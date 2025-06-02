Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jun 02, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Best ovens for modular kitchen fuse sleek tech and smart features, auto menus, convection power, and easy clean up to make cooking a joy, not a chore.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Top modular kitchen oven

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Curd making microwave

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Family size microwave

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Auto cook menus oven

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Preset menu microwave

Bosch Series 4 BEL550MS0I Stainless Steel Microwave Oven (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,950

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best convection oven

Morphy Richards Air 23Cgad Convection Microwave Oven for Kitchen, with in-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator|23 Litre with 220 Autocook Menu,Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best Wi-Fi microwave

LG 32 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN326UIW, Black - Regal Pattern, Heart Friendly Recipes, Pasteurized Milk, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹11,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Building a modular kitchen means thinking smart, and that includes picking an oven that fits both your cooking habits and your space. Today’s ovens do more than just bake or reheat. Some let you grill, ferment, steam clean or even prep everyday meals with built-in settings.

Best ovens for modular kitchens offer innovation at your fingertips.
Best ovens for modular kitchens offer innovation at your fingertips.

For those who enjoy trying new recipes or prefer a clean setup without too many buttons and guesswork, these ovens can really help. With features like auto cook menus, stainless steel interiors and preset options for Indian dishes, they’re made to suit how we cook at home. 

This guide brings together the best ovens for modular kitchen setups that keep things simple and useful right from the start so just plug in and cook your favourite dish.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 21 litre Convection microwave oven is one of the top picks among best ovens for modular kitchen setups with smaller spaces. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the convection mode helps cook food evenly.

This oven includes several smart features such as auto cook menus tailored to Indian cuisine, a tandoor function for roasting, and a steam clean option that makes maintenance easier. The quartz heater helps deliver quick and even heating.

Specifications

Cooking Modes
Convection, Grill, Microwave
Auto Cook Menus
Indian recipes, Healthplus menu
Power Consumption
‎1150 Watts
Special Features
Programmable, Auto_cook, Defrost, Interior_light, Timer, Turntable, Control_panel_lock, Self-cleaning
Wattage
1860 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Suitable 21 L size fits well in modular kitchens

affiliate-tick

Includes Indian-specific cooking options like tandoor and paneer/curd

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity might not suit large families

affiliate-cross

Some users find the control panel slightly complex

Click Here to Buy

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the range of Indian recipes and quick cooking, with many praising its ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

It fits well in smaller modular kitchens while handling diverse Indian cooking needs.

Loading Suggestions...

For anyone setting up a modular kitchen, this Samsung 28 litre convection microwave ranks among the best ovens for modular kitchen spaces designed to fit larger cooking needs. With its spacious cavity and multiple cooking modes, it suits family meals and traditional recipes with ease.

Backed by a 10 year warranty on the magnetron, this oven combines useful features like convection, grilling, and microwave modes, making it a reliable partner in your modular kitchen cooking journey.

Specifications

Capacity
28 litres
Heating Method
Grill, Microwave, Convection
Special Features
‎Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock, Turntable, Racks, Eco Mode
Cavity Material
Ceramic enamel
Wattage
900 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large 28 L capacity for family meals

affiliate-tick

Curd-making function tailored for Indian kitchens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Takes up more counter space

affiliate-cross

Some users find the preset menus limited

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the curd making feature and durable cavity but note a slight learning curve.

Why choose this product?

The long warranty and easy clean cavity give confidence for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

This IFB 30 litre convection microwave is one of the best ovens for modular kitchen setups that need larger capacity and versatile cooking options. Its spacious cavity handles family meals and traditional dishes, with convection and grill modes for flexible cooking.

Equipped with Indian recipe presets and a steam clean feature, it makes cooking and cleanup simpler, fitting perfectly into everyday modular kitchen life.

