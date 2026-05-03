Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in 2026: Say goodbye to dust, dirt and liquid spills

Keeping your home clean and pristine isn't an easy task. From spilled coffee to dust hiding in corners, cleaning your home everyday can quickly turn into a chore. Sure, you might have help, but those difficult to reach corners aren't easy to clean for them as well and traditional vacuum cleaners often fall short when it comes to handling liquid messes. This is where wet and dry vacuum cleaners come in.

These wet and dry vacuum cleaners are priced under ₹20,000. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are versatile cleaners that can tackle dry debris, liquid spills, and even tough dirt on carpets, floors, and car interiors. The newer models available in 2026 come with improved suction technology and efficient filtration systems that enables them to clean better and help maintain healthier indoor air.

That said, when buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, it’s important to look beyond just price and perhaps even the brand. So, here we have listed down all the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

Factors to consider while buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Suction Power: Suction power determines the strength of the motor for pulling all the dirt and liquid spills from an area. For home use, look for a motor strength of around 1000W. If you will be cleaning carpets often, look for models with a strength of around 1600W.

Tank Capacity: For home use, a model with a tank capacity ranging between 10L and 15L is sufficient. People with bigger homes can go tanks with a capacity of around 20L.

Filtration system: Look for models with HEPA filters as they trap most of allergens and dust.

Washable Filters: Ensure the filters are easy to remove and rinse as they can easily get muddy during wet cleaning sessions.

Corded vs Cordless Design: Corded vacuum cleaners offer continuous power for heavy-duty cleaning and large areas. Cordless models provides greater freedom of movement for quick cleanups and car interiors but they have a runtime of around 35–50 minutes. Pick a model that best suits your needs and cleaning conditions.

Self Cleaning Features: A lot of premium wet and dry vacuum cleaner models offer automatic brush roll rinsing or self-drying systems. These are especially helpful after wet cleaning to prevent odours and bacterial buildup.

So, now that our basics are sorted, let's take a look at the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners for your home.

Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners to buy in 2026

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by Inalsa features a robust and practical design with a durable body built for heavy-duty home and workshop cleaning. Powered by a high-performance 1200W motor that delivers strong suction power of 17 kPa to efficiently tackle dust, debris, and liquid spills. Its 10-litre plastic tank reduces frequent emptying, making it ideal for large cleaning tasks. It supports multi-surface cleaning and includes a blower function for hard-to-reach corners. Equipped with reusable filters for dust separation, it ensures better air output. This electric-powered unit is designed for convenience, portability, and versatile everyday cleaning. It has received 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Bagged/Bagless Bagless (supports reusable filters) Capacity 10 Litres Wattage 1200 Watts Suction Power 17 kPa Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to Buy Good build quality Value for money buy Good performance Reasons to Avoid Average suction power High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner performs well and is easy to use and maintain, making it suitable for household and daily use. They appreciate its value for money and power. However, its noise levels and suction power have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this wet and dry vacuum cleaner for its performance and quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by Eureka Forbes is built for heavy-duty, multipurpose cleaning with a rugged, industrial-style design. It features a powerful motor 1350W that delivers strong suction for tackling both dry dust and liquid spills efficiently. The large stainless steel tank 20L ensures fewer interruptions during cleaning sessions. It is designed for versatility, it supports wet and dry operations along with a blower function for hard-to-reach areas. Equipped with reusable dust filters including HEPA filter, it helps maintain cleaner air output. This corded electric vacuum is ideal for homes.

