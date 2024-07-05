 Best deep fryers in India: Top 8 electric fryers for your kitchen to master the art of deep frying - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best deep fryers in India: Top 8 electric fryers for your kitchen to master the art of deep frying

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 05, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the best deep fryer in India? We've compiled a list of the top 8 electric fryers to help you make the right choice for your kitchen needs.

Deep fryers are indispensable in any kitchen dedicated to achieving perfectly crispy and delicious dishes. Whether you're whipping up golden french fries, succulent chicken wings, or decadent donuts, a reliable deep fryer can elevate your culinary creations. In this article, we delve into a comparison of the top 8 deep fryers available in India. Our evaluation encompasses crucial factors like capacity, precise temperature control, and overall performance, ensuring you find the ideal appliance for your cooking needs.

Best deep fryers in India: Discover the crispy perfection.(Pexels)
Best deep fryers in India: Discover the crispy perfection.(Pexels)

Whether you're a passionate home cook or a seasoned professional chef, selecting the right deep fryer can significantly impact your cooking experience. We'll guide you through detailed reviews and insights to help you make an informed decision, ensuring that your chosen deep fryer not only meets but exceeds your expectations in quality and functionality.

1.

AGARO 1700-Watt Electric Deep Fryer

The AGARO 1700-Watt Electric Deep Fryer is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle large batches of food with ease. It features a 2.5-liter capacity and adjustable temperature settings, making it perfect for frying a variety of dishes. With its stainless steel construction and non-stick interior, this deep fryer is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of AGARO 1700-Watt Electric Deep Fryer

  • 1700-Watt power
  • 2.5-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Non-stick interior

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful heating elementSome users may find it bulky
Large capacity for cooking batchesLid can get hot during use
Easy to clean and maintain 

AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer

2.

AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer

The AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer is a versatile appliance that offers precise thermostat control for perfect frying results. With a 3-liter capacity and a durable stainless steel construction, this deep fryer is ideal for both home and commercial use. It also features an oil filter and a removable basket for easy cleaning.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer

  • 2000-Watt power
  • 3-liter capacity
  • Thermostat control
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Oil filter and removable basket

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Precise thermostat controlOil filter may require frequent cleaning
Large capacity for versatile useHandle can get hot during use
Easy to clean with removable parts 

Also read:Air fryer vs deep fryer: Comparison guide to determine the healthier option

3.

Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer

The Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer is a high-performance appliance that offers precise temperature control and a large 5-liter capacity. With its variable temperature settings and durable stainless steel construction, this deep fryer is perfect for cooking a wide range of dishes. It also features a removable oil container for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer

  • 2500-Watt power
  • 5-liter capacity
  • Variable temperature control
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Removable oil container

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large capacity for cooking big batchesRequires more storage space
Precise temperature control for versatile useSome users may find it heavy
Removable oil container for easy cleaning 

4.

FROTH & FLAVOR Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer

The FROTH & FLAVOR Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer is a reliable appliance with a 3-liter capacity and a powerful heating element for quick and efficient cooking. It features an adjustable thermostat and a durable stainless steel construction, making it suitable for home and commercial use. The deep fryer also comes with a removable basket for easy cleaning.

Specifications of FROTH & FLAVOR Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer

  • 1800-Watt power
  • 3-liter capacity
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Removable basket

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful heating element for quick cookingSome users may find it noisy
Adjustable thermostat for precise controlLid can get hot during use
Easy to clean with removable basket 

Also read:Best Samsung microwave ovens for your kitchen in 2024: Top 8 reliable and advanced choices

5.

Kobbey Commercial Electric Deep Fryer

The Kobbey Commercial Electric Deep Fryer is a heavy-duty appliance with a large 6-liter capacity and a powerful 3000-Watt heating element. It is designed for commercial use and features a durable stainless steel construction with dual baskets for cooking multiple dishes simultaneously. The deep fryer also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Kobbey Commercial Electric Deep Fryer

  • 3000-Watt power
  • 6-liter capacity
  • Dual baskets
  • Stainless steel construction
  • 1-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large capacity for commercial useRequires more storage space
Powerful heating element for quick cookingMay be too large for home use
Dual baskets for versatile use 

6.

Skyline 5424 Electric Deep Fryer

The Skyline 5424 Electric Deep Fryer is a compact and efficient appliance with a 2.5-liter capacity and a 1800-Watt heating element. It features an adjustable thermostat and a durable stainless steel construction, making it suitable for home use. The deep fryer also comes with a removable oil container and a viewing window for easy monitoring.