Specifications

Cooking Modes
Convection, Grill, Microwave
Auto Cook Menus
Indian recipes
Cavity Material
Stainless steel
Annual Energy Consumption
‎1400 Watts
Special Features
‎Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook/Quick start, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Indian auto cook menus simplify meal preparation

affiliate-tick

Steam clean feature reduces manual cleaning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires sufficient countertop space

Click Here to Buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its spacious cavity and helpful Indian cooking presets.

Why choose this product?

It offers a roomy cooking space ideal for family meals.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 23 litre convection microwave fits well among the best ovens designed for modular kitchen setups that need balanced space and smart heating. Its 360 degree heat wrap technology ensures even cooking, while the magic grill adds crispness without extra oil, making meal prep simple and tasty.

This oven also offers multiple auto cook menus and a user friendly interface that suits everyday cooking needs in a modular kitchen environment.

Specifications

Heating Technology
360° Heat Wrap
Grill Type
Magic Grill
Auto Cook Menus
Multiple presets
Energy Consumption
800 Watts
Special Features
Auto cook

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Even cooking with 360° heat wrap technology

affiliate-tick

Magic grill for healthier grilling options

affiliate-tick

Multiple auto cook menus for quick meals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Learning curve for grill functions

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the even cooking and easy-to-use grill feature.

Why choose this product?

It delivers consistent cooking with 360 degree heat wrap and offers healthier grilling with the magic grill.

Loading Suggestions...

For those looking to add a reliable cooking partner to their modular kitchen, the Bosch Series 4 microwave stands among the best ovens designed for such spaces. It offers a generous capacity and simple controls, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.

The stainless steel interior ensures durability and easy cleaning, while features like multiple power levels and preset menus support everyday cooking needs without complicating the process.

Specifications

Power Levels
5
Control Type
Mechanical dial
Special Features
Programmable
Power Consumption
900 Watts (microwave)
Capacity
25 Litres

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy-to-use mechanical controls

affiliate-tick

Suitable size for modular kitchens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No convection or grilling functions

affiliate-cross

Basic features compared to advanced models

Click Here to Buy

Bosch Series 4 BEL550MS0I Stainless Steel Microwave Oven (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it straightforward and reliable for daily microwave use.

Why choose this product?

It’s a no fuss option with solid build and a size that fits modular kitchen setups.

Loading Suggestions...

If your cooking includes grilling, baking, and experimenting with Indian recipes, this Godrej convection microwave can do a bit of everything. With 375 insta cook menus and dual grill tech, it handles roasts, snacks, and full meals without making you scroll through long manuals. It's a solid pick in the list of best ovens for modular kitchen setups that demand versatility and capacity.

Its stainless steel cavity makes cleaning easier, and the motorised rotisserie is a plus if tikkas and kebabs are your weekend thing.

Specifications

Capacity
30 Litres
Cooking Types
Convection, Grill, Microwave
Menus
375 Instacook presets
Grill
Dual Grill Technology
Cavity
Stainless steel
Control
Tactile buttons with LED display

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large preset menu for Indian cooking

affiliate-tick

Dual grill and rotisserie for grill lovers

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky on smaller counters

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its wide range of Indian menus and ease of grilling.

Why choose this product?

It handles daily meals with ease and adds grilling power for bigger cooking needs.

Loading Suggestions...

This Morphy Richards 23 litre convection microwave adds more than just heating to your kitchen. With an in-built air fryer and dehydrator, it gives you more cooking options without needing extra appliances. For homes looking to combine features without clutter, it’s a handy fit and sits well on any shortlist of the best ovens for modular kitchen use.

With 220 auto cook menus and a black mirror finish, it brings both cooking flexibility and a clean, simple look to your counter.

Specifications

Capacity
23 Litres
Extra Features
Air Fryer, Dehydrator
Auto Cook Menus
220
Control Panel
Touch + Jog Dial
Display
LED
Special Features
Auto Cook, Defrost

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Air fryer and dehydrator built in

affiliate-tick

220 auto-cook recipes cover wide variety

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for large families

Click Here to Buy

Morphy Richards Air 23Cgad Convection Microwave Oven for Kitchen, with in-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator|23 Litre with 220 Autocook Menu,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its multi-use features and ease of cooking without oil.

