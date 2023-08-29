'Bring back Twitter': Elon Musk booed at Valorant Champions event. Watch

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, faced vehement boos and sloganeering of "bring back Twitter" from the audience while attending the world championships for the competitive Esports Valorant in Los Angeles. Elon Musk was present to watch Valorant Champions event in Los Angeles with his son.(X/@JakeSucky)

Musk, who recently replaced the iconic Twitter Bluebird and renamed the micro-blogging site to X following the controversial $44 billion takeover, has encountered significant criticism for rebranding the platform.

In Los Angeles, the world's richest person was present to witness the popular video game alongside his son, X AE A-XII Musk. The crowd of gamers immediately erupted in boos after Musk's brief appearance on the video stream, eliciting a surprised reaction from the event's announcers.

A video of this incident, widely shared on X, shows, one of the announcers surprisingly asking, “Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely.”

Shortly after, the loud chant of "Bring back Twitter" could be heard as the audience demanded Musk to revert to X's former brand name.

Twitter has recently replaced the Bluebird with a new logo, now displaying a white X on a black background. Musk has subsequently replaced almost all instances of "Twitter" with "X."

Under the ownership of the billionaire, Twitter's business name was already changed to "X Corp," aligning with his vision to create a "super app" akin to China's WeChat.

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed chief executive of X, has stated that the name and logo change is a step toward a broader rebranding of the platform into an everything app.

"X represents the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred around audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we are just beginning to imagine," she posted on the social media platform.

