Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking

Building a modular kitchen means thinking smart, and that includes picking an oven that fits both your cooking habits and your space. Today’s ovens do more than just bake or reheat. Some let you grill, ferment, steam clean or even prep everyday meals with built-in settings. Best ovens for modular kitchens offer innovation at your fingertips.

For those who enjoy trying new recipes or prefer a clean setup without too many buttons and guesswork, these ovens can really help. With features like auto cook menus, stainless steel interiors and preset options for Indian dishes, they’re made to suit how we cook at home.

This guide brings together the best ovens for modular kitchen setups that keep things simple and useful right from the start so just plug in and cook your favourite dish.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 21 litre Convection microwave oven is one of the top picks among best ovens for modular kitchen setups with smaller spaces. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the convection mode helps cook food evenly.

This oven includes several smart features such as auto cook menus tailored to Indian cuisine, a tandoor function for roasting, and a steam clean option that makes maintenance easier. The quartz heater helps deliver quick and even heating.

Specifications Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Microwave Auto Cook Menus Indian recipes, Healthplus menu Power Consumption ‎1150 Watts Special Features Programmable, Auto_cook, Defrost, Interior_light, Timer, Turntable, Control_panel_lock, Self-cleaning Wattage 1860 Watts Reasons to buy Suitable 21 L size fits well in modular kitchens Includes Indian-specific cooking options like tandoor and paneer/curd Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity might not suit large families Some users find the control panel slightly complex Click Here to Buy LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the range of Indian recipes and quick cooking, with many praising its ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

It fits well in smaller modular kitchens while handling diverse Indian cooking needs.

Loading Suggestions...

For anyone setting up a modular kitchen, this Samsung 28 litre convection microwave ranks among the best ovens for modular kitchen spaces designed to fit larger cooking needs. With its spacious cavity and multiple cooking modes, it suits family meals and traditional recipes with ease.

Backed by a 10 year warranty on the magnetron, this oven combines useful features like convection, grilling, and microwave modes, making it a reliable partner in your modular kitchen cooking journey.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Heating Method Grill, Microwave, Convection Special Features ‎Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock, Turntable, Racks, Eco Mode Cavity Material Ceramic enamel Wattage 900 Watts Reasons to buy Large 28 L capacity for family meals Curd-making function tailored for Indian kitchens Reasons to avoid Takes up more counter space Some users find the preset menus limited Click Here to Buy Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the curd making feature and durable cavity but note a slight learning curve.

Why choose this product?

The long warranty and easy clean cavity give confidence for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

This IFB 30 litre convection microwave is one of the best ovens for modular kitchen setups that need larger capacity and versatile cooking options. Its spacious cavity handles family meals and traditional dishes, with convection and grill modes for flexible cooking.

Equipped with Indian recipe presets and a steam clean feature, it makes cooking and cleanup simpler, fitting perfectly into everyday modular kitchen life.

Specifications Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Microwave Auto Cook Menus Indian recipes Cavity Material Stainless steel Annual Energy Consumption ‎1400 Watts Special Features ‎Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook/Quick start, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus Reasons to buy Indian auto cook menus simplify meal preparation Steam clean feature reduces manual cleaning Reasons to avoid Requires sufficient countertop space Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its spacious cavity and helpful Indian cooking presets.

Why choose this product?

It offers a roomy cooking space ideal for family meals.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 23 litre convection microwave fits well among the best ovens designed for modular kitchen setups that need balanced space and smart heating. Its 360 degree heat wrap technology ensures even cooking, while the magic grill adds crispness without extra oil, making meal prep simple and tasty.

This oven also offers multiple auto cook menus and a user friendly interface that suits everyday cooking needs in a modular kitchen environment.

Specifications Heating Technology 360° Heat Wrap Grill Type Magic Grill Auto Cook Menus Multiple presets Energy Consumption 800 Watts Special Features Auto cook Reasons to buy Even cooking with 360° heat wrap technology Magic grill for healthier grilling options Multiple auto cook menus for quick meals Reasons to avoid Learning curve for grill functions Click Here to Buy Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the even cooking and easy-to-use grill feature.

Why choose this product?

It delivers consistent cooking with 360 degree heat wrap and offers healthier grilling with the magic grill.

Loading Suggestions...

For those looking to add a reliable cooking partner to their modular kitchen, the Bosch Series 4 microwave stands among the best ovens designed for such spaces. It offers a generous capacity and simple controls, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.

The stainless steel interior ensures durability and easy cleaning, while features like multiple power levels and preset menus support everyday cooking needs without complicating the process.

Specifications Power Levels 5 Control Type Mechanical dial Special Features Programmable Power Consumption 900 Watts (microwave) Capacity 25 Litres Reasons to buy Easy-to-use mechanical controls Suitable size for modular kitchens Reasons to avoid No convection or grilling functions Basic features compared to advanced models Click Here to Buy Bosch Series 4 BEL550MS0I Stainless Steel Microwave Oven (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it straightforward and reliable for daily microwave use.