Why choose this product?

It combines air frying, baking, and heating in one, saving space and adding variety.

Loading Suggestions...

With Wi-Fi connectivity and scan to cook, this LG 32 litre microwave oven blends smart cooking with everyday use. It includes charcoal convection, motorised rotisserie and recipes aimed at heart health — all aimed at daily cooking that doesn’t overcomplicate the process. For anyone building a connected kitchen, it deserves a top spot in lists of best ovens for modular kitchen plans.

The added ghee and milk pasteurisation modes make traditional cooking easier, especially for households that rely on Indian dishes regularly.

Specifications

Capacity
32 Litres
Cooking Type
Charcoal Convection + Grill
Smart Features
Wi-Fi + Scan to Cook
Health Focus
Diet Fry, Heart-Friendly Recipes
Extras
360° Rotisserie, Pasteurize Milk, Ghee Mode
Display
LED with Tact Button Control

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Scan to Cook helps with quick prep

affiliate-tick

Heart-friendly and diet options included

affiliate-tick

Charcoal cooking gives better taste and texture

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large size may not suit compact setups

affiliate-cross

Wi-Fi features may be underused by non-tech users

Click Here to Buy

LG 32 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN326UIW, Black - Regal Pattern, Heart Friendly Recipes, Pasteurized Milk, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and Indian cooking modes.

Why choose this product?

It supports Indian home recipes with convenience and healthier choices.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for smaller kitchens or nuclear families, the IFB 20 litre oven keeps things clear and simple. It features convection cooking, grill mode, and a starter kit which gives you enough to try out most daily dishes. The auto cook menu and multi stage cooking are useful for those who prefer setting once and letting the oven handle the rest.

For modular kitchen setups with tighter space, this model checks off the needs without overdoing it. It stands among the best ovens for modular kitchen spaces that do not demand large capacities.

Specifications

Auto Cook Settings
24
Cooking Modes
Convection, Grill, Microwave
Special Features
Auto Cook, Anti Bacterial Cavity, Self-Cleaning, Timer, Turntable, Overheating Protection, 24 Standard Menus
Finish Type
Polished
Capacity
20 Litres

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Suitable for small kitchens

affiliate-tick

Stainless steel cavity for better heating

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for large families

affiliate-cross

Fewer auto cook settings than higher-end models

Click Here to Buy

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy-to-use features and clean design for smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Good entry level pick among best ovens for modular kitchen use.

Loading Suggestions...

Blending tech with daily needs, this LG 28 litre microwave is built for those who want simple cooking with a smart twist. The charcoal convection and 360° motorised rotisserie help bring out deep flavours, while features like heart-friendly recipes, diet fry, and ghee modes cater to home style cooking without too much guesswork.

It slots right into kitchens looking for smarter choices, making it one of the best ovens for modular kitchen homes that prefer no-frills use with a touch of smart.

Specifications

Wi-Fi feature
Scan to Cook makes smart cooking easier
Heating tech
Charcoal convection for deeper flavour
Rotisserie
360° motorised, useful for roasting and grilling
Health presets
Heart-friendly, diet fry, and ghee modes
Controls
Auto menus suited for Indian cooking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Scan to Cook simplifies recipe selection

affiliate-tick

Useful features for Indian cooking

affiliate-tick

Charcoal heating for deeper flavour

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wi-Fi features may go unused for basic needs

Click Here to Buy

LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They like the Indian cooking support and how evenly it cooks.

Why choose this product?

It fits modular kitchens that want ease with smarter use.

Why should I choose a convection oven for my modular kitchen?

  • Cooks food evenly by circulating hot air
  • Reduces cooking time compared to conventional ovens
  • Perfect for baking, roasting, and grilling various dishes
  • Helps retain moisture for juicier results

What are the advantages of having a built-in oven in a modular kitchen?