Specifications of Skyline 5424 Electric Deep Fryer

  • 1800-Watt power
  • 2.5-liter capacity
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Removable oil container

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact and efficient for home useSome users may find it small
Adjustable thermostat for precise controlLid can get hot during use
Easy to monitor with viewing window 

7.

MAZORIA Stainless Steel Electric Double Deep Fryer

The MAZORIA Stainless Steel Electric Double Deep Fryer is a versatile appliance with two separate tanks for frying different dishes simultaneously. It features a 8-liter total capacity and a 2500-Watt heating element, making it suitable for commercial use. The deep fryer also comes with adjustable temperature control and a durable stainless steel construction.

Specifications of MAZORIA Stainless Steel Electric Double Deep Fryer

  • 2500-Watt power
  • 8-liter total capacity
  • Double tanks
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Adjustable temperature control

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Two separate tanks for versatile useRequires more storage space
Large total capacity for commercial useMay be too large for home use
Adjustable temperature control for precise cooking 

8.

AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Deep Fryer

The AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Deep Fryer is a reliable appliance with a 2.5-liter capacity and a 2000-Watt heating element. It features adjustable temperature control and a durable stainless steel construction, making it suitable for home and commercial use. The deep fryer also comes with a removable basket for easy cleaning.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Deep Fryer

  • 2000-Watt power
  • 2.5-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Removable basket

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Adjustable temperature control for precise cookingSome users may find it small
Durable stainless steel constructionLid can get hot during use
Easy to clean with removable basket 

Also read:Best air fryers to buy in 2024: Top 10 picks for healthy cooking options for guilt-free indulgence

Top 3 features of best deep fryers:

 

Best Deep FryersCapacity (litres)Heating ElementConstruction
AGARO 1700-Watt Electric Deep Fryer2.51700-WattStainless steel
AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer32000-WattStainless steel
Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer52500-WattStainless steel
FROTH & FLAVOR Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer31800-WattStainless steel
Kobbey Commercial Electric Deep Fryer63000-WattStainless steel
Skyline 5424 Electric Deep Fryer2.51800-WattStainless steel
MAZORIA Stainless Steel Electric Double Deep Fryer82500-WattStainless steel
AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Deep Fryer2.52000-WattStainless steel

Best value for money deep fryer:

The AMERICAN MICRONIC Electric Deep Fryer is the best value for money, offering a 3-liter capacity, precise thermostat control, and a durable stainless steel construction. It is suitable for both home and commercial use, making it a versatile and cost-effective option for any kitchen.

Also read:Air fryer vs OTG oven: What are the differences? Our comparison with top options

Best overall deep fryer:

The Kobbey Commercial Electric Deep Fryer stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its large 6-liter capacity, powerful 3000-Watt heating element, and durable stainless steel construction. It is designed for heavy-duty commercial use, making it the top choice for professional kitchens.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best deep fryer:

Capacity: Determine how much food you'll fry at once.

Power: Higher wattage means faster heating and cooking.

Temperature control: Adjustable thermostats ensure precise cooking.

Oil filtration: Some models feature built-in filtration systems for oil reuse.

Safety features: Look for cool-touch handles and automatic shut-off.

Ease of cleaning: Dishwasher-safe parts simplify maintenance.

Size and design: Consider counter space and aesthetics.

Brand reputation: Opt for trusted brands known for durability and customer support.

Extras: Additional features like timers and viewing windows enhance convenience.

Budget: Balance features with your budget for optimal value.

Similar articles for you

Best air fryers under 5000: Top 9 picks to simplify cooking and enjoy crispy, delicious food

Air fryer vs deep fryer: Comparison guide to determine the healthier option

FAQs on best deep fryer

  • What is the price range for these deep fryers?

    The price range for these deep fryers varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the capacity and features.

  • Do these deep fryers come with a warranty?

    Most of the deep fryers mentioned in this list come with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

  • Are these deep fryers suitable for commercial use?

    Yes, several of the deep fryers listed here are designed for heavy-duty commercial use, with large capacities and powerful heating elements.

  • What is the power consumption of these deep fryers?

    The power consumption of these deep fryers ranges from 1700-Watt to 3000-Watt, depending on the model and capacity.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Technology / Best deep fryers in India: Top 8 electric fryers for your kitchen to master the art of deep frying
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On