Before You Buy a Gaming Monitor, Compare These 10 Picks for Competitive Play, Sharper Graphics and Immersion

Few upgrades change how you experience games as much as a good gaming monitor. The rush of a close-fought match, the finer details of a sprawling open world, and the satisfaction of smooth gameplay all feel different when your display can keep up. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale highlighting festive shopping, it's also a good time to upgrade your gaming setup.

Choose Full HD for lower GPU demands, QHD for sharper visuals, ultrawide for immersion, and higher refresh rates for smoother gameplay. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

However, choosing the right gaming monitor involves more than chasing the highest refresh rate or the lowest response time. Resolution, panel quality, screen size, and adaptive sync can all shape your experience. This list covers 10 gaming monitors across Full HD, QHD, and ultrawide, helping you compare options for competitive play, immersive adventures, and everyday use before you buy.

A sharper display can make returning to your favourite game feel like a fresh experience. The Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 pairs QHD resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate, delivering detailed visuals and smoother motion without the need for an ultrawide screen. Its IPS panel, AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support make it a versatile gaming monitor for competitive matches and immersive adventures alike.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch IPS RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE 180Hz RESPONSE TIME 0.5ms MPRT PORTS 2 × HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 FEATURES HDR10, 99% sRGB, AMD FreeSync, tilt adjustment Reasons to Buy QHD resolution offers more detail than Full HD. 180Hz refresh rate supports smoother motion. AMD FreeSync helps reduce screen tearing. Reasons to Avoid Tilt adjustment limits ergonomic flexibility. No built-in speakers listed. HDR10 support alone does not guarantee strong HDR performance.

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In a close online match, a moment of hesitation can be frustrating. The AOC 27G4 is designed for players who want responsive gameplay without paying for a QHD display. Its 27-inch Full HD Fast IPS panel and 180Hz refresh rate keep fast action looking smooth, while the height-adjustable stand helps you settle into a more comfortable gaming position.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch Fast IPS RESOLUTION 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) REFRESH RATE 180Hz RESPONSE TIME 1ms GtG or 0.5ms MPRT PORTS 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, headphone out FEATURES HDR10, up to 128% sRGB, G-Sync compatible, height/swivel/tilt/pivot adjustment Reasons to Buy 180Hz refresh rate suits fast-paced games. Fast IPS panel offers wide viewing angles. Height-adjustable stand helps improve viewing comfort. Reasons to Avoid Full HD is less sharp than QHD at this size. No USB-C connectivity. No built-in speakers.

Some games are about more than winning. They are about getting lost in the setting, whether you're exploring a fantasy world or racing through city streets. The LG UltraGear 27GS60QC's curved QHD screen brings the edges closer to your field of view, while its 180Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support help keep gameplay smooth. Its 27-inch size also suits limited desk space.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch curved VA RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE 180Hz RESPONSE TIME 1ms GtG PORTS 2 × HDMI, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, headphone out FEATURES 1000R curvature, HDR10, 99% sRGB, AMD FreeSync, tilt adjustment Reasons to Buy QHD resolution delivers detailed visuals. 1000R curve adds immersion. 180Hz refresh rate supports smoother gameplay. Reasons to Avoid Tilt-only adjustment offers limited flexibility. The pronounced curve may not suit everyone. No built-in speakers listed.

Not every gaming setup is used solely for gaming. If your desk also handles work, streaming and late-night videos, the BenQ EW270Q offers a more versatile solution. Its QHD display and 200Hz refresh rate deliver smoother gameplay, while HDRi adjusts the picture to match ambient lighting. USB-C with 65W power delivery and built-in speakers also keep everyday setups simple.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch IPS RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE 200Hz RESPONSE TIME Verify the exact response-time rating on the listing PORTS 1 × HDMI, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB-C with 65W Power Delivery FEATURES HDRi, 90% Display P3, AMD FreeSync Premium, dual 5W speakers Reasons to Buy QHD resolution paired with a 200Hz refresh rate. USB-C supports data and up to 65W charging. Built-in 5W speakers reduce the need for separate audio equipment. Reasons to Avoid One HDMI port limits direct HDMI connections. 65W charging may not power every laptop at full load. HDRi results vary with room lighting and content.

