litre multipurpose jar is on the smaller side for large-family batch cooking, which means more frequent reloading for bigger quantities. And the overall feature set - Coarse Mode aside, doesn't meaningfully exceed what competing mixers in the same price range offer.

Final Verdict

The Atomberg Zenova is one of the few mixer grinders that attempts to rethink a product category that has remained largely unchanged for years. Not every innovation here will be equally useful to every household, and some features may feel more relevant than others depending on cooking habits.

Its strongest argument is not raw performance but the overall user experience. The coarse grinding mode offers a genuine point of differentiation, while the safety and convenience features add a layer of refinement that is uncommon in this category.

However, buyers should view it as a premium mixer grinder with a different philosophy rather than a direct replacement for a traditional high-wattage model. The Zenova succeeds in bringing fresh ideas to the market, but whether those ideas justify the price will ultimately depend on how much value a user places on convenience, control, and modern design.

Check out these Products from Atomberg:

Specifications Power Consumption 550 Watts Input Voltage 230 V – 50 Hz Motor Speed (RPM) Max Speed of 18,000 RPM for steel jars; 2,000 RPM optimised for the Chopper Jar Control Type Rotary mechanical knob control featuring Coarse Mode, 3 Speed Modes (1st, 2nd, 3rd), and an integrated push-type Pulse Button (boosts straight to 18,000 RPM) Body Material High-grade ABS Plastic Jar Blade Material Premium Stainless Steel Dimensions 36.5 cm (Length) x 33.5 cm (Width) x 29.1 cm (Height) Weight ~5.8 kg to 6 kg Colour Options Red Wine, Sand Grey, Black, Pearl White Jars Liquidising Jar (1.5 Litre), Multipurpose Jar (1.0 Litre), Chutney & Spice Grinding Jar (0.5 Litre), Unique Chopper Jar (0.5 Litre) Reasons to Buy Effective Coarse Mode Smart chopper jar Reliable safety features Stable build quality Generous warranty Reasons to Avoid Short power cord Small multipurpose jar Unremarkable everyday performance Premium-ish pricing

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}