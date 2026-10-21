Big fitness goals or everyday convenience? 6 smartwatches that meet you where you are

A smartwatch can be more than an extension of your phone. It can help you track daily activity, monitor workouts and check notifications without constantly reaching for your handset. The challenge is finding one that suits your routine, whether you want basic fitness tracking or advanced training tools.

Prioritise the features you need most, from AMOLED displays and GPS tracking to battery life and smartphone compatibility. (Google)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

If you're searching for the best smartwatch in India, focus on features like health tracking, battery life, display quality, and smartphone compatibility. A smartwatch under 5000 can cover everyday essentials, while premium models offer AMOLED displays, calling, and built-in GPS.

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The right choice depends on which features you will actually use. This listicle brings together options available on Flipkart, making it easier to compare smartwatches for different routines and budgets.

Health tracking shouldn't cost a fortune. The Redmi Watch 5 Active makes everyday fitness tracking, notifications, and calls easier with its large display and long-lasting battery. For anyone looking for the best smartwatch under 5000, it offers the essentials without complicating daily routines.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 18 days DISPLAY 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 resolution, up to 500 nits CHIPSET Not specified GPS No built-in GPS SOFTWARE Xiaomi HyperOS, Mi Fitness app DURABILITY IPX8 water resistance Reasons to Buy Large 2-inch display makes notifications easier to read. Bluetooth calling lets you answer calls from your wrist. Battery life lasts up to 18 days under typical usage. Reasons to Avoid LCD display lacks the richer contrast of AMOLED panels. No built-in GPS for independent route tracking. Limited app support compared with premium smartwatches.

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Whether you're building a workout habit or getting more from your weekend runs, the Amazfit Active 2 Square makes fitness tracking feel less like a chore. Its vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and Bluetooth calling cover everyday needs, while support for more than 160 workout modes lets you explore a range of activities.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 10 days DISPLAY 1.75-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 resolution CHIPSET Not specified GPS Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems SOFTWARE Zepp OS, Zepp app DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance Reasons to Buy AMOLED display delivers vivid colours and clear text. Built-in GPS tracks outdoor activities without relying on your phone. Over 160 workout modes cater to different fitness routines. Reasons to Avoid Frequent GPS use can reduce battery life. Square design may not suit everyone's taste. Some health insights require the Zepp app.

A smartwatch becomes more useful when it helps you understand your health rather than simply counting your steps. The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 combines a bright AMOLED display with detailed health tracking, fitness insights and access to Wear OS apps. It suits people who want a more connected daily routine, although its relatively short battery life means charging remains a regular task.

Specifications BATTERY 435 mAh; up to 30 hours with always-on display DISPLAY 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution CHIPSET Dual-core 5 nm processor GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS SOFTWARE Wear OS powered by Samsung DURABILITY 5 ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Bright AMOLED display keeps information easy to read. Advanced health tracking offers more than basic activity statistics. Wear OS supports a wide selection of compatible apps. Reasons to Avoid Battery life requires frequent charging. Bluetooth calling depends on a compatible connected phone. Some features work best with Samsung smartphones.

For iPhone users who want to take their fitness routine more seriously, the Apple Watch SE 3 offers a straightforward starting point. It tracks workouts, monitors daily activity, and brings useful safety features to your wrist in a compact design. It may not include every advanced health feature, but it covers many everyday needs without stepping into Apple's most expensive watch range.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 18 hours; up to 32 hours in Low Power Mode DISPLAY 1.57-inch Retina display, 324 × 394 resolution CHIPSET Apple S10 chip GPS Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou SOFTWARE watchOS DURABILITY Water resistant up to 50 metres Reasons to Buy Compact design suits smaller wrists and everyday wear. GPS and workout tracking help monitor fitness progress. Fast charging cuts down on time spent waiting for a full battery. Reasons to Avoid Battery lasts up to 18 hours under typical usage. Works only with compatible iPhones. Omits some advanced health features available on pricier models.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 is aimed at people who want their smartwatch to feel like a natural extension of their phone. Its rounded design, AMOLED display and health-tracking features make it suitable for everyday wear, while GPS helps monitor outdoor activities. For Android users who want a smartwatch with calling and fitness tools, it offers a more connected experience, depending on phone compatibility.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 30 hours with always-on display; up to 48 hours in Battery Saver mode DISPLAY 41mm Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO, 320 ppi, up to 3,000 nits CHIPSET Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 co-processor GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS with GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance and IP68 Reasons to Buy AMOLED display delivers vivid colours and high brightness. GPS supports outdoor activity tracking. Health and fitness tools help monitor everyday activity. Reasons to Avoid Regular charging may interrupt uninterrupted tracking. Requires a compatible Android phone. Premium pricing may be excessive for basic smartwatch needs.

For runners who want to understand every kilometre, the Garmin Forerunner 965 offers more than basic workout statistics. Its AMOLED display, detailed training insights, built-in maps and multi-band GPS help you follow routes and track progress. As one of India's best smartwatches for serious runners, it stands out, though casual users may not need its extensive training features.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 23 days in smartwatch mode DISPLAY 1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 resolution CHIPSET Not specified GPS Multi-band GPS with support for multiple satellite systems SOFTWARE Garmin operating system, Garmin Connect app DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance Reasons to Buy Multi-band GPS and built-in maps support detailed navigation. AMOLED display makes training data easier to read. Battery lasts up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. Reasons to Avoid Large case may feel bulky on smaller wrists. Premium pricing makes it expensive for casual users. Focuses on fitness rather than broad smartwatch calling features.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch

Budget : Set a realistic budget and compare features before choosing the best smartwatch in India for your needs.

Display : An AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and deeper blacks, while a larger screen makes notifications easier to read.

Battery life : Choose a watch that fits your routine and doesn't require frequent charging.

Calling : A smartwatch with calling lets you answer calls from your wrist when your phone is connected.

GPS : A smartwatch with GPS helps you track outdoor walks, runs, and cycling routes without carrying your phone.

Compatibility : Check whether the watch works with your Android phone or iPhone.

Durability : Check water resistance, build quality and strap comfort before buying.

How Do These Smartwatches Compare?

Product Display GPS Software Redmi Watch 5 Active 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 resolution No built-in GPS Xiaomi HyperOS, Mi Fitness app Amazfit Active 2 Square 1.75-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 resolution Built-in GPS, five satellite positioning systems Zepp OS, Zepp app Samsung Galaxy Watch8 44mm Bluetooth 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution Built-in dual-frequency GPS Wear OS Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm Retina display, 324 × 394 resolution Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou watchOS Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm 41mm AMOLED LTPO, 320 ppi Dual-frequency GPS Wear OS Garmin Forerunner 965 1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 resolution Multi-band GPS with multiple satellite systems Garmin operating system, Garmin Connect app

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