Best round smartwatches: Top 10 models which blend classic style with cutting edge features

Looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t scream “tech gadget” at first glance? Round smartwatches are the perfect blend of classic looks and smart features. Whether you're heading to the office or out for a run, these watches offer both style and substance. In 2025, the options are better than ever, sleek designs, vibrant displays, powerful health tracking, and even Bluetooth calling right from your wrist. We’ve rounded up the 10 best round smartwatches that tick all the right boxes. So if you want something that looks like a watch but works like a mini assistant, you’re in the right place. Timeless round smartwatches that combine elegant design with the latest in wearable technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is a sophisticated smartwatch designed exclusively for Android users. It comes equipped with advanced blood pressure and ECG monitoring, allowing you to track your well‐being effortlessly. With contactless secure payments via Samsung Wallet and LTE connectivity, it offers complete freedom even when you leave your phone behind. Its enhanced sleep coaching and customisable heart rate zones further elevate your fitness experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE

Size: 43mm

Colour: Silver

Connectivity: LTE

Monitoring: BP and ECG

Payment: Samsung Wallet enabled

Compatibility: Android only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health monitoring with BP, ECG, and advanced sleep coaching. Limited to Android devices only. LTE connectivity allows phone‐free usage on the go. Premium pricing may not suit every budget.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smartwatch’s premium build, useful features, and ease of use. It’s good value for money, though some report battery and compatibility issues.

Why choose this product?

A feature-rich, stylish smartwatch with solid performance, but battery life and device compatibility may not meet everyone’s expectations.

The OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4 by Google and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset, delivering impressive performance and robust connectivity. It offers an ultra-responsive 1.43’’ AMOLED display with high brightness levels, ensuring clear visuals outdoors. With up to 100 hours of battery life in smart mode and 150+ sports modes, it caters superbly to fitness enthusiasts while offering dual frequency GPS for precise tracking during adventurous outings.

Specifications of OnePlus Watch 2R

OS: Wear OS 4 by Google

Chipset: Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual

Battery: Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode

Display: 1.43’’ AMOLED

Durability: 5 ATM & IP68 rated

Sports: 100+ sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast charging and extended battery life in smart and power saver modes. Heavy usage may reduce battery life significantly. Excellent display quality with high brightness and resolution. Some advanced tracking features may require deeper customisation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the watch’s quality, long battery life, and accurate health tracking. They enjoy the customisable watch faces and find it good value for money.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and reliable smartwatch with great battery life, accurate health features, and customisation options—making it a smart choice for everyday use.

The Amazfit Active Edge 46mm is a stylish, trend‐setting smartwatch designed for an active urban lifestyle. It features robust dual-colour design and resilient build quality. With built-in GPS supporting five satellite positioning systems and intelligent training features like Zepp Coach and strength exercise recognition, it is ideal for navigating cityscapes and workouts. The ultra-long 16-day battery ensures you spend less time charging and more time moving.

Specifications of Amazfit Active Edge 46mm

Size: 46mm

Battery: Ultra-long 16-day life

GPS: Built-in with 5 satellite systems

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Design: Dual-colour, urban rugged

Training: Zepp Coach & strength exercise recognition

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Remarkably long battery life minimising charging frequency. Limited to basic smartwatch functionalities beyond fitness tracking. Accurate GPS and intelligent training assistance for various workouts. Dual-colour design might not appeal to everyone’s style.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the watch’s battery life, design, and fitness features, finding it worth the price. Some mention mixed views on build quality and GPS accuracy.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, fitness-friendly watch with strong battery life and value, though accuracy and build concerns may affect some users’ experience.

The Fossil Gen 6 (44mm) smartwatch offers a blend of classic aesthetics with modern technology. Featuring an AMOLED screen, it delivers crisp visuals while the Snapdragon 4100+ Wear OS platform ensures smooth performance. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, the device streamlines daily tasks and notifications. Its adaptable battery modes extend usage over several days while maintaining a stylish, sophisticated look.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

Model: Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

Display: 1.28’’ AMOLED with 416x416 resolution

Platform: Snapdragon 4100+ Wear OS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC SE, WiFi

Assistant: Alexa & Google Assistant built-in

Battery: Smart battery modes with rapid charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design combined with robust Wear OS performance. Battery life may vary with extended smart features usage. Dual virtual assistant support enhances user convenience. Price may be on the higher side compared to similar devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the watch’s premium look and build, but many report poor battery life, limited functionality, and connectivity issues. Opinions on quality and value are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A stylish watch with a premium design, but short battery life and functional drawbacks may not justify its price for some users.

