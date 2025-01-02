Best laptop for video editing: Top 10 laptops for video creators and editors with unmatched performance

Are you tired of your laptop slowing down while editing high-resolution videos? A good laptop for video editing is one that balances performance, portability, and affordability. As a video creator, you need a laptop with smooth performance that can handle heavy software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Da Vinci Resolve without breaking a sweat. Check out the best laptops for video editing with long battery life, dedicated graphics card and more.

The right laptop ensures faster rendering, smoother previews, and hassle-free multitasking. Whether you’re an aspiring editor or a professional, investing in the best laptops for video editing can save you time and boost your creativity.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 laptops for video creators that deliver exceptional performance. These laptops are designed to handle demanding workloads, making them perfect for editing 4K videos, colour grading, and creating cinematic effects.

The Dell G15-5530 is one of the best laptops for video editing, offering smooth performance for video creators. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GPU, this laptop handles demanding editing tasks effortlessly. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures crisp visuals, perfect for fine-tuning your videos. With 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, you’ll experience seamless multitasking and ample storage for large video files. Designed in sleek Dark Shadow Grey, this laptop combines power and style for video creators who need reliable performance.

Specifications of Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX (up to 4.6 GHz).

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6.

Display: 15.6” FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits brightness.

Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful processor and GPU for editing Heavier at 2.65 kg Large storage and smooth multitasking Average battery life for portability High-refresh-rate FHD display Display brightness could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the laptop offers great performance for gaming and apps but has mixed reviews on battery, weight, value, build, and sound.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers unmatched performance for video creators at an affordable price.

The HP 15s Ryzen 5000 is offers smooth performance and ample features for video creators. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and Radeon graphics, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and vibrant visuals. Its 15.6” FHD anti-glare display provides sharp clarity, perfect for video editing. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers reliable speed and storage for your projects. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is ready for both work and creativity.

Specifications of HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores, 12 threads).

Graphics: AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics.

Display: 15.6” FHD, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness.

Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable at 2.21 kg Integrated graphics may limit advanced tasks Long battery life with fast charging Not suitable for gaming Pre-loaded MS Office 2021 Average speaker quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the laptop provides good value and suits work and play, but opinions vary on heating, display, speed, build, and battery.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines power, portability, and eco-friendliness, ideal for video editing tasks.

The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is designed for business professionals who value performance and portability. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and fast performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers immersive visuals, while its lightweight design (1.69kg) makes it easy to carry. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and McAfee LiveSafe for security, this laptop is perfect for professionals who need reliability and efficiency.

Specifications of Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080)

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Weight: 1.69kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable design Limited to 8GB RAM by default FHD display for clear visuals Integrated graphics only Pre-installed Windows 11 and McAfee No dedicated GPU for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this laptop for video editing is reliable and durable and has good value, but opinions vary on heat, functionality, quality, performance, and display.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a balance of performance, portability, and business-centric features.

The Apple MacBook Air (M1 chip) combines power and elegance in a lightweight design. With an 8-core M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it delivers professional-grade performance while staying energy-efficient. The 13.3-inch Retina display brings vibrant colours and sharp details, perfect for work or entertainment. Its 18-hour battery life ensures all-day productivity. The backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and seamless integration with iPhone/iPad make it a versatile choice for professionals and students.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU

Display: 13.3-inch Retina Display

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful M1 chip for seamless multitasking Limited to 8GB RAM Stunning Retina display with vibrant colours No option to upgrade storage post-purchase Exceptional battery life (up to 18 hours) Fewer ports compared to other laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the MacBook Air M1 offers great value with a premium build, flawless performance, and excellent all-day battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unmatched performance, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (13th Gen Intel Core i7) is designed for speed, efficiency, and portability. Featuring a 15-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits brightness, it delivers stunning visuals while protecting your eyes with TUV Low Blue Light certification. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage (expandable to 1TB), it ensures seamless multitasking and quick boot-ups. Its lightweight (1.62 kg) design, Dolby Audio speakers, and 8-hour battery life make it ideal for work and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H, 2.4 GHz to 4.9 GHz

Display: 15" FHD IPS, 300 nits brightness

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (expandable to 1TB)

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours with rapid charge support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel Core i7 processor Limited battery life (up to 8 hours only) Lightweight and portable design (1.62 kg) No discrete graphics card for gaming Eye-friendly TUV-certified display Integrated graphics may limit video editing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for video editing for quality, speed, and value, ideal for office use, but opinions vary on battery, display, sound, and build.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium performance, excellent visuals, and smart features in a lightweight design.

Also read:Best gaming laptops under ₹60000: Explore the top 9 picks for high performance and speed

The HP 15s combines powerful performance and sleek design, making it one of the best laptops for video editing, working and entertainment. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display offers stunning visuals, complemented by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. With 512GB SSD storage, pre-installed Windows 11, and MS Office 2021, it’s ready for productivity. The lightweight build (1.69 kg) and up to 7.5-hour battery life enhance portability.