Why choose this product?

It’s a no fuss option with solid build and a size that fits modular kitchen setups.

Loading Suggestions...

If your cooking includes grilling, baking, and experimenting with Indian recipes, this Godrej convection microwave can do a bit of everything. With 375 insta cook menus and dual grill tech, it handles roasts, snacks, and full meals without making you scroll through long manuals. It's a solid pick in the list of best ovens for modular kitchen setups that demand versatility and capacity.

Its stainless steel cavity makes cleaning easier, and the motorised rotisserie is a plus if tikkas and kebabs are your weekend thing.

Specifications Capacity 30 Litres Cooking Types Convection, Grill, Microwave Menus 375 Instacook presets Grill Dual Grill Technology Cavity Stainless steel Control Tactile buttons with LED display Reasons to buy Large preset menu for Indian cooking Dual grill and rotisserie for grill lovers Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky on smaller counters Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its wide range of Indian menus and ease of grilling.

Why choose this product?

It handles daily meals with ease and adds grilling power for bigger cooking needs.

Loading Suggestions...

This Morphy Richards 23 litre convection microwave adds more than just heating to your kitchen. With an in-built air fryer and dehydrator, it gives you more cooking options without needing extra appliances. For homes looking to combine features without clutter, it’s a handy fit and sits well on any shortlist of the best ovens for modular kitchen use.

With 220 auto cook menus and a black mirror finish, it brings both cooking flexibility and a clean, simple look to your counter.

Specifications Capacity 23 Litres Extra Features Air Fryer, Dehydrator Auto Cook Menus 220 Control Panel Touch + Jog Dial Display LED Special Features Auto Cook, Defrost Reasons to buy Air fryer and dehydrator built in 220 auto-cook recipes cover wide variety Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large families Click Here to Buy Morphy Richards Air 23Cgad Convection Microwave Oven for Kitchen, with in-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator|23 Litre with 220 Autocook Menu,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its multi-use features and ease of cooking without oil.

Why choose this product?

It combines air frying, baking, and heating in one, saving space and adding variety.

Loading Suggestions...

With Wi-Fi connectivity and scan to cook, this LG 32 litre microwave oven blends smart cooking with everyday use. It includes charcoal convection, motorised rotisserie and recipes aimed at heart health — all aimed at daily cooking that doesn’t overcomplicate the process. For anyone building a connected kitchen, it deserves a top spot in lists of best ovens for modular kitchen plans.

The added ghee and milk pasteurisation modes make traditional cooking easier, especially for households that rely on Indian dishes regularly.

Specifications Capacity 32 Litres Cooking Type Charcoal Convection + Grill Smart Features Wi-Fi + Scan to Cook Health Focus Diet Fry, Heart-Friendly Recipes Extras 360° Rotisserie, Pasteurize Milk, Ghee Mode Display LED with Tact Button Control Reasons to buy Scan to Cook helps with quick prep Heart-friendly and diet options included Charcoal cooking gives better taste and texture Reasons to avoid Large size may not suit compact setups Wi-Fi features may be underused by non-tech users Click Here to Buy LG 32 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN326UIW, Black - Regal Pattern, Heart Friendly Recipes, Pasteurized Milk, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and Indian cooking modes.

Why choose this product?

It supports Indian home recipes with convenience and healthier choices.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for smaller kitchens or nuclear families, the IFB 20 litre oven keeps things clear and simple. It features convection cooking, grill mode, and a starter kit which gives you enough to try out most daily dishes. The auto cook menu and multi stage cooking are useful for those who prefer setting once and letting the oven handle the rest.

For modular kitchen setups with tighter space, this model checks off the needs without overdoing it. It stands among the best ovens for modular kitchen spaces that do not demand large capacities.

Specifications Auto Cook Settings 24 Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Microwave Special Features Auto Cook, Anti Bacterial Cavity, Self-Cleaning, Timer, Turntable, Overheating Protection, 24 Standard Menus Finish Type Polished Capacity 20 Litres Reasons to buy Suitable for small kitchens Stainless steel cavity for better heating Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large families Fewer auto cook settings than higher-end models Click Here to Buy IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy-to-use features and clean design for smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Good entry level pick among best ovens for modular kitchen use.

Loading Suggestions...

Blending tech with daily needs, this LG 28 litre microwave is built for those who want simple cooking with a smart twist. The charcoal convection and 360° motorised rotisserie help bring out deep flavours, while features like heart-friendly recipes, diet fry, and ghee modes cater to home style cooking without too much guesswork.

It slots right into kitchens looking for smarter choices, making it one of the best ovens for modular kitchen homes that prefer no-frills use with a touch of smart.

