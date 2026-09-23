Beats 360 launched in India with interchangeable cushions: Check price, features, availability and more

Apple-owned Beats has launched its new Beats 360 over-ear headphones in India, targeting users who want a single pair for commuting, travel, work and workouts. The headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation, interchangeable cushions, an IPX4 rating and up to 32 hours of battery life. They also bring features designed for both Apple and Android users. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the Beats 360, including its price, features, battery life and availability in India.

Beats 360 features and specifications

Beats 360 headphones launched at ₹42,900

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The Beats 360 use a new acoustic architecture with custom drivers featuring three-layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets. Beats claims this setup is designed to deliver more detail and depth while keeping distortion low. The headphones feature the company's most advanced ANC system yet, with Beats claiming up to 1.75 times more combined active and passive noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro.

One of the more unusual additions here is the interchangeable cushion system. Users can remove and replace both the ear cushions and headband cushion. The headphones can recognise the installed configuration and adjust their acoustic tuning accordingly.

The Beats 360 support ANC, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Dolby Atmos is also supported. Nine digital MEMS microphones are used across ANC and voice pickup, with a beam-forming microphone helping improve call clarity.

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{{^usCountry}} Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, with Apple users getting features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My. Android users get Fast Pair, Audio Switch and Find Hub support. Beats 360 price in India and availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, with Apple users getting features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My. Android users get Fast Pair, Audio Switch and Find Hub support. Beats 360 price in India and availability {{/usCountry}}

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The Beats 360 are priced at ₹42,900 in India and is going to be available in Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky colour options. Each variant comes with matching performance knit ear cup and headband cushions.

The headphones are also the Apple-owned brand's first over-ear model with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They fold flat for easier storage and come with a woven ripstop carrying case.

Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours, including ANC and personalised spatial audio. A five-minute USB Type-C charge is claimed to provide up to one hour of playback.

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Beats is also selling separate cushion kits for ₹6,900. Performance knit options come in Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt, while UltraPlush kits are available in Black and Cloud. These headphones can be ordered through Apple's website, while retail and in-store availability begins September 24.