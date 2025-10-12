Best deals on smart lights under 1,500 to brighten your home this Diwali

Best smart lights under 1500: With the festival of lights just around the corner, homes across India are set to be adorned with festive decorations, and as the Diwali sales are underway on leading e-commerce sites, smart lights have become a popular choice for adding festive sparkle to homes. Both Amazon and Flipkart are listing affordable smart bulbs and decorative lights that can brighten homes for the festive season and remain useful throughout the year. From Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs to colorful LED strips, these smart options blend function with convenience. Check out deals on the best smart lights for Diwali decor on Amazon and Flipkart sale.(Pexels)

Here’s a look at some of the best smart lights under Rs. 1,500 available on Amazon and Flipkart right now.

Philips WiZ 9W E27 Smart Bulb (Amazon)

The Philips WiZ 9W E27 Smart Bulb, priced around Rs. 449, connects directly to Wi-Fi and allows full control through the Philips WiZ mobile app. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to adjust brightness or switch between white and color modes through voice commands. The bulb can be scheduled for daily use, serving as a versatile option for both festive and regular home lighting.

Mi Smart LED Color Bulb (B22)

Mi’s 9W Smart LED Bulb offers 16 million colors and adjustable brightness. It connects to voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation. Users can choose between warm and cool white tones or explore multiple color combinations through the Mi Home app. Known for its long lifespan, the bulb is listed on Amazon for about Rs. 529, while Flipkart prices start near Rs. 599.

Wipro Garnet 9W Smart Bulb (Amazon)

Available at Rs. 399, the Wipro Garnet Smart Bulb offers three colour settings: Yellow, Light Yellow, and White. It connects directly to Wi-Fi and can be controlled using the Wipro Next Smart Home app or through Alexa and Google Assistant. This bulb is suitable for users seeking a simple, budget-friendly smart lighting solution.

Amazon Basics 12W Smart LED Bulb

Amazon’s in-house 12W Smart LED Bulb features 16 million colors and adjustable shades of white. It offers dimming options from 10% to 100%, along with preset lighting modes and music sync. The bulb integrates smoothly with Alexa or Google Assistant, enabling users to control it through voice commands or the Alexa app.

Qubo 9W Smart Bulb

The Qubo Smart Bulb by Hero Group supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. It features 16 million colors and 16 preset lighting scenes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this 9W B22 bulb can be found for approximately Rs. 444 on Amazon and Rs. 699 on Flipkart.

MIRADH Firework-Style Smart RGBIC LED Strip

The MIRADH Firework-Style LED Strip offers a decorative touch for those looking to create dynamic lighting effects. Using RGBIC technology, the strip can display multiple colors simultaneously for animated patterns. It connects through an app or remote control and runs via USB power. On Amazon, it costs around Rs. 759, while Flipkart lists similar models for about Rs. 748.