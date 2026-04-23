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boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar launched in India with 7.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos support - Details

boAt has introduced the Aavante Prime X soundbar in India, aiming to simplify surround sound setups with wireless rear speakers and Dolby Atmos support. 

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By MD Ijaj Khan

Home audio setups are changing as more viewers rely on streaming platforms and live broadcasts through their televisions. Many users now want a wider sound experience without setting up a complex system with multiple wires and separate components. In this space, boAt has introduced the Aavante Prime X soundbar in India, which aims to simplify how surround sound works in everyday homes without complex installation.

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boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar: Specifications and Features

boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar has been launched in India with wireless speakers and Dolby Atmos support for homes.(boAt )

The boAt Aavante Prime X features a 7.1.4-channel setup with support for Dolby Atmos. It includes up-firing drivers that help create height effects, adding a sense of depth to the audio. A wireless subwoofer is also part of the system to handle low-frequency output.

One of the main changes in this model is how rear speakers are designed. The satellite speakers can be detached from the main soundbar and placed separately. They connect wirelessly and run on an in-built 4,500mAh battery. This allows users to position them based on room layout instead of cable length.

According to the company, the rear speakers can run for up to 12 hours when using Dolby Atmos through HDMI. For standard playback, the usage time is around seven hours. This setup removes the need for long wires but requires users to charge the speakers when needed. For people living in smaller homes or rented spaces, this trade-off may still work in their favour.

Furthermore, the system offers a peak output of 700W. It includes an 8-inch subwoofer along with multiple 2.25-inch drivers to manage different sound ranges. The audio tuning focuses on strong bass and impact. This type of sound profile works well for sports broadcasts, films with action sequences, and gaming sessions where audio presence adds to the experience.

You can also check these soundbars:

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Home / Technology / boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar launched in India with 7.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos support - Details
Home / Technology / boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar launched in India with 7.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos support - Details
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