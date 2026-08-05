Bambu Lab’s bigger India play begins with the A2L, its largest-format open-bed desktop 3D printer

Bambu Lab has finally officially stepped into the Indian market. Until now, the company has been present in India through its authorised channel partner network, allowing educators, designers and small businesses to get their hands on Bambu Lab products. But now, the company has made its official India debut with the launch of the Bambu Lab A2L, which the company calls its “largest-format open-bed desktop 3D printer to date."
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Speaking about the launch, Leo Wang, Country Head, Bambu Lab, said India has emerged as one of the most exciting markets for innovation, creativity and digital manufacturing. He added that the strong organic adoption of Bambu Lab products over the last two years through channel partners gave the company confidence in the market’s potential.
That, in many ways, explains why Bambu Lab is now doubling down on India.
Liu Wang also said that with the launch of the A2L, the company wants to make advanced desktop 3D printing more accessible to creators, educators, entrepreneurs and professionals across the country.
So, what does the Bambu Lab A2L bring to the table?
The A2L is Bambu Lab’s largest desktop 3D printer so far. Instead of simply making the printer bigger, the company says it wanted to bridge the gap between standard desktop 3D printers and significantly more expensive professional systems.
It comes with a 330 x 320 x 328 mm build volume, which Bambu Lab claims offers 105% more printable space than conventional 256 mm desktop printers. In practical terms, that means users can print much larger objects or fit more parts into a single print job. Whether it’s cosplay props, home décor, prototypes or lifestyle products, the extra space opens up far more possibilities.
The A2L also brings features such as adaptive vibration compensation, which recalibrates print performance in real time for more consistent output. It gets granular roller dampers and a PMSM servo extruder, while operating at just 49 dB in Silent Mode, making it quiet enough for homes, classrooms and studios.
Interestingly, Bambu Lab is also offering optional blade cutting and pen drawing modules. These allow the machine to cut materials like leather and fabric or even draw, making it more than just a 3D printer.
Bambu Lab A2L price in India
Coming to the price, the Bambu Lab A2L is available through the company’s authorised channel partner network across India. The standard variant is priced at ₹48,999, while the A2L Combo costs ₹65,999.{{/usCountry}}
Coming to the price, the Bambu Lab A2L is available through the company’s authorised channel partner network across India. The standard variant is priced at ₹48,999, while the A2L Combo costs ₹65,999.{{/usCountry}}