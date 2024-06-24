Dishwasher buying guide: Do you need one? Price, benefits and top options for you

Dishwashers helps in cleaning the piles of dirty dishes that are scattered in your kitchen basin. Although dishwashers are very common in most parts of the world, it is relatively a new concept in Indian kitchens. Due to the fact that most of us prefer doing our kitchen chores ourselves or have help, dishwashers are not a very common kitchen appliance. This dishwasher buying guide will help you decide if you really need a dishwasher at your place. (pexels)

However, if you feel the need of installing a dishwasher and would want to know all about dishwashers, their price, their functions, and top 5 picks, then you’re at the right place.

This dishwasher buying guide will help you know all about dishwasher’s price, types, functions, benefits, it's set up, and our top 5 picks.

What is a dishwasher?

Let’s first understand what a dishwasher is? In simple terms, a dishwasher is to utensils what a washing machine is to clothes! It cleanses the pile of dirty dishes, giving you sparkling clean dishes in no time, while you can focus on your other important tasks. It works by spraying hot water and detergent over the items placed inside, effectively removing food particles, grease, and grime. Dishwashers typically have multiple cycles and settings to accommodate different types of loads and levels of soiling.

Determining the capacity of dishwasher:

Generally, the capacity of a dishwasher depends upon the number of place settings it has. With most standard sizes, dishwashers holding the capacity of 10 and 12 place settings.

How to Choose the Right Dishwasher Size and Capacity:

Choosing the right capacity of dishwasher is crucial to ensure it meets your household's needs without wasting space or energy. Here's how to determine the appropriate capacity:

Consider Household Size: Small Household (1-2 people): A compact dishwasher with 6-8 place settings (or equivalent in terms of internal volume) is usually sufficient.

Medium Household (3-4 people): Look for a dishwasher with 10-12 place settings. This capacity can handle daily dishes efficiently.

Large Household (5 or more people): Opt for a dishwasher with 14 or more place settings to accommodate larger loads and more frequent dishwashing. Frequency of Use: Determine how often you plan to use the dishwasher. If you wash dishes daily, a larger capacity might be more practical to avoid frequent runs and conserve energy. Type of Dishes: Consider the types of dishes you typically use. If you frequently use large pots, pans, or oversized dishes, you might need a dishwasher with flexible loading options or a larger capacity to accommodate these items. Kitchen Space: Measure the space available in your kitchen for the dishwasher. Ensure the dimensions of the dishwasher fit comfortably in the allocated space, especially for built-in or integrated models. Energy Efficiency: Look for dishwashers with high energy efficiency ratings (such as Energy Star ratings). Efficient models can save on electricity and water bills over time, regardless of their capacity. Special Features: Consider additional features that may influence your decision, such as adjustable racks, specialized wash cycles (like sanitize or eco-modes), noise levels, and ease of maintenance. Budget: Determine your budget and prioritize features based on your needs. Larger capacities and advanced features may come at a higher cost. Future Needs: Anticipate any changes in your household size or dishwashing habits in the near future. Choosing a dishwasher with a slightly larger capacity than your current needs can provide flexibility as your household grows.

Types of dishwashers:

Dishwashers come in several types, each designed to meet different needs and kitchen configurations. Here are the main types of dishwashers:

Built-In Dishwashers: Standard Built-In: The most common type, typically 24 inches wide, installed under the kitchen counter and connected to the home's plumbing. These dishwashers are permanently installed and offer a large capacity suitable for families.

The most common type, typically 24 inches wide, installed under the kitchen counter and connected to the home's plumbing. These dishwashers are permanently installed and offer a large capacity suitable for families. Compact Built-In: Smaller, typically 18 inches wide, ideal for small kitchens or flats. They offer fewer place settings but are great for tight spaces.

Portable Dishwashers: Freestanding: Can be moved around and connected to a kitchen faucet when needed. These are suitable for homes without space for a built-in dishwasher. They can be stored when not in use.

