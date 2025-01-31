Best dishwasher brands in 2025 for sparkling clean, grease-free utensils; Top 9 picks
Looking for a dishwasher that will give you grease-free utensils in minutes, then trust these top 10 dishwasher brands in 2025 for you.
Best overallBosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details
|
₹45,490
|
|
|
Best value for moneyFaber FFSD 6PR 12S, Inox Finish, Energy Efficient, Intensive Rapid Wash 12 Place Setting Dishwasher View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
High CapacityLG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher (WQP12-5201F, Silver) View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details
|
₹41,490
|
|
|
Bosch 14 Place Settings free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6HVI00I, Fingerprint free steel) View Details
|
₹60,900
|
|
|
Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black) View Details
|
₹25,500
|
|
|
IFB 16 Place Settings â€ŽHot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus, Inox Grey, In Built Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher (WFC3C33 PF N IN, White, 30% extra space, 8 wash Programs, Ultra Quiet Performance) View Details
|
|
|
The best part about Indian cuisines is the aromatic flavour and taste it comes with! However, the harder part being the grease on the utensils and dishes that comes along. The hardest part is then washing those greasy utensils. And then a dishwasher comes to your rescue! Dishwashers are no less than a magical appliance for those who hate doing utensils. In case, you too are looking to buy a dishwasher, but are dicey which brand to go for, then we are there to help! We have listed some of the best dishwasher brands in, 2025.
You can choose from brands like Faber, Kaff, Crompton, Hisense, and many others. So, here is our list for you to choose from.
The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is designed for efficiency and convenience, making dishwashing a hassle-free task. With its advanced cleaning technology and energy-efficient performance, this dishwasher ensures spotless cleaning while saving water and electricity. It features multiple wash programs tailored for different types of dishes, including delicate glassware and heavily soiled pots. The freestanding design allows flexible placement in your kitchen, while the sleek stainless steel finish adds a modern touch. With user-friendly controls and silent operation, this Bosch dishwasher is a perfect choice for families looking for effortless dishwashing solutions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient and water-saving
Multiple wash programs for different needs
Silent operation
High durability with stainless steel finish
Reasons to avoid
No in-built water heater
Slightly expensive compared to competitors
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox), extra dry and hygienic wash
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher for its efficiency and quiet operation. Many reviews highlight its ability to clean tough stains with ease while using minimal water.
Why should you choose this product?
The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is an excellent investment for those who value efficiency and quality. With its smart features, durable design, and energy-saving performance, it simplifies kitchen chores while ensuring sparkling clean dishes.
The Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is a compact yet powerful appliance designed to make dishwashing simple and efficient. It features multiple wash programs to handle various levels of dirt and different types of utensils. The freestanding design allows flexible placement, and its sleek look adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With water-saving technology and an energy-efficient motor, this dishwasher ensures thorough cleaning with minimal consumption. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, it provides convenience and hygiene in every wash cycle.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and space-saving design
Multiple wash programs for different needs
Low noise and energy-efficient
Reasons to avoid
Slightly smaller capacity
Not ideal for large families
Faber FFSD 6PR 12S, Inox Finish, Energy Efficient, Intensive Rapid Wash 12 Place Setting Dishwasher
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher for its space-saving design and efficient cleaning. Many reviews highlight its ability to handle daily dishwashing needs with ease.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for an efficient, space-saving dishwasher that delivers excellent cleaning performance, the Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is a great choice. It is ideal for small to medium-sized families who want an energy-efficient, quiet, and easy-to-use appliance for daily dishwashing needs.
The LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dishwasher offers a spacious and highly efficient dishwashing solution for large households. Equipped with advanced TrueSteam technology, it ensures thorough cleaning while being gentle on delicate glassware. The smart inverter motor provides energy efficiency and quiet operation. The flexible racks and multiple wash programs make it easy to clean different types of dishes effortlessly. Its modern design and powerful performance make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large capacity, ideal for families
Advanced TrueSteam technology for better cleaning
Quiet and energy-efficient operation
Reasons to avoid
Takes up more space
Higher price point
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the LG 14 Place Setting Dishwasher for its high capacity and advanced cleaning features. Many praise the TrueSteam technology for effectively removing tough stains. The quiet operation and energy-saving benefits are also commonly highlighted.
Why should you choose this product?