Specifications of HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U (10-core, 12 threads)

Display: 15.6” FHD anti-glare micro-edge screen

Memory and Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 7.5 hours with HP Fast Charge support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient multitasking with 16GB RAM Limited battery life for heavy users Sustainable build with recycled materials Integrated graphics limits gaming Lightweight and sleek design (1.69 kg) Wi-Fi 6 not available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this laptop excels in performance, functionality, and value, ideal for students and work. Opinions vary on battery, build, and display.

Why choose this laptop?

With its powerful specs, elegant design, and eco-friendly features, the HP 15s is a great choice for professionals and students seeking performance, style, and sustainability.

Also read: Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2024: Top 7 picks from leading laptop brands for efficient working and gaming needs

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers dependable performance and value, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this thin and light laptop ensures smooth multitasking with 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 16GB) and fast 512GB SSD storage. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display delivers clear visuals, while its lightweight design (1.63 kg) ensures portability. Pre-installed Windows 11 and Office 2021 make it ready for productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads)

Display: 15.6” FHD anti-glare with 250 nits brightness

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours, with Rapid Charge support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight (1.63 kg) and sleek design Non-backlit keyboard Pre-loaded Office 2021 and 3-month Game Pass TN display lacks wide viewing angles Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity for modern use Limited battery life for power users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The laptop offers great value for money with fast performance, but opinions vary on battery life, display, and sound quality.

Why choose this laptop?

This laptop combines affordability with essential features, making it a great choice for those seeking a reliable, budget-friendly device for work, study, or entertainment.

The Acer Aspire Lite is perfect for students and professionals and blends performance, portability and ease of use. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The 15.6” Full HD IPS display offers crisp visuals, while the backlit keyboard adds convenience. Pre-installed Windows 11 Home and MS Office to streamline productivity. At 1.7kg, this lightweight laptop is your go-to for work or entertainment.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H, up to 4.4GHz, 8 cores, 12 threads

Display: 15.6” Full HD IPS with narrow bezels

Memory and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

Battery Life: 51Wh battery with 90W fast charger

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight design (1.7kg) Integrated graphics limit gaming Full HD IPS display with vivid colours No advanced cooling system Backlit keyboard and numeric keypad

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the laptop offers great value with strong performance and stylish design, but sound, battery life, and build quality receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this laptop?

It’s a versatile laptop with premium features, making it an excellent choice for multitasking, productivity, and light entertainment at a budget-friendly price.

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a premium laptop crafted for seamless multitasking and immersive visuals. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers superior performance for gaming, designing, and content creation. Its 16” WUXGA display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures crisp and vibrant visuals. With a lightweight design, 16GB RAM, and fast-charging 50WHr battery, this laptop offers a perfect balance of performance and portability.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H, up to 4.5GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM)

Display: 16" WUXGA, 144Hz, 300 nits brightness

Battery: 50WHr with fast charging (0-50% in 30 minutes)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful i5-12500H processor Moderate battery life for heavy tasks Vibrant WUXGA display with 144Hz Slightly heavier at 1.8kg Fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) Limited upgradability options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop for editing videos great in display and performance. But opinions vary on build, battery, heat, sound, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines power, vibrant visuals, and portability, ideal for creators and gamers alike.

Also read:10 best laptops under ₹60,000: Here are top picks for you

The HP Victus fb0106AX is designed for gamers and professionals who demand power and precision. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and a 15.6” FHD micro-edge display with a 144Hz refresh rate, this laptop delivers seamless gaming and multitasking performance. Enhanced cooling keeps it running efficiently during intense sessions. With 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and preloaded Windows 11 and MS Office, it's a versatile companion for work and play.

Specifications of HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 6-core, 12-thread

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB VRAM

Display: 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, 9ms response time

Battery: 52.5Wh, fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 processor for gaming Heavier at 2.37 kg Smooth visuals with 144Hz refresh rate Battery life could be better Preloaded Windows 11 and MS Office Limited colour options (Performance Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the laptop delivers strong performance, great graphics, and sleek design, ideal for gaming, but opinions vary on heat and build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers outstanding gaming and multitasking performance with top-notch visuals and durability.

What is the difference between a gaming laptop and laptop for video editing

A gaming laptop prioritises high refresh rate displays, powerful GPUs, and fast processors for smooth gameplay, often including RGB keyboards and advanced cooling. Laptops for video editing focus on colour-accurate displays, larger RAM, and CPUs with multiple cores for rendering and multitasking. While both require robust performance, video editing laptops emphasise storage and professional-grade GPUs for tasks like 4K video processing, while gaming laptops cater more to immersive visuals and speed.

What features should I look for in a laptop for video editing?