When every frame matters, a fast monitor helps you stay focused on the action, not distracting motion. The Acer Nitro XV272U F3 pairs QHD resolution with a 300Hz refresh rate, making it especially appealing to competitive players with hardware that can deliver high frame rates. HDR 400 support and an ergonomic stand add useful touches for longer gaming sessions.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch IPS RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE Up to 300Hz RESPONSE TIME 0.5ms, as listed by the seller PORTS Verify the exact port configuration for the listed variant FEATURES HDR 400, AMD FreeSync Premium, ergonomic stand, Acer Eye Care Reasons to Buy 300Hz refresh rate targets competitive gaming. QHD resolution retains fine visual detail. Ergonomic stand supports more comfortable positioning. Reasons to Avoid Powerful hardware is needed to fully use 300Hz. HDR 400 is not equivalent to high-end HDR. Casual players may not benefit as much from the high refresh rate.

For players who enjoy the intensity of competitive shooters but don't want to sacrifice visual detail, the Alienware AW2726DL balances speed and clarity. Its QHD IPS panel and 280Hz refresh rate support fast-paced gameplay, while adaptive sync helps reduce distracting screen tearing. The adjustable stand is another practical advantage for those spending long evenings at their desk.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch IPS RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE 280Hz RESPONSE TIME 1ms GtG Extreme mode, as listed PORTS HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4 FEATURES AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA AdaptiveSync, 93% DCI-P3, 400 cd/m² brightness, height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustment Reasons to Buy 280Hz refresh rate suits high-frame-rate gaming. QHD resolution delivers detailed images. Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments offer flexibility. Reasons to Avoid High refresh rates require capable gaming hardware. No USB-C port listed. May be more monitor than casual players need.

Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0

Seeing more of the game world without splitting your attention across multiple screens is especially appealing. The Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0's 34-inch ultrawide display gives compatible games a wider field of view, while its 1500R curve pulls the action toward you. A 200Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, together with AMD FreeSync Premium, makes it worth considering for immersive adventures and fast-paced play.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 34-inch curved VA RESOLUTION 3440 × 1440 (UWQHD) REFRESH RATE Up to 200Hz via DisplayPort RESPONSE TIME 1ms VRB PORTS 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 FEATURES 1500R curvature, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, built-in speakers, Acer VisionCare Reasons to Buy Ultrawide QHD resolution expands the viewing area. The 200Hz refresh rate helps with fast gameplay. Curved screen enhances immersion in supported games. Reasons to Avoid Takes up more desk space than a 27-inch monitor. Some games do not support ultrawide resolutions properly. High-resolution gaming at high frame rates needs capable hardware.

If you want your gaming setup to feel closer to a cinema screen, the Samsung Odyssey G5's 34-inch ultrawide display is worth considering. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives compatible games more horizontal space, while the 1000R curve wraps the image around more of your field of view. The 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium also support smooth gameplay without sacrificing detail.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 34-inch curved VA RESOLUTION 3440 × 1440 (WQHD) REFRESH RATE 165Hz RESPONSE TIME 1ms MPRT PORTS 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, headphone out FEATURES 1000R curvature, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, Eye Saver Mode Reasons to Buy 34-inch ultrawide screen adds immersion. 3440 × 1440 resolution provides ample detail. 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support smooth gameplay. Reasons to Avoid The pronounced 1000R curve may not suit every desk. Some games and videos may show black bars. Stand adjustments are more limited than on fully ergonomic models.