If you need a high-capacity, smart, and powerful dishwasher, the LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dishwasher is an excellent choice. With innovative features like TrueSteam and Smart Diagnosis, it offers superior cleaning performance, energy efficiency, and quiet operation, making it perfect for large families.
The Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher offers a balance of efficiency and affordability, making it an excellent choice for modern households. Designed with advanced washing technology, it ensures thorough cleaning while maintaining water and energy efficiency. The spacious 13-place setting capacity makes it suitable for medium-sized families, while its multiple wash programs cater to different dishwashing needs. The sleek and stylish design allows seamless integration into any kitchen setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious 13-place setting capacity
Multiple wash programs for various needs
Quiet operation
Reasons to avoid
May not fit into smaller kitchens
Drying performance could be improved
Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher (WQP12-5201F, Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Midea dishwasher for its affordability and efficient cleaning performance. Many users highlight its spacious design and ease of use, making it suitable for families.
Why should you choose this product?
The Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher is an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable, efficient, and spacious dishwasher. With its variety of wash programs and quiet operation, it provides a hassle-free cleaning experience. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dishwasher that delivers solid performance without excessive energy consumption, this model is worth considering
Also Read:Haier washing machine: 10 options with promising features to keep on your radar
The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is designed for effortless and powerful cleaning. Featuring an efficient EcoSilence Drive motor, it operates quietly while delivering thorough wash performance. With multiple wash programs, including an intensive mode for tough stains, it ensures spotless dishes with minimal effort. The spacious 13-place setting capacity makes it perfect for families, while its sleek and modern design complements any kitchen decor. The dishwasher also incorporates advanced features such as AquaSensor technology for optimal water usage and a delay timer for convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful and efficient cleaning
Energy and water-efficient
Super quiet operation
Reasons to avoid
Premium price tag
No Wi-Fi smart connectivity
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Bosch dishwasher for its efficient cleaning performance, quiet operation, and durable build. Many buyers appreciate the AquaSensor technology, which helps save water while ensuring optimal cleanliness.
Why should you choose this product?
The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is an ideal choice for those who prioritize efficiency, durability, and quiet operation. With its EcoSilence Drive motor, multiple wash programs, and advanced water-saving technology, it offers superior cleaning results while being energy-efficient. If you want a premium dishwasher that delivers outstanding performance and longevity, this model is a great investment.
The Bosch 14 Place Settings Free-Standing Dishwasher is a perfect blend of performance and efficiency. This high-quality dishwasher comes with multiple wash programs, an efficient drying system, and a quiet operation, making it ideal for families and working professionals. With the capacity to clean up to 14 place settings, it offers ample space for dishes of various sizes. The sleek design and energy-efficient features ensure that this dishwasher is a great addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient, A+++ rating
Quiet operation
Large capacity
Multiple wash programs for varied cleaning needs
Reasons to avoid
No option for a delayed start time
Slightly higher initial cost
Bosch 14 Place Settings free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6HVI00I, Fingerprint free steel)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are praising the Bosch 14 Place Settings Free-Standing Dishwasher for its quiet performance and efficient cleaning. Many appreciate the energy-saving features, and the large capacity is perfect for families.
Why should you choose this product?
Choose this Bosch dishwasher for its silent operation, energy efficiency, and large capacity. It’s ideal for those looking for a reliable dishwasher with advanced features that cater to family-sized cleaning needs.
The Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher is a compact yet powerful appliance designed for small households, apartments, and kitchens with limited space. Despite its smaller size, it delivers an efficient and thorough cleaning performance with multiple wash programs suited for different types of dishware. The user-friendly control panel ensures ease of use, while its energy-efficient design helps reduce electricity and water consumption. Whether you're a busy professional or a small family looking for convenience, this dishwasher provides an effective solution for hassle-free dishwashing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and space-saving design, ideal for small kitchens and apartments
Energy-efficient A+ rating, consumes less electricity and water
User-friendly control panel with 6 wash programs
Reasons to avoid
Limited capacity – may not be suitable for larger families
Longer wash cycle duration compared to larger dishwashers
Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers appreciate the Faber Table Top Dishwasher for its compact design, ease of installation, and overall cleaning efficiency. Customers find it ideal for small families, bachelors, and couples who need a space-saving dishwasher.
Why should you choose this product?
The Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher is perfect for individuals, couples, or small families looking for a compact, efficient, and easy-to-use dishwasher. It offers good cleaning performance, multiple wash programs, and energy efficiency, all at an affordable price point. If space is a concern in your kitchen, this tabletop model is a great choice that eliminates the hassle of manual dishwashing.