When choosing a laptop for video editing, prioritise a powerful multi-core processor (like Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9) for fast rendering. Look for at least 16GB RAM, upgradeable to 32GB for smooth multitasking. A dedicated GPU, such as NVIDIA RTX series, is essential for handling high-resolution videos. Opt for a colour-accurate display with high resolution (preferably 4K) and wide colour gamut. Ensure ample storage with an SSD for faster file access and transfers.

How important is storage for video editing?

Storage is very important for video editing. A laptop with at least a 512GB SSD will speed up load times and workflow. For large video projects, consider a laptop with 1TB SSD or use external drives. SSDs are faster than HDDs and can significantly improve your editing experience.

Which one is better for video editing: Windows or Mac?

Both Windows and Mac laptops are great for video editing, but they cater to different needs. Windows laptops offer better affordability and customisation options, and support a variety of editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, making them ideal for those on a budget or with specific needs. MacBooks, known for their premium build, reliability, and colour accuracy, excel in professional video editing. They are particularly popular for Final Cut Pro, a high-performance editing tool exclusive to Apple. The choice between Windows and Mac depends on your software preferences, budget, and specific editing requirements.

Best value for money laptop for video editing

The HP 15s Ryzen 5000 offers excellent value for money as a video editing laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 16GB RAM, it provides smooth multitasking performance, while the 512GB SSD ensures quick access to large files. The 15.6” FHD anti-glare display offers clarity and colour accuracy for precise editing, though it's not as bright as high-end models. With long battery life, fast charging, and pre-loaded Windows 11 and MS Office, it offers a balanced mix of performance and portability at an affordable price, making it ideal for video editors on a budget.

Best overall laptop for video editing



The Dell G15-5530 is an excellent choice for video editing, combining power, performance, and style. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, ensuring smooth video editing and rendering. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, multitasking and managing large video files becomes effortless. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers crisp visuals. Although it's on the heavier side, it provides unmatched performance for video creators, making it an ideal laptop for editing and content creation on the go.

Factors to consider while buying laptop for video editing

When buying a laptop for video editing, consider the following factors:

Processor (CPU): A powerful multi-core processor (Intel i7/Ryzen 7 or better) ensures smooth video rendering and multitasking.

Graphics Card (GPU): A dedicated GPU (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon) is crucial for rendering and handling intensive video tasks.

RAM: At least 16GB of RAM is recommended for smooth multitasking and efficient video editing performance.

Storage: SSDs (at least 512GB) offer faster read/write speeds, crucial for handling large video files.

Display: Look for a high-resolution (FHD or better) display with accurate colour reproduction and an anti-glare feature.

Battery Life: Consider long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted work, especially when editing on the go.

Ports and Connectivity: Ensure sufficient USB ports, HDMI, and SD card slots for connecting peripherals and external storage devices.

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh: Top 8 picks from the biggest laptop brands like Dell, HP and many more

Top 3 features of the best laptop for video editing

Laptop for video editing Processor Display Battery life Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Core i5 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX (up to 4.6 GHz) 15.6” FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits brightness Average battery life HP 15s Ryzen 5000 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores, 12 threads) 15.6” FHD, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness Up to 9 hours Dell Vostro 15 3520 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Average battery life Apple MacBook Air Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU 13.3-inch Retina Display Up to 18 hours Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen 13th Gen Intel Core i7 15-inch FHD IPS, 300 nits brightness Upto 8 Hours HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Intel Core i5-1235U (10-core, 12 threads) 15.6” FHD anti-glare micro-edge screen Up to 7.5 hours Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads) 15.6” FHD anti-glare with 250 nits brightness Up to 5 hours Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (8 cores, 12 threads) 15.6” Full HD IPS with narrow bezels 51Wh battery with 90W fast charger ASUS Vivobook 16X Intel Core i5-12500H (up to 4.5GHz) 16” WUXGA, 144Hz, 300 nits brightness 50WHr battery with fast charging HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6” FHD with 144Hz refresh rate Up to 6 hours

Similar articles for you

Best laptops in India 2024: Check out the top 10 durable options from brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more

Best gaming laptops under ₹40000: Top 6 picks for powerful performance and smooth gameplay without breaking the bank



Best 16GB RAM laptops: 8 laptops that are sure to provide you efficient storage and productivity



Check out best gaming laptops under ₹50,000 with exceptional performance

FAQs on laptops for video editing Do I need a dedicated graphics card for video editing? Yes, a dedicated graphics card is highly recommended for smooth video rendering, editing, and working with high-resolution footage. It enhances performance in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro.

Is an SSD better than an HDD for video editing? Yes, an SSD is much faster than an HDD, which significantly improves video file loading, software performance, and multitasking, making it essential for video editing.

How important is battery life for a video editing laptop? Battery life is less critical for video editing, as heavy tasks often require plugging into a power source. However, a laptop with 5-8 hours of battery life is ideal for light editing or on-the-go work.

Can I use a laptop for professional video editing? Yes, many high-end laptops are capable of professional video editing. Look for laptops with powerful processors, a dedicated GPU, ample RAM, and a high-quality display to handle demanding video projects.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.