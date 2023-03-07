Bank rep's impostor meets techie: Who gets schooled in scam-gone-wrong?

Banking frauds utilising malicious website links have become a go-to tool for scammers as more people use digital financial services. Receiving SMSs urging you to visit a bogus bank website has become the norm. While we recommend not clicking on these links and reporting it to authorities, a Reddit user who got a similar message decided to teach the scammer a lesson himself. The screenshot of the gut-busting chat posted on the social media platform makes us say, 'scammer got scammed'.

ALSO READ: Firm loses ₹21 lakh in online fraud

A reddit user with user name u/Global-Letterhead-88 who says he is a software engineer by profession recently posted screenshot of hilarious communication with a scammer. The user said that he got a phishing SMS link from HDFC bank impostor. “Dear Customer Your HDFC Account is disabled, Please click the link to update your PAN Number. "Click Link” reads the SMS he got on his phone. However, unlike those ignoring the text after spotting the scam, this software engineer decided to trick the scammer instead.

He replied, " Okay Bhaiya" to which he was again prompted to click the link. Techie then told the scammer that the site is easy to be detected as fake and offered to help build a more realistic duplicate website. “Easy to find it is a scamming website, I am a software engineer, I can help you to redesign the page.” He further added, “For 20k I'll help you redesign exactly like HDFC netbanking site.”

This caught the attention of scammer and he demanded for work examples on WhatsApp. Techie was in no mood to let the game stop. He managed to get fabricated screenshots showcasing a look-alike website. “I had sent him a video of another fake HDFC site by pretending that it is my site, He had tried calling me twice and I rejected with text I'll call him tomorrow,” he shared on the social media platform.

ALSO READ: Fake customer care helpline rackets move from Google to social media

This was enough to catch scammer in the net. He proposed to discuss the deal. However, this time the techie ignored citing other engagement.

In an later update on Reddit, the user said that scammer has deactivated the WhatsApp number and website.

Netizens were all praise for the witty response of the software engineer. A user wrote, “my dude left no opportunity missed” while another said, “don't mess with software engineer”.