Specifications Wi-Fi feature Scan to Cook makes smart cooking easier Heating tech Charcoal convection for deeper flavour Rotisserie 360° motorised, useful for roasting and grilling Health presets Heart-friendly, diet fry, and ghee modes Controls Auto menus suited for Indian cooking Reasons to buy Scan to Cook simplifies recipe selection Useful features for Indian cooking Charcoal heating for deeper flavour Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi features may go unused for basic needs Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They like the Indian cooking support and how evenly it cooks.

Why choose this product?

It fits modular kitchens that want ease with smarter use.

Why should I choose a convection oven for my modular kitchen?

Cooks food evenly by circulating hot air

Reduces cooking time compared to conventional ovens

Perfect for baking, roasting, and grilling various dishes

Helps retain moisture for juicier results

What are the advantages of having a built-in oven in a modular kitchen?

Saves countertop space for a cleaner look

Integrates seamlessly with cabinetry for a unified design

Easy to access and use without bending or lifting heavy cookware

Often comes with advanced features tailored for small spaces

How does a microwave convection oven benefit modular kitchen setups?

It combines microwave and convection cooking to save space and add versatility. Ideal for compact modular kitchens, it handles baking, grilling, and microwaving all in one. This simplifies cooking and reduces the need for multiple appliances.

What makes Wi-Fi enabled ovens useful in a modular kitchen?

Wi-Fi ovens let you control cooking from your phone, adding convenience. You can adjust settings and get alerts remotely, saving time. This helps keep cooking smooth even when multitasking or away from the kitchen.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best oven for a modular kitchen:

Size and capacity: Choose an oven that fits your kitchen space and matches your cooking needs. Too big or too small can cause problems.

Choose an oven that fits your kitchen space and matches your cooking needs. Too big or too small can cause problems. Cooking modes: Look for ovens that offer multiple cooking options like convection, grill, and microwave to handle different recipes.

Look for ovens that offer multiple cooking options like convection, grill, and microwave to handle different recipes. Ease of use: Simple controls and clear displays make cooking less stressful and more enjoyable.

Simple controls and clear displays make cooking less stressful and more enjoyable. Cleaning features: Ovens with easy-clean or self-clean options save time and effort in maintenance.

Ovens with easy-clean or self-clean options save time and effort in maintenance. Energy use: Check for ovens that use power wisely to keep electricity bills in check.

Check for ovens that use power wisely to keep electricity bills in check. Safety features: Auto shut-off and child lock options help keep your kitchen safe.

Auto shut-off and child lock options help keep your kitchen safe. Additional features: Extras like preset menus, Wi-Fi control, or rotisserie can add convenience depending on your lifestyle.

Top 3 features of the best ovens for modular kitchen:

Best Ovens for Modular Kitchen Cooking Functions Smart Features Special Features LG 21L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Defrost, Reheat Auto Cook, Steam Clean Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd Mode, Stainless Steel Cavity Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Bake, Ferment Curd Making, Auto Cook Indian Recipes, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Child Lock IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Reheat, Defrost Auto Cook, Steam Clean Keep Warm, Multi-Stage Cooking, Starter Kit Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Bake Auto Cook 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Black Mirror Finish Bosch Series 4 Microwave Oven Grill, Bake, Defrost Touch Control Panel Stainless Steel Build, Timer, Large Turntable Godrej 30L Convection Microwave with Rotisserie Convection, Grill, Bake Auto Cook Dual Grill, 375 Insta Cook Menus, Motorised Rotisserie Morphy Richards 23L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Bake, Air Fry Dehydrator, Auto Cook Built-in Air Fryer, 220 Auto Cook Menus, Black Finish LG 32L Microwave Oven (Wi-Fi Enabled) Convection, Grill, Bake Wi-Fi, Scan to Cook Heart-Friendly Recipes, Pasteurize Milk, Diet Fry, Charcoal Heating IFB 20L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill, Defrost Auto Cook, Steam Clean Starter Kit, Child Lock, Multi-Stage Cooking LG 28L Microwave Oven (Wi-Fi Enabled) Convection, Grill, Bake Wi-Fi, Scan to Cook Diet Fry, Ghee Mode, Charcoal Convection, Heart-Healthy Recipes

Similar stories for you:

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

Best convection microwave oven options: Why LG isn't your only top choice for the best kitchen appliance

FAQs on the best ovens for modular kitchen What type of oven is best for a modular kitchen? Convection ovens are popular for their even cooking and space-saving design.

Are Wi-Fi enabled ovens worth it? Yes, they offer remote control and convenient cooking options.

How much capacity do I need in a modular kitchen oven? A 20 to 30 litre capacity usually suits most family cooking needs.

Is energy consumption high in convection ovens? Most modern ovens are designed to be energy-conscious and efficient.

Can I cook Indian dishes easily in these ovens? Many ovens come with preset menus specifically for Indian recipes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.