Can be moved around and connected to a kitchen faucet when needed. These are suitable for homes without space for a built-in dishwasher. They can be stored when not in use. Convertible: Can be used as a portable dishwasher but can also be converted to a built-in model with a conversion kit. Countertop Dishwashers: Compact and designed to sit on the countertop. They connect to the kitchen faucet and are ideal for small kitchens, singles, or couples with minimal dishwashing needs. Drawer Dishwashers: Single Drawer: Fits into a smaller space and is perfect for small loads. They are installed like a drawer and can be very convenient for small kitchens or as an addition to a standard dishwasher.

Fits into a smaller space and is perfect for small loads. They are installed like a drawer and can be very convenient for small kitchens or as an addition to a standard dishwasher. Double Drawer: Consists of two independent drawers, allowing for flexible loading and the ability to run smaller loads more frequently. Integrated Dishwashers: Fully Integrated: The control panel is hidden inside the top of the door, creating a seamless look that blends with the kitchen cabinetry. These dishwashers are entirely hidden when the door is closed.

The control panel is hidden inside the top of the door, creating a seamless look that blends with the kitchen cabinetry. These dishwashers are entirely hidden when the door is closed. Semi-Integrated: The control panel is visible, usually on the top front of the dishwasher, while the rest of the appliance is concealed behind a cabinet panel. Commercial Dishwashers: Designed for heavy-duty use in restaurants, cafés, and other commercial kitchens. They have larger capacities, faster cycle times, and more robust construction to handle constant use.

Top 5 dishwashers for you:

The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher offers a perfect blend of efficiency and convenience for modern households. With its spacious capacity, it can accommodate large loads, making it ideal for families. The dishwasher features advanced cleaning technologies, including multiple wash programs and powerful spray arms, ensuring spotless dishes every time. Its sleek design and quiet operation make it a stylish and unobtrusive addition to any kitchen. Energy-efficient and water-saving, this dishwasher is designed to deliver top-notch performance while being environmentally friendly.

Specifications of Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher:

Capacity: 13 place settings

Type: Free-standing

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Wash Programs: 6 (Intensive, Express Sparkle, Half Load, etc.)

Noise Level: 52 dB

Dimensions: 84.5 x 60 x 60 cm

Water Consumption: 10 litres per cycle

Special Features: VarioSpeed, EcoSilence Drive, Load Sensor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for family use Higher initial cost Energy and water-efficient Requires space for installation Quiet operation Installation might need professional help Multiple wash programs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Bosch dishwasher for its efficient cleaning, quiet operation, and water-saving features, though some note the higher price point.

Why choose this product? Choose this Bosch dishwasher for its superior performance, energy efficiency, and reliable brand reputation.

The Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher is a compact and efficient solution for daily dishwashing needs. Designed to handle medium-sized loads, this dishwasher offers multiple wash programs tailored for different types of dishware and soil levels. Its sleek design and robust build make it a durable addition to any kitchen. The dishwasher's user-friendly controls and efficient performance ensure that your dishes come out sparkling clean with minimal effort. It also boasts water and energy efficiency, making it an eco-friendly choice for conscientious households.

Specifications of Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher:

Capacity: 12 place settings

Type: Free-standing

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Wash Programs: 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, etc.)

Noise Level: 49 dB

Dimensions: 85 x 60 x 60 cm

Water Consumption: 9 litres per cycle

Special Features: Delay Start, Half Load, Child Lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient Slightly lower capacity than some competitors Multiple wash programs Limited to medium-sized households Energy and water-efficient Basic design lacks advanced features User-friendly controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Faber dishwasher's efficiency, ease of use, and compact size, though some wish for more advanced features.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Faber dishwasher for its compact size, efficient performance, and multiple wash programs.

3.LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher

The LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional capacity, making it perfect for large households. Featuring the innovative Inverter Direct Drive motor, this dishwasher offers superior performance with reduced noise and energy consumption. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app, adding a layer of convenience. With multiple wash programs and powerful cleaning action, it ensures thorough cleaning of all types of dishware. The sleek design and durable build enhance its appeal and longevity.

Specifications of LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher:

Capacity: 14 place settings

Type: Free-standing

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Wash Programs: 9 (Auto, Intensive, Quick, etc.)

Noise Level: 44 dB

Dimensions: 84.5 x 60 x 60 cm

Water Consumption: 9.6 litres per cycle

Special Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, TrueSteam, QuadWash

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for big families Higher price point Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control May require more space Quiet operation Complex features may have a learning curve Energy and water-efficient

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers love the LG dishwasher's advanced features, quiet operation, and efficient cleaning, though some find it expensive.