A wider screen can make long gaming sessions feel more immersive, particularly when you're exploring expansive maps or racing along winding tracks. The LG UltraGear 34G600A offers a 34-inch ultrawide QHD display with a gentler 1800R curve, giving you more room to play. Its 160Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and adjustable stand make it a practical choice for gaming and everyday entertainment.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 34-inch curved VA RESOLUTION 3440 × 1440 (WQHD) REFRESH RATE 160Hz RESPONSE TIME 1ms MBR PORTS HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone out FEATURES 1800R curvature, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, built-in speakers, height/tilt/swivel adjustment Reasons to Buy Ultrawide QHD display gives games more horizontal space. 160Hz refresh rate supports smoother movement. Height, tilt, and swivel adjustments help you position it comfortably. Reasons to Avoid Its size may overwhelm a compact desk. Some games may not fully support ultrawide displays. 160Hz is lower than refresh rates on competitive-focused alternatives.

For gamers who value atmosphere as much as speed, a QD-OLED screen can make dark scenes and colourful game worlds feel even more striking. The Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G5 combines QHD resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate and a claimed 0.03ms response time. Its glare-reducing screen and adaptive sync support further enhance its appeal, especially for players who want responsive gameplay and rich visuals.

Specifications DISPLAY SIZE AND TYPE 27-inch QD-OLED RESOLUTION 2560 × 1440 (QHD) REFRESH RATE 180Hz RESPONSE TIME 0.03ms PORTS DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone out FEATURES Pantone-validated colour, 1 billion colours, Glare Free, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility Reasons to Buy QD-OLED technology delivers deep blacks and vivid colours. 0.03ms response time supports rapid pixel transitions. 180Hz refresh rate suits fast-paced gaming. Reasons to Avoid OLED panels need sensible care to reduce burn-in risk. Glare reduction does not eliminate reflections in every room. QHD resolution is not as sharp as 4K.

Q1. Should you choose a Full HD, QHD or ultrawide gaming monitor?

Full HD monitors display 1920 × 1080 pixels and require less graphics processing power for gaming. QHD monitors offer 2560 × 1440 resolution, delivering sharper detail, particularly on 27-inch screens. Ultrawide QHD monitors use a 3440 × 1440 resolution and a wider 21:9 aspect ratio for a more expansive view. The right resolution depends on your screen size, graphics card performance and the games you play.

Q2. Is a 180Hz gaming monitor enough, or do you need 280Hz or 300Hz?

An 180Hz monitor can display up to 180 frames per second, while 280Hz and 300Hz models support even higher refresh rates. These faster displays can make motion appear smoother in competitive games, provided your PC can produce enough frames. The difference matters more in fast-paced gaming than in slower, story-driven titles. Response time, graphics performance, and adaptive sync also influence the overall experience.

How Do These Gaming Monitors Stack Up?

Product Display size and type Resolution Refresh rate Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 180Hz AOC 27G4 27-inch Fast IPS 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) 180Hz LG UltraGear 27GS60QC 27-inch curved VA 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 180Hz BenQ EW270Q 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 200Hz Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 (QHD) Up to 300Hz Alienware AW2726DL 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 280Hz Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34-inch curved VA 3440 × 1440 (UWQHD) Up to 200Hz via DisplayPort Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch curved VA 3440 × 1440 (WQHD) 165Hz LG UltraGear 34G600A 34-inch curved VA 3440 × 1440 (WQHD) 160Hz Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G5 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 180Hz

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FAQs What discounts are available on monitors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 features deals on gaming, office, and everyday monitors, including Full HD, QHD, and 4K models. Discounts vary by product and seller. Buyers can also check eligible bank offers and other promotional benefits before purchasing.

Are there additional bank offers on monitors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Amazon has announced a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including qualifying credit card EMI purchases. However, discount availability and applicable terms vary by product and transaction. Check the monitor's listing and payment page to confirm eligibility.

How can you determine whether a monitor's Great Indian Festival Sale discount is worth it? Compare the sale price with the monitor's recent prices rather than relying only on the advertised discount percentage. Amazon also offers a price-history feature on product pages that covers the previous 30 to 90 days. Check specifications, warranty coverage and eligible bank offers to assess the overall value.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.