The Amazfit GTR 4 offers an impressive all-round experience with its 1.45” AMOLED display and extensive health tracking features including heart rate, sleep, stress, and SpO₂ monitoring. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth calls, music control and an integrated Alexa, alongside Zepp Aura sleep guidance. With 150+ sports modes and a lasting 12-day battery life, this smartwatch delivers a balanced mix of style and functionality.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 4

Display: 1.45” AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS & voice assistant

Battery: Up to 12 days

Sports: 150+ modes

Features: Zepp Aura, Bluetooth calls, music control, Alexa built-in

health: HR, sleep, SpO₂, stress monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health features combined with a long-lasting battery. The abundance of features may result in a steeper learning curve. Versatile functionality with built-in voice assistant and music control. Design may seem bulky for users preferring a minimalist style.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s design, crisp display, and long battery life. They value its smart features, calling, Alexa support, and extensive health and fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

A feature-packed smartwatch with great value, offering smart controls, excellent health tracking, and a sleek design with reliable performance.

The CrossBeats Everest 2.0 is built for rugged outdoor adventures with its robust design and always-on 1.43" True AMOLED display. It offers a bright screen with 850 nits for optimal outdoor visibility, and a powerful battery that can last up to 7 days active or 30 days on standby. With 100+ sports modes and essential health monitoring features, it caters superbly to adventurous individuals seeking both style and endurance.

Specifications of CrossBeats Everest 2.0

Display: 1.43" True AMOLED, 850 nits

Battery: 7 days active, 30 days standby

Sports: 100+ modes

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Design: Rugged with built-in flash light

Water resistance: IP68 rated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build and robust display ensure usability in extreme conditions. The rugged design may not be ideal for everyday formal wear. Versatile fitness modes and extended battery performance suit outdoor enthusiasts. Limited smart functionalities compared to standard smartwatch offerings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s stylish design, vibrant display, and battery life. It's seen as good value and easy to use, though views on fitness tracking vary.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, reliable smartwatch with solid features and user-friendly design, but fitness tracking accuracy may not meet all expectations.

The Noise Twist Round Dial smartwatch combines a trendy design with practical functionality. Featuring a vibrant 1.38" TFT round display and Tru Sync connectivity, it offers clear visuals and streamlined call management. With a built-in health suite including heart rate, SpO₂, and sleep tracking, plus 100 sports modes and 100+ custom watch faces, this watch is crafted to cater to both productivity and fitness needs throughout your day.

Specifications of Noise Twist

Display: 1.38" TFT round

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling with Tru Sync

Health: 24x7 heart rate, SpO₂, sleep tracking

Sports: 100 modes

Watch faces: 100+ available

Additional: Productivity suite included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide variety of watch faces and sport modes for personalisation. Battery performance may drop when using calling features extensively. Integrated productivity tools enhance daily task management. TFT display may lack the vibrancy of AMOLED counterparts.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch reliable with a sleek design and vibrant display. It offers good value, though some report issues with display, sound, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and functional smartwatch with strong features and value, but varying experiences with battery, display, and sound quality may influence user satisfaction.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch blends style with a host of smart functionalities. Featuring a high-resolution 1.3” TFT full touch display with 240×240 pixels, it provides clear visuals backed by a 260 nits peak brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling, game play, and essential health functions including a breathe exercise. With a battery life of up to 7 days without calling and streamlined charging in 3 hours, it promises modern-day convenience on your wrist.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch

Display: 1.3" TFT full touch, 240×240 pixels

Brightness: 260 nits

Battery: 7 days (without calling)

Charging: 3 hours to 100%

Features: Bluetooth calling, games, breathe function

Notifications: Smart notifications enabled

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality with gaming and health tracking features. Lower resolution display compared to higher-end smartwatches. Efficient charging time and decent battery life for everyday use. Limited music storage capability may inconvenience some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smartwatch’s attractive design, features, and connectivity, considering it good value. However, battery life, functionality, and build quality receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

A well-connected, affordable smartwatch with appealing looks, though some users may find its battery life and build less impressive.

The Boult Crown R Pro 2 showcases a high-definition 1.43" HD AMOLED display that produces vibrant colours even in bright sunlight. Designed with enhanced connectivity through BT Calling v5.2, it comes equipped with over 120 sports modes and 150+ watch faces to complement your daily style. Additional features like AI voice assistant and SpO₂ monitoring, along with robust water and dust resistance, make it a feature-rich companion for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

Specifications of Boult Crown R Pro 2

Display: 1.43" HD AMOLED, 600 nits

Connectivity: BT Calling v5.2

Sports: 120+ modes

Watch faces: 150+ available

Resistance: IP67 water & dust

Assistant: AI voice assistant, SpO₂ monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High brightness display ensures excellent visibility outdoors. Some features may prove complex for less tech‐savvy users. Rich variety of sports modes and customisation options. IP67 rating offers less water resistance compared to competitors with higher ratings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s sleek design, crisp display, and Bluetooth connectivity. The metal build and zinc alloy frame add durability and a premium touch.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, well-built smartwatch with vibrant display and reliable connectivity—offering great value and a premium feel at an affordable price.

The Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 smartwatch stands out with its distinctive rotating dial and sophisticated design. Featuring a 1.43" AMOLED display coupled with customisable transition effects, it delivers a sleek interface combined with efficient BT calling via TruSync. The Noise Health Suite provides comprehensive health tracking and activity insights. With a durable stainless steel build and up to 7-day battery life, this smartwatch merges style with advanced functionality for the modern user.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Halo 2

Display: 1.43" AMOLED

Design: Rotatable axe-cut bezel, stainless steel

Connectivity: BT Calling with TruSync

Effects: Customised transition effects

Battery: Up to 7 days

Health: Noise Health Suite integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique rotating dial and custom effects add a premium touch to usability. Design may not appeal to users seeking a more traditional look. Offers robust health tracking and seamless connectivity features. Limited battery life compared to models with extended endurance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the watch’s premium look, vibrant display, and overall performance. It’s seen as good value, though views on build, battery, and display quality vary.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and feature-rich watch offering good performance and value, though some users may experience inconsistency in build and battery life.

Factors to consider when buying a round smartwatch

Design and Build : Choose a style that suits your personality with durable materials like stainless steel or aluminium for everyday wear.

: Choose a style that suits your personality with durable materials like stainless steel or aluminium for everyday wear. Display Quality : Look for AMOLED or high resolution screens for better visibility, especially under sunlight.

: Look for AMOLED or high resolution screens for better visibility, especially under sunlight. Health and Fitness Features : Consider watches with accurate heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis and multiple sports modes.

: Consider watches with accurate heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis and multiple sports modes. Battery Life : A smartwatch should last at least a few days on a single charge, depending on your usage.

: A smartwatch should last at least a few days on a single charge, depending on your usage. Compatibility and Connectivity: Ensure the watch supports your phone's operating system and offers smooth Bluetooth calling and notifications.

Which is the best round smartwatch right now?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out with its premium design, ECG and BP tracking, LTE connectivity, and seamless performance, making it the most well-rounded choice for Android users looking for a flagship experience.

Are round smartwatches good for fitness?

Yes, many round smartwatches like the Amazfit GTR 4 and OnePlus Watch 2R offer advanced fitness tracking with multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, GPS accuracy, and long battery life—perfect for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts.

Do round smartwatches work with iPhones?

Some round smartwatches like those from Amazfit and Fossil are compatible with iPhones, but not all features (like calls or messaging) may work fully. It’s best to check compatibility before buying if you use an iOS device.

Top 3 features of best round smartwatch

Round Smartwatch Display Battery Connectivity Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE Circular Super AMOLED* Not explicitly specified* LTE, Bluetooth OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43’’ AMOLED Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi* Amazfit Active Edge 46mm AMOLED (assumed) Ultra‐long battery – up to 16 days GPS, Bluetooth Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown) 1.28’’ AMOLED Multiple days (smart battery modes) Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, Wi‑Fi Amazfit GTR 4 New 1.45” AMOLED Up to 12 days Bluetooth, GPS CrossBeats Everest 2.0 1.43" True AMOLED 7 days active / 30 days standby Bluetooth 5.3 Noise Twist Round Dial 1.38" TFT Up to 7 days (approx.) Bluetooth Calling (Tru Sync) Fire-Boltt Phoenix 1.3” TFT 7 days (without calling) / 4 days (with calling) Bluetooth Calling Boult Crown R Pro 2 1.43" HD AMOLED Not specified BT Calling v5.2 Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 1.43" AMOLED Up to 7 days BT Calling (TruSync)

FAQs on best round smartwatch What is the best round smartwatch for Android phones? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is a top choice for Android users with LTE, health tracking and premium design.

Do round smartwatches have good battery life? Yes, models like OnePlus Watch 2R and Amazfit GTR 4 offer long battery life ranging from 10 to 16 days.

Can I make calls from a round smartwatch? Many round smartwatches, like the Noise Halo 2 and Boult Crown R Pro 2, support Bluetooth calling.

Are round smartwatches water-resistant? Yes, most models come with water resistance ratings like 5 ATM or IP68, suitable for splashes and swimming.

Do all round smartwatches support GPS? Not all, but many feature built-in GPS for accurate activity and route tracking without needing a phone.

