Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Why Use a convection microwave oven for baking?

A convection microwave oven is great for baking because it cooks evenly with hot air, making food crisp/roasted on the outside and soft inside. It's quick, efficient, and saves space by combining a microwave and oven in one. Perfect for cookies, cakes, bread, and other baked treats.

Benefits of using a convection microwave oven for baking

Benefit Explanation Even Cooking Hot air circulates around the food, ensuring consistent baking results. Faster Baking Cooks faster than traditional ovens, saving time in the kitchen. Crisp Texture Achieves a crispy exterior, perfect for bread, cookies, and pastries. Multiple Functions Can microwave, bake, roast, and grill, making it a versatile kitchen appliance. Energy Efficient Uses less power compared to a full-sized oven, reducing energy consumption. Space-Saving Combines the features of a microwave and oven in one appliance, saving space. Small Batch Friendly Ideal for baking small batches without needing to heat a large oven. No Preheating Needed Reaches cooking temperature quickly, often without needing preheating.

Here are the top 3 things to bake in a convection microwave oven:

Cookies

Convection microwaves bake cookies evenly and quickly, giving them a crispy outside and a soft inside. They work well for both small and large batches.

Cakes

Perfect for baking cakes, the convection setting ensures an even rise and a well-browned surface. Ideal for quick desserts without using a large oven.

Pizza

Convection microwaves are excellent for baking pizza. The hot air circulation creates a crisp crust and melts the toppings evenly.

Essential convection microwave oven accessories

Silicone Baking Mats

Silicone baking mats are reusable, non-stick surfaces perfect for placing on trays. They prevent baked goods from sticking, making them essential for anyone who wants an easier cleanup and better results when baking in a convection microwave.

How to Use Who Can Use Place the mat on a baking tray before adding dough or batter. Home bakers who prefer reusable, eco-friendly, non-stick solutions. They can be used for baking cookies, pastries, or any item that may stick. Ideal for anyone wanting quicker cleanup and better baking outcomes.

Microwave-safe baking pans

Microwave-safe baking pans are specially designed to withstand the heat of convection microwaves. They ensure even heat distribution, making them essential for baking cakes, bread, or casseroles in the microwave without worrying about damage or uneven cooking.

How to Use Who Can Use Fill with batter or dough and place in the microwave to bake. Ensure it fits the oven’s cavity. Ideal for bakers who want to make cakes, bread, or baked dishes in their microwave oven. Great for any dish that requires even heating. Suitable for anyone looking to bake with microwave convenience.

Silicone cupcake liners

Silicone cupcake liners offer a reusable, non-stick way to bake cupcakes and muffins. They are flexible and heat-resistant, making them perfect for use in convection microwaves to ensure even baking and easy removal without sticking.

How to Use Who Can Use Fill liners with batter and place on a tray inside the microwave. Ideal for cupcake lovers and home bakers who enjoy easy cleanup. No need for greasing, and cupcakes come out smoothly. Great for anyone who wants easy-to-use, reusable baking accessories.

Parchment paper

Parchment paper is a disposable, heat-resistant sheet used to line baking trays. It prevents sticking and allows for easier cleanup. When baking in a convection microwave, it’s a handy tool to keep your trays and pans clean.

How to Use Who Can Use Place a sheet of parchment paper on a tray or pan before baking. Great for anyone baking cookies, pastries, or any item prone to sticking. Ensures easy removal of baked goods and simpler cleaning. Suitable for users wanting a quick, disposable option for non-stick baking.

Kitchen tongs

Kitchen tongs are essential for handling hot trays or baked goods safely from the microwave oven. They offer a firm grip and help prevent burns when removing food, especially when handling hot dishes or accessories after baking.

How to Use Who Can Use Use tongs to pick up and remove hot trays or food carefully. Ideal for all users who want to safely handle hot dishes. Provides a secure grip and prevents burns or dropped items. Suitable for anyone who handles hot food or trays after baking.

Oven mitts/gloves

Oven mitts or gloves are a must-have accessory for safely handling hot trays, dishes, or accessories when baking in a convection microwave. They provide protection from burns and heat, ensuring you can manage hot items without discomfort.

How to Use Who Can Use Wear mittens or gloves when removing hot trays or dishes from the oven to avoid burns. Perfect for anyone baking or handling hot items to ensure safe and comfortable use. Provides insulation from heat when handling hot surfaces. Suitable for all users, especially those handling hot cookware after baking.

Baking with convection microwave ovens: FAQs Do I need to adjust the baking time or temperature in a convection microwave? Yes, since convection microwaves cook faster than traditional ovens, you may need to reduce the temperature by about 10-20°C or shorten the baking time.

Can I use regular bakeware in a convection microwave oven? Not all bakeware is suitable. Use microwave-safe materials like glass, silicone, or ceramic. Metal pans are okay if only using the convection mode, not when microwaving.

Do I need to preheat the convection microwave before baking? It depends on the recipe. For most baked goods like cakes and cookies, preheating is recommended to ensure even cooking.

What types of foods can I bake in a convection microwave? You can bake a wide range of items like cakes, cookies, bread, and pastries. The convection mode ensures even browning and crisp textures.

How do I prevent baked goods from becoming dry or overcooked in a convection microwave? Keep an eye on the baking time, as convection microwaves cook faster. Using the correct temperature and checking for doneness early can help prevent drying out.

