Big bass, lower prices: Party speaker deals that stand out on Flipkart

Whether I'm hosting a house party or playing music outdoors, I don't rely on a regular portable speaker. Once the crowd grows and background noise kicks in, you need more output, stronger bass and longer battery life. That's where party speakers make a difference. I looked at the current Flipkart deals and shortlisted options that offer a good mix of power, battery backup, karaoke support and portability without paying the full price.

Looking for a speaker who can handle every party? These Flipkart deals deliver more sound while helping you spend less. (AI generated)

Best discounted party speakers on Flipkart

If I want a compact speaker that still delivers room-filling sound, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is one of the first options I'd consider. It delivers 100W output with JBL's signature sound and comes with a light show that syncs with the music. The speaker offers up to 6 hours of battery life and also works as a power bank for charging your phone. Bluetooth connectivity and an IPX4 splash-resistant design make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

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For those who enjoy karaoke nights, the Zebronics ZEB-BUDDY 200 offers more than just music playback. It packs 100W output and includes a wireless microphone for singing sessions. A built-in mobile holder lets you keep lyrics in view, while RGB lighting adds to the setup. Bluetooth connectivity ensures quick pairing with smartphones, making it a practical choice for family gatherings and weekend parties.

The boAt PartyPal 65 Pro is suitable for smaller gatherings where portability matters. It delivers 42W output and includes a Bass Boost mode for stronger low-end performance. The package also includes a wireless karaoke microphone, while six RGB lighting modes help create a party setup. With up to 8 hours of playback, IPX4 splash resistance and support for Bluetooth, USB and AUX inputs, it offers multiple ways to play music.

If portability is a priority, I'd look at the Zebronics Party Fyre 100. The built-in trolley handle and wheels make it easier to move, while the 90W output is suitable for medium-sized gatherings. It offers deep bass, up to 5 hours of playback and supports Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity. The included rechargeable wireless microphone with a digital display adds value for karaoke sessions, while TWS support lets you pair two speakers together.

For larger events, the JBL PartyBox 320 is built to handle bigger spaces. It delivers 240W stereo output and uses AI Sound Boost technology to optimise audio performance in real time. The beat-synced lighting system adds a visual element, while the battery lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge. Wheels and a telescopic handle make transporting the speaker much easier despite its size.

The Zebronics Party Fyre 102 is designed for users who want high output without moving to premium pricing. It delivers 200W sound and offers up to 9 hours of playback. The package includes two wireless microphones, making it suitable for karaoke sessions with friends and family. It also supports TWS pairing, Bluetooth 5.0, USB and AUX connectivity, along with RGB lighting for party use.

The boAt PartyPal 300/320 combines 120W output with a flame-inspired LED lighting effect that stands out during evening parties. It delivers clear vocals and bass-focused audio while offering up to 6 hours of battery life. Bluetooth connectivity makes pairing simple, making it suitable for indoor celebrations, terraces and small outdoor events.

If you're looking for another trolley-style option, this version of the Zebronics Party Fyre 102 offers similar convenience with built-in wheels and a carry handle. It produces 90W output, supports Bluetooth, USB and AUX playback, and runs for up to 6 hours on a charge. The included wireless microphone, RGB lighting and TWS support make it a useful option for parties, family functions and karaoke sessions.

Product Top Feature 1 Top Feature 2 Top Feature 3 JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 100W sound output Up to 6-hour battery life IPX4 splash-resistant with dynamic light show Zebronics ZEB-BUDDY 200 100W sound output Wireless karaoke microphone RGB lights with built-in mobile holder boAt PartyPal 65 Pro 42W sound with Bass Boost Up to 8-hour battery life Wireless mic with 6 RGB light modes Zebronics Party Fyre 100 Trolley 90W sound output Trolley handle with wheels Wireless microphone and TWS pairing JBL PartyBox 320 240W stereo sound Up to 18-hour battery life AI Sound Boost with beat-synced light show Zebronics Party Fyre 102 200W sound output Dual wireless microphones Up to 9-hour battery life with TWS support boAt PartyPal 300/320 120W sound output Flame LED lighting Up to 6-hour battery life Zebronics Party Fyre 102 (90W) 90W sound output Up to 6-hour battery life Trolley design with RGB lights and TWS support

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Party Speaker

1. Sound Output: Choose the wattage based on your usage. Around 40–100W is suitable for home use, while 200W or more works better for larger gatherings and outdoor parties.

2. Battery Life: If you plan to use the speaker outdoors, look for models that offer at least 6–10 hours of playback on a single charge.

3. Connectivity Options: Bluetooth is essential, but USB, AUX and TWS pairing provide more flexibility for playing music from different devices.

4. Portability: Large party speakers can be heavy. Models with trolley handles and wheels are easier to carry for outdoor events.

5. Extra Features: Features like wireless microphones, karaoke mode, RGB lighting and splash resistance can add more value depending on how you plan to use the speaker.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs Are party speakers better than portable Bluetooth speakers? Yes, party speakers are designed for louder sound, stronger bass and larger spaces.

How much sound output is enough for a home party? A speaker with 60W to 100W output is generally sufficient for most home gatherings.

Can I use a party speaker outdoors? Yes. Many party speakers are built for outdoor use and offer long battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and splash resistance.

Is karaoke supported on all party speakers? No. Some models include wireless microphones or karaoke mode, while others focus only on music playback.

Is Flipkart a good place to buy party speakers during sales? Yes. Sale events often include discounts on brands like JBL, boAt and Zebronics, making it a good time to compare deals.

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