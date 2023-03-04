Home / Cities / Pune News / Firm loses 21 lakh in online fraud

Firm loses 21 lakh in online fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 04, 2023 11:29 PM IST

According to the complaint filed by Anand Digambar Shukre (42) of Pimple Saudagar working with Perfect Laboratory Services, the company’s mobile number was registered with a public sector bank account

PUNE: Cyber fraudster duped a private laboratory service company of 21 lakh by sending mail request to mobile operator company to deactivate a mobile number.

A cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Anand Digambar Shukre (42) of Pimple Saudagar working with Perfect Laboratory Services, the company’s mobile number was registered with a public sector bank account.

According to the police, a cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. The firm reported that 21 lakh was debited from the company’s bank account in two transactions when the network provider company, responding to the alleged mail, send the information to the firm to deactivate the mobile number.

A Pimpri police station official said, “According to the complainant, one has allegedly sent a request to a mobile network provider company to deactivate the company’s mobile number registered with a bank’s account. And, later duped 21 lakh from the company’s bank account in two transactions.”

Officials said that the bank was alerted to immediately stop further payment. During technical investigation, it was found that the money has been transferred to one Montajul Islam Mulla from West Bengal.

A case has been registered at Pimpri police station under Sections 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out