Why choose this product? Choose the LG dishwasher for its large capacity, smart features, and superior cleaning technology.

The Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher is a compact and versatile appliance perfect for small households, singles, or couples. Designed to fit on a countertop, this dishwasher is ideal for kitchens with limited space. Despite its compact size, it offers robust cleaning performance with multiple wash programs catering to different dishwashing needs. The easy-to-use controls and efficient operation ensure spotless dishes with minimal water and energy consumption. Its sleek design and efficient functionality make it a practical addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher:

Capacity: 8 place settings

Type: Tabletop

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating

Wash Programs: 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, etc.)

Noise Level: 49 dB

Dimensions: 50 x 55 x 59.5 cm

Water Consumption: 8 litres per cycle

Special Features: Delay Start, Half Load

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size, ideal for small kitchens Limited capacity Energy and water-efficient Not suitable for large families Easy to install and use Basic features Affordable price

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Voltas Beko dishwasher's compact size, ease of use, and efficient performance, though some find it too small for larger households.

Why choose this product? Choose the Voltas Beko dishwasher for its compact design, affordability, and efficient cleaning in small spaces.

5.Godrej Eon Dishwasher

The Godrej Eon Dishwasher offers a perfect blend of functionality and efficiency, catering to the needs of modern households. With its spacious capacity, it can accommodate a variety of dishes, making it ideal for medium to large families. The dishwasher comes equipped with multiple wash programs designed to handle different types of dishware and soil levels, ensuring thorough cleaning and sanitization. Its energy-efficient operation and water-saving features make it an eco-friendly choice. The sleek and durable design, combined with user-friendly controls, makes it a practical and reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej Eon Dishwasher:

Capacity: 12 place settings

Type: Free-standing

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Wash Programs: 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, etc.)

Noise Level: 50 dB

Dimensions: 85 x 60 x 60 cm

Water Consumption: 10 litres per cycle

Special Features: Delay Start, Half Load, Child Lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy and water-efficient May have a longer cycle time Multiple wash programs Slightly noisier than competitors User-friendly controls Durable and reliable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers commend the Godrej Eon dishwasher for its efficient cleaning, user-friendly interface, and reliability, though some note it can be slightly noisy.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Godrej Eon dishwasher for its energy efficiency, multiple wash programs, and trusted brand reliability.

How does a dishwasher functions:

A dishwasher automates the process of cleaning dishes through a series of well-coordinated steps. Here's a breakdown of how a typical dishwasher functions:

Loading Dishes:

Dishes are arranged on racks inside the dishwasher, usually with larger items on the bottom rack and smaller items like glasses and bowls on the top rack. Silverware goes into a designated basket.

Adding Detergent:

Dishwasher detergent, either in powder, liquid, or pod form, is placed in the detergent dispenser.

Closing the Door and Selecting a Cycle:

The dishwasher door is securely closed, and a wash cycle is selected based on the load size, soil level, and type of dishes.

Pre-Wash:

Some dishwashers start with a pre-wash cycle where water is sprayed on the dishes to loosen food particles.



Filling with Water:

The dishwasher fills with water from the home’s water supply. A valve opens to allow water into the dishwasher.



Heating the Water:

The water is heated by a built-in heating element at the bottom of the dishwasher. The temperature is usually raised to about 120-160°F (49-71°C).



Adding Detergent:

The detergent dispenser opens, releasing detergent into the dishwasher.



Washing:

Spray arms located at the top, middle, and/or bottom of the dishwasher rotate and spray high-pressure jets of water mixed with detergent. The water jets clean the dishes by removing food particles and grease.



Draining:

After the wash cycle, the dirty water is drained out through a hose connected to the kitchen drain.



Rinsing:

Fresh water is sprayed to rinse off any remaining detergent and food particles. Some dishwashers have multiple rinse cycles.



Drying:

Dishes are dried using one or more methods:

Heated Dry: A heating element warms the air to dry the dishes.

A heating element warms the air to dry the dishes. Air Dry: Dishes are left to air dry without additional heat.

Dishes are left to air dry without additional heat. Fan-Assisted Drying: A fan circulates air to speed up drying.

