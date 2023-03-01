Avada Kedavra not so magical in Hogwarts Legacy. Here's why

Hogwarts Legacy players eager to flex their wizarding muscle might be wondering if they can take down their professors with a Killing Curse, but the answer is a resounding "no." According to a fact check, professors are off-limits when it comes to Unforgivable Curses like Avada Kedavra.

While players can use numerous spells from the Harry Potter franchise, including Imperio and Crucio, they are bound to an in-game path that prompts them to be on the "good side." This means that players cannot go rogue and cause havoc inside Hogwarts, and they certainly can't use a Killing Curse on their professors.

Using the curse in front of professors will elicit various responses from them depending on their personalities, but there won't be any further consequences. However, for players who want to embrace their inner Dark Wizard, mod versions of the game are available that allow them to eliminate anyone inside the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and use other forms of Ancient Magic.

While these mods are still in development and might contain bugs, they offer players the chance to delve into the world of Dark Magic and pursue the path of a villain. So, if you're itching to go rogue inside Hogwarts, a modded experience might be the way to go.

Hogwarts Legacy, produced by Avalanche Games and WB Games, is currently available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with releases on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One coming soon. Though players may not be able to take down their professors with a Killing Curse, there's still plenty of magic to be had in this exciting game.