  • Saves countertop space for a cleaner look
  • Integrates seamlessly with cabinetry for a unified design
  • Easy to access and use without bending or lifting heavy cookware
  • Often comes with advanced features tailored for small spaces

How does a microwave convection oven benefit modular kitchen setups?

It combines microwave and convection cooking to save space and add versatility. Ideal for compact modular kitchens, it handles baking, grilling, and microwaving all in one. This simplifies cooking and reduces the need for multiple appliances.

What makes Wi-Fi enabled ovens useful in a modular kitchen?

Wi-Fi ovens let you control cooking from your phone, adding convenience. You can adjust settings and get alerts remotely, saving time. This helps keep cooking smooth even when multitasking or away from the kitchen.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best oven for a modular kitchen:

  • Size and capacity: Choose an oven that fits your kitchen space and matches your cooking needs. Too big or too small can cause problems.
  • Cooking modes: Look for ovens that offer multiple cooking options like convection, grill, and microwave to handle different recipes.
  • Ease of use: Simple controls and clear displays make cooking less stressful and more enjoyable.
  • Cleaning features: Ovens with easy-clean or self-clean options save time and effort in maintenance.
  • Energy use: Check for ovens that use power wisely to keep electricity bills in check.
  • Safety features: Auto shut-off and child lock options help keep your kitchen safe.
  • Additional features: Extras like preset menus, Wi-Fi control, or rotisserie can add convenience depending on your lifestyle.

Top 3 features of the best ovens for modular kitchen:

Best Ovens for Modular KitchenCooking FunctionsSmart FeaturesSpecial Features
LG 21L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, Defrost, ReheatAuto Cook, Steam CleanTandoor Se, Paneer/Curd Mode, Stainless Steel Cavity
Samsung 28L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, Bake, FermentCurd Making, Auto CookIndian Recipes, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Child Lock
IFB 30L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, Reheat, DefrostAuto Cook, Steam CleanKeep Warm, Multi-Stage Cooking, Starter Kit
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, BakeAuto Cook360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Black Mirror Finish
Bosch Series 4 Microwave OvenGrill, Bake, DefrostTouch Control PanelStainless Steel Build, Timer, Large Turntable
Godrej 30L Convection Microwave with RotisserieConvection, Grill, BakeAuto CookDual Grill, 375 Insta Cook Menus, Motorised Rotisserie
Morphy Richards 23L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, Bake, Air FryDehydrator, Auto CookBuilt-in Air Fryer, 220 Auto Cook Menus, Black Finish
LG 32L Microwave Oven (Wi-Fi Enabled)Convection, Grill, BakeWi-Fi, Scan to CookHeart-Friendly Recipes, Pasteurize Milk, Diet Fry, Charcoal Heating
IFB 20L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Grill, DefrostAuto Cook, Steam CleanStarter Kit, Child Lock, Multi-Stage Cooking
LG 28L Microwave Oven (Wi-Fi Enabled)Convection, Grill, BakeWi-Fi, Scan to CookDiet Fry, Ghee Mode, Charcoal Convection, Heart-Healthy Recipes

Similar stories for you:

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

Best convection microwave oven options: Why LG isn't your only top choice for the best kitchen appliance

FAQs on the best ovens for modular kitchen

  • What type of oven is best for a modular kitchen?

    Convection ovens are popular for their even cooking and space-saving design.

  • Are Wi-Fi enabled ovens worth it?

    Yes, they offer remote control and convenient cooking options.

  • How much capacity do I need in a modular kitchen oven?

    A 20 to 30 litre capacity usually suits most family cooking needs.

  • Is energy consumption high in convection ovens?

    Most modern ovens are designed to be energy-conscious and efficient.

  • Can I cook Indian dishes easily in these ovens?

    Many ovens come with preset menus specifically for Indian recipes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On