A fan circulates air to speed up drying. Rinse Aid: A liquid rinse aid can be added to prevent water spots and enhance drying.



Completion:



Once the drying cycle is complete, the dishwasher signals the end of the cycle, and dishes can be unloaded.

Also Read: Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks for minimum water, electricity consumption

Features of a good dishwasher:

A good dishwasher is characterized by several key features that enhance its performance, efficiency, and convenience. Here are the essential features to look for:

Capacity and Flexibility: Adequate capacity to meet your household needs.

Adjustable and removable racks to accommodate various dish sizes and shapes.

Foldable tines and dedicated cutlery trays or baskets.

Energy and Water Efficiency: High energy efficiency rating (e.g., Energy Star certified).

Low water consumption per cycle.

Eco-friendly wash cycles.

Wash Programs and Cycles: Multiple wash programs (e.g., Normal, Intensive, Eco, Quick Wash, Delicate).

Specialized cycles like sanitize, heavy-duty, and glass care.

Drying Performance: Efficient drying systems, such as heated drying, fan-assisted drying, or condensation drying.

Options for air drying to save energy.

Noise Level: Quiet operation with noise levels typically below 50 dB.

Noise reduction features, such as soundproofing insulation.

Cleaning Performance: Powerful spray arms and water jets for thorough cleaning.

Soil sensors to adjust water and cycle time based on the dirtiness of the dishes.

Effective filtration systems to trap food particles.

Ease of Use: Intuitive control panels with clear displays.

Delayed start options for scheduling washes at convenient times.

Easy-to-load racks and clear labelling for different types of dishes.

Durability and Build Quality: Sturdy construction with high-quality materials like stainless steel tubs and racks.

Reliable motors and components designed to last.

Smart Features: Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and monitoring via smartphone apps.

Compatibility with smart home systems (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant).

Safety Features: Child lock to prevent accidental opening or changes to settings.

Leak detection and flood protection systems.

Design and Aesthetics: Modern and sleek design to complement kitchen decor.

Options for integrated models to blend seamlessly with cabinetry.

Maintenance and Cleaning: Self-cleaning filters or easily removable and washable filters.

Indicators for rinse aid and salt levels.

Also Read: Best dishwashers: Discover the top 10 options for effortless cleaning bliss

Benefits of a dishwasher:

A dishwasher offers numerous benefits that make it a valuable appliance in modern households. Here are some key advantages:

Time-Saving: Dishwashers automate the cleaning process, freeing up time that would otherwise be spent hand-washing dishes. This allows for more leisure time or the ability to focus on other tasks.

Water Efficiency: Modern dishwashers are designed to use water efficiently, often consuming less water than washing dishes by hand. This not only conserves water but also reduces utility bills. Energy Efficiency: Energy-efficient dishwashers use less electricity than traditional hand-washing methods, especially when using heated water. This contributes to lower energy bills and a reduced environmental footprint. Superior Cleaning: Dishwashers provide a more thorough cleaning with high-temperature water and powerful jets, which can effectively remove grease, food particles, and bacteria, resulting in more hygienic dishes. Sanitization: Many dishwashers have sanitization cycles that use high-temperature water to kill bacteria and germs, ensuring that dishes are not just clean but also sanitized. Convenience: With features like delay start, multiple wash cycles, and drying functions, dishwashers offer convenience tailored to individual needs and schedules. Reduced Physical Effort: Using a dishwasher reduces the physical strain associated with hand-washing dishes, making it especially beneficial for individuals with joint issues or limited mobility. Organization and Clutter Reduction: Dishwashers help keep the kitchen organized by storing dirty dishes out of sight and reducing countertop clutter. Environmentally Friendly: By using less water and energy, dishwashers contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. Many modern models are designed to meet strict environmental standards. Cost Savings: Over time, the efficient use of water and energy can lead to significant cost savings on utility bills. Additionally, the reduced wear and tear on dishes can prolong their lifespan.

Conclusion

Buying a dishwasher is completely your choice, but the fact is that it does help in reducing your work efforts and time so you can focus on your other household chores. However, before buying a dishwasher, keep in mind your water connections, your family size, and the size of your kitchen. Additionally, the price should also be considered.