The IFB 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is a mid-size, energy-efficient model that caters to small and medium-sized families. Its hot water wash technology removes tough stains and bacteria, ensuring a hygienic cleaning process. With 5 wash programs, it provides flexibility to clean different types of dishes, from delicate glassware to heavy-duty cookware. The delay start and child lock features add convenience, making it a great choice for modern households.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
12-place setting capacity – perfect for small to medium families
Hot water wash up to 70°C ensures better hygiene and stain removal
Energy-efficient (A++ rating) saves electricity and water
Delay Start and Child Lock for convenience and safety
Reasons to avoid
Not suitable for large families or heavy dish loads
Noise level (49 dB) is slightly higher than some premium models
IFB 16 Place Settings â€ŽHot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus, Inox Grey, In Built Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the IFB 12 Place Settings Dishwasher to be a great mid-range option for families looking for an energy-efficient and compact dishwasher. Many appreciate the hot water wash feature, which helps with better cleaning. However, some users wish it had more wash programs and better drying for plastic utensils.
Why should you choose this product?
The IFB 12 Place Settings Dishwasher is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized families looking for affordable yet efficient dishwashing. It combines hot water wash, energy efficiency, and ease of use, making it a value-for-money purchase for those who want convenience and cleanliness without taking up too much space.
The Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher is a high-performance appliance designed for modern households. Featuring PowerClean Pro technology, it delivers intense spray pressure to remove stubborn stains and grease without the need for pre-rinsing. The 6th Sense Technology intelligently detects the level of dirt and adjusts water pressure accordingly, ensuring efficient cleaning while saving energy and water. With 14 place settings, this dishwasher is ideal for medium to large families. The silent operation and energy-efficient design make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
PowerClean Pro technology removes stubborn stains without pre-rinsing
6th Sense Technology adjusts settings automatically for efficiency
Ultra-quiet operation (44 dB) ideal for open kitchens
Reasons to avoid
Higher price compared to entry-level models
Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher (WFC3C33 PF N IN, White, 30% extra space, 8 wash Programs, Ultra Quiet Performance)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the Whirlpool 14 Place Settings Dishwasher for its PowerClean Pro technology, which effectively cleans even the most stubborn stains. Many find the 6th Sense Technology convenient, as it adjusts settings automatically based on the dirt level.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for a high-performance, energy-efficient, and ultra-quiet dishwasher, the Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher is a great choice. It is perfect for families who need deep cleaning without pre-rinsing, thanks to PowerClean Pro and 6th Sense Technology.
Top three features of the best dishwasher brands
|Best Dishwasher Brands
|Capacity
|Wash Programs
|Noise Levels
|Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher
|13 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher
|12 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dishwasher
|14 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher
|13 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|Bosch 14 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher
|14 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher
|8 Place Settings
|6 wash programs
|Quiet operation
|IFB 16 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Free Standing Dishwasher
|16 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
|Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher
|14 Place Settings
|Multiple wash programs
|Quiet operation
Factors to consider before buying the best dishwasher brands in 2025:
Capacity: Choose a dishwasher with a capacity that matches your household's needs. For instance, a 12-14 place setting is suitable for a family of 4-6 members.
Wash programs: Look for a variety of wash programs to handle different types of utensils and soiling levels. Programs like Intensive Kadhai for greasy pots and pans can be beneficial.
Energy and water efficiency: Opt for dishwashers with high energy efficiency ratings and low water consumption to save on utility bills and reduce environmental impact.
Noise level: If your kitchen is integrated into your living space, consider a dishwasher with a low noise level (measured in decibels) to minimize disturbance.
Build quality and material: Stainless steel interiors are more durable and offer better heat retention compared to plastic interiors.
FAQ on dishwasher brands
- Do I need to pre-rinse dishes before loading them into the dishwasher?
Most modern dishwashers are designed to handle food residues, so pre-rinsing is generally unnecessary. However, scraping off large food particles is recommended.
- Can dishwashers handle heavily soiled Indian utensils like kadhais and tawas?
Yes, many dishwashers come with intensive wash programs specifically designed to clean heavily soiled cookware common in Indian kitchens.
- How much water does a dishwasher consume compared to manual washing?
Dishwashers typically use less water than manual washing. For example, some models use around 10 liters of water per cycle, whereas manual washing can consume up to 60 liters.