Specifications Bagged/Bagless Bagless with reusable filters Capacity 20 Litres Wattage 1350W Suction Power 22 kPa Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to Buy Good build quality Value for money buy Good performance High suction power Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be of good quality, reliable, and effective for both dry and wet cleaning, with excellent suction power for floor cleaning. They appreciate its ease of use and consider it a budget-friendly option. However, its noise level has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this wet and dry vacuum cleaner for its great performance, good suction and quality.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by Bosch is designed with a rugged, industrial-grade design ideal for both home and professional use. It is powered by a 1100W motor, which delivers strong suction with up to 270 mbar vacuum pressure, ensuring efficient removal of dust, debris, and liquid spills. It features a 10-litre tank, which reduces the need for frequent emptying during heavy-duty cleaning. It supports both bagged and bagless operation. It is equipped with a semi-automatic filter cleaning system and pleated filters, which ensures consistent airflow. This corded electric unit also supports optional blower functionality.

Specifications Bagged/Bagless Both (compatible with universal & professional dust bags) Capacity 10L Wattage 1100 Watts Suction Power 270 mbar vacuum Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to Buy Good performance High suction power Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Average blower function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner has good suction power and is easy to operate, keeping dust under control. However, its blower function has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this wet and dry vacuum cleaner for its great performance and good suction power.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a heavy-duty appliance designed with a robust stainless steel body for durability and long-term use. It is powered by a high-performance 1600W motor, which delivers strong suction of up to 21.5 kPa, making it ideal for deep cleaning dust, debris, and liquid spills. It comes with a 21L tank capacity, which ensures uninterrupted cleaning for large areas. It features wet and dry functionality along with a blower mode for versatile use. It is equipped with foam and HEPA filtration and a washable dust bag that enhances air quality. This corded electric vacuum also includes 360-degree swivel wheels for easy mobility.

Specifications Bagged/Bagless Both (washable dust bag + filter support) Capacity 21L Wattage 1600 Watts Suction Power 21.5 kPa Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to Buy Good built quality Good performance High suction power Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be of good quality and value for money, with powerful suction and excellent performance, particularly praising its blower function. The vacuum is easy to use and clean, and works well for daily cleaning. However, its noise level has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this wet and dry vacuum cleaner for its great performance and good suction power.

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by Kent features a rugged, industrial-style design with a durable 20L stainless steel tank, making it ideal for heavy-duty home and office cleaning. It is powered by a 1200W motor, which delivers strong suction of up to 18 kPa, handling dust, debris, and liquid spills efficiently. This vacuum supports wet and dry cleaning along with a powerful blower function for hard-to-reach areas. It is equipped with cyclone technology and a washable HEPA filter, which ensures efficient dust separation and cleaner air output. This corded electric appliance also includes rubberised wheels for smooth mobility and stability.

Specifications Bagged/Bagless Bagless (cyclonic + HEPA filtration) Capacity 20L Wattage 1200 Watts Suction Power 18 kPa Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to Buy Good built quality High suction power Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Slightly bulky for small apartments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the durable stainless steel body and large capacity. They also like its suction power. However, its noise level and bulky design have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this wet and dry vacuum cleaner for its features and good suction power.

Top 3 features of the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India

NAME CAPACITY SUCTION POWER WATTAGE INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home 10L 17 kPa 1200W Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Endura Vacuum Cleaner 20L 22 kPa 1350W Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 10L 270 mbar 1100W AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home 21L 21.5 kPa 1600W KENT Vortex Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 20L 18 kPa 1200W

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners, which includes wet and dry ones, robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic mops and cordless vacuum cleaners . I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of vacuum cleaners price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cleaning technology, factors that impact their suction power and features that are useful for extensive cleaning tasks. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India Is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner better than a regular vacuum? Yes, it offers multi-purpose cleaning, handling spills and heavy debris that regular dry vacuums cannot.

What wattage is best for a wet and dry vacuum cleaner in India? For home use, 1000W–1400W is sufficient.

How much suction power is good for a vacuum cleaner? Look for 15–25 kPa suction power or higher for effective deep cleaning.

Do wet and dry vacuum cleaners need bags? Some models are bagged, bagless, or dual-use. Bagless models are easier to maintain, while bagged ones offer more hygienic disposal.

What is the use of a blower function? The blower helps clean hard-to-reach areas, remove dust from corners, and even dry